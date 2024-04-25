UM guard Wooga Poplar enters transfer portal. Here’s who’s gone, who’s back for Canes

University of Miami junior guard Wooga Poplar is entering the transfer portal, a school source confirmed Thursday morning.

He averaged 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season.

The 6-5 Philadelphia native entered the season with much hype after elevating his game during the Hurricanes’ Final Four run in 2023.

“He will leave people’s mouths open,” forward Norchad Omier said at the time. “I think he will be the breakout player of the ACC.”

“He’s phenomenal, definitely an NBA prospect,” coach Jim Larranaga said in his preseason remarks. “His pull-up jump shot is as good as any NBA player.”

He lived up to the buzz early in the season.

Through the first three games he averaged 20.7 points per game, 57.1 percent shooting, 70 percent shooting from three-point range (57.1 percent overall), and 14 three-pointers made, which tied for second in the nation at the time.

But he injured his ankle Dec. 29 against North Florida and struggled to get back to peak form. Known for his high-flying dunks, he was more cautious in the air for weeks after the injury.

With Poplar’s departure, the only key player remaining from the Final Four team is guard Nijel Pack, who announced that he will return for a fifth season.

Others who transferred are Bensley Joseph (Providence), Jakai Robinson, Michael Nwoko (Mississippi State), AJ Casey (St. Louis University) and Christian Watson. Norchad Omier entered his name in the NBA Draft, hired an agent, and does not plan to return to college basketball.

Matt Cleveland, who transferred to UM from FSU last year, plans to return and the Hurricanes added 6-10 Virginia Tech transfer Lynn Kidd and 6-8 East Carolina transfer Brandon Johnson.