Ulsan HD freshen up back line with signings of Seo Myung-kwan, Lee Jae-ik

Ulsan HD has strengthened its defense by signing centre backs Seo Myeong-gwan from Bucheon FC 1995 and Lee Jae-ik from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors as Kim Pan-gon continues his rebuilding of the three-peat K League 1 champions.

The arrivals further reinforce Ulsan's intentions to execute a generational shift, with Kim Pan-gon tasked with building a squad that can strengthen the Horangi's grip on the K League crown for years to come.

Seo Myeong-gwan, born in 2002, brings both strength and youth to Ulsan's backline. Entering his third professional season, Seo will don Ulsan’s blue jersey and make his K League 1 debut.

Known for his intelligent play, positional sense, and game management, Seo was Ulsan’s top target for the centre back position in the 2025 season.

During his time at Ajou University in 2022, Seo won the 58th Autumn University League Championship, claiming both the Defensive MVP award and a third-place finish in the University Football League, where he earned the Best Player Award. Having passed through all the milestones of Korean football’s development system, he was also named to the U21 national team that year.

Before the 2023 season, Seo joined K League 2’s Bucheon FC 1995, quickly establishing himself as a key player by appearing in 29 league matches.

Showing remarkable improvement, he continued as a starter in 21 league games the following season. Seo was also called up to represent Korea at the WAFF U23 Championship, where he played every match and helped secure the title. He later participated in the AFC U23 Asian Cup, excelling both for his club and the national team.

Having proven both his talent and potential over the past two years, Seo is expected to adapt quickly to the K League 1. Moreover, with mentoring from experienced players like Kim Young-gwon, a member of the national team’s “Century Club,” and Hwang Seok-ho, a “J.League trophy collector,” Seo is set to grow rapidly as a center-back.

After the signing announcement, Seo headed straight to Ulsan’s training camp in Dubai. He expressed his goals and determination: “I want to play in matches starting in February. That’s my goal as I train. I’ll learn a lot from the great seniors here and aim to quickly establish my place in the team this season. I hope to contribute as much as possible to the team and earn the fans’ support.”

Meanwhile, Lee Jae-ik joins from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, a left-footed defender born with experience playing overseas, and a member of the 2023 Asian Games gold medal-wining team.

Lee Jae-ik was recruited to enhance the squad for what will be a demanding 2025 season, which includes campaigns in four major competitions: the FIFA Club World Cup, AFC Champions League Elite, K League 1, and the Korea Cup. His signing also reflects the club's commitment to building for the future.

The 23-year-old defender boasts an impressive résumé, including victory at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games and a runner-up finish at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup. With nearly 100 K League appearances to his name, Lee is regarded as a reliable and promising talent.

Having debuted professionally with Gangwon FC in 2018, Lee’s career has taken him abroad to Al-Rayyan in Qatar (2019–2020) and Royal Antwerp in Belgium (2020–2021) before returning to Korea with Seoul E-Land (2021–2023) and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (2024), where he successfully adapted to the rigours of the K League.

Standing at 186 cm and weighing 82 kg, Lee is known for his defensive instincts, precise positioning, and build-up play, enhanced by his kicking ability. These attributes, combined with his physical presence, have drawn comparisons to Ulsan captain Kim Young-gwon, raising expectations from both the coaching staff and fans.

Particularly noteworthy is Lee's status as a left-footed centre back, a rare and highly valued trait in modern football. Such players offer a strategic advantage in breaking through opposition pressure and initiating attacks. His compatibility with manager Kim Pan-gon’s attacking philosophy—which relies on technical midfielders, dynamic movement, and incisive passing—makes Lee’s addition even more exciting. The similarities he shares with Kim Young-gwon, including his left-footedness, suggest potential for a strong synergy between the two, with Lee benefitting from the captain's guidance.

With Lee’s arrival, Ulsan continues to develop a balanced mix of youth and experience in central defence. He joins a talented group that includes the proven young talents Kang Min-woo and Choi Seok-hyun, as well as K League 2 standout Seo Myung-gwan, all of whom aim to share the defensive load with veterans Kim Young-gwon and Hwang Seok-ho.

Expressing his delight at joining the reigning K League 1 champions, Lee said:

"I am well aware that Ulsan recorded the league's highest number of goals scored (62) and the fewest conceded (40) last season. My goal is to contribute to maintaining those titles, positively impacting both aspects. Although I joined the winter training camp later than planned, I will work hard to ensure I’m ready to perform well during the season. I look forward to your support."

Lee Jae-ik finalised his contract with Ulsan Hyundai immediately after completing his basic military training on the 16th of January. Today, on the 17th, he departed for the team’s winter training camp in Dubai, UAE, to integrate with the squad.