UM’s Guidry breaks down personnel on defense. Who will play where. And who’s impressing

Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Lance Guidry will begin training camp on Wednesday with an uber-talented group of defensive ends and pass rushers but several questions in the defensive backfield.

Entering his second season at UM, Guidry has only four returning starters from a unit that ranked 24th nationally in yards allowed per game, 11th in rushing defense and 45th in scoring defense.

Guidry, who’s always forthcoming with reporters, addressed where UM stands at each position group during the Canes’ Media Day session on Tuesday:

SAFETY

This is the position with the most transition; Kamren Kinchens and James Williams moved onto the NFL.

“Safety is where our low number count is and we’re a little thin, so we have to stay healthy,” Guidry said.

Mishael Powell, a 14-game starter at safety for the national runner up Washington Huskies last season, played a lot of nickel cornerback in the spring but will primarily be a safety for the Canes.

“It’s important he’s back there,” Guidry said. “He can make some checks, has a lot of meaningful games under his belt. We have to continue to grow that other safety position. We have some guys that did really well this spring.”

Who has the edge to join Powell in the playing rotation at safety?

Guidry cited Jaden Harris, Markeith Williams and highly-regarded freshman Zaquan Patterson. “We have three guys we can rotate there,” Guidry said.

CORNERBACK

Daryl Porter Jr., Jadais Richard and Damari Brown will be the starters in three cornerback sets, Guidry said.

Brown will be UM’s primary nickel corner, but Guidry added that Porter, Richard and Powell also will get work in the slot.

“We’ll play nickel by committee,” Guidry said. “We have four guys we can rotate in there. Last year, we had [Te’Cory Couch and Jaden Davis]. This year, I feel like we have more depth there.”

Marshall transfer Dyoni Hill also is expected to have a significant role and could challenge Porter, Richard and Brown for playing time.

“We have to develop to where we have five corners at least to feel good; definitely got to have four,” Guidry said. “I think we’re in a better spot this year than we were last year.”

Guidry said he has been impressed by freshman cornerback Romanas “OJ” Frederique, a three star prospect from Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

“He’s making some plays on some balls against older receivers,” Guidry said. “He’s good.”

LINEBACKER

Jaylin Alderman and Wesley Bissainthe will compete to start opposite Francisco Mauigoa.

Alderman, the Louisville transfer, “is a lot like Kiko Mauigoa with instincts; he’s very, very smart,” Guidry said. “He’s kind of a combination of Kiko and Wesley. He has played a lot of meaningful snaps, comes from a good program. We really needed that.

“After that you have guys that haven’t played a lot of snaps like Popo [Raul Aguirre], Bobby Washington, Cam Pruitt.”

Guidry said Aguirre “has made some big strides.”

Pruitt, who impressed in spring football, “is a SAM backer, can play WILL as well,” Guidry said. “He’s probably the most hybrid guy we have. Really fast, can do a lot of things. I’m excited for the different ways we can use him in packages.

“He’s got some things you can’t teach. He’s got instincts, plays bigger than what he is [6-2, 200 pounds]. He comes off blocks you think he shouldn’t be able to come off. He’s athletic like a safety.”

DEFENSIVE END

This is UM’s best position on defense, with an elite player in Rueben Bain Jr., two very good veterans in Akheem Mesidor and transfer Tyler Baron, and a solid No. 4 end in Elijah Alston, who had six sacks at Marshall last season.

“That’s the best position on our defense, defensive end, because you’ve got big guys that can really rush the passer,” Guidry said. “You have guys that can move inside as well.”

There’s more talent behind those four, with promising early enrollees Cole McConathy and Marquise Lightfoot and former linebacker Malik Bryant.

“I feel really good about the defensive line right now,” Guidry said. “We are an attacking defense, and I think we’ll be able to do it with our front four.

“We did a pretty good job last year, and this year we have bigger guys, have guys that are athletic and with experience. There’s a lot of competition on the defensive line right now. The strength of our team is on the interior with the defensive line, offensive line.”

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Michigan State transfer Simeon Barrow (a post-spring addition), former NC State starter CJ Clark and former Middle Tennessee starter Marley Cook essentially replace Leonard Taylor, Branson Deen and Jared Harrison -Hunte.

“CJ did really well [in the spring],” Guidry said. “CJ was really, really consistent. Marley is a little bit more of a pass rusher, has got a little bit of a thump. He’s a kid that can possibly move [to defensive end if needed]. He’s not as long as you want to play outside but he’s athletic enough. We’ve got a good combination of power, speed and size. CJ gives us a little size.”

Several ends - including Bain, Baron and Mesidor - also can play tackle. Alston “is probably the only one who’s a true outside guy,” Guidry said.

And Guidry said he expects five-star prospect Justin Scott will be able to contribute immediately at defensive tackle.

247Sports rated Scott the 11th best player in the 2024 recruiting class.

“He looks really good,” Guidry said. “He’s very talented. I think he’s going to flash. I’m not going to say he’s going to flash as much as Bain [did as a freshman], because that’s hard to say. But he has potential.”

Freshman Artavius Jones “is very physically gifted,” Guidry said. “You never know how guys coming from high school are going to transition. He wasn’t here in the spring. He’s got a little bit of a learning curve. Physically, you could probably put him at nose and let him play.”

Meanwhile, former Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons tackle Ahmad Moten should be a factor in his third season at UM. Guidry said Moten “has got potential to be just as good as any of them.”