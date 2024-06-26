Ukraine v Belgium LIVE: Euro 2024 score as Yaremchuk wastes chance after audacious De Bruyne effort

(AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday evening sees the conclusion of the closest group in Euro 2024 as Ukraine take on Belgium in Stuttgart and Slovakia face Romania.

Domenico Tedesco’s Belgium side recovered from a shock loss against Slovakia in their first match in time to beat Romania 2-0 last time out, and Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and co. will be aware that they need another three points if they want to try and ensure first place in the group.

In their way stands a Ukraine team with similar fortunes – having been beaten in their opener by Romania, they recovered to beat Slovakia 2-1 in the next game. The two sides were the favourites to qualify from Group E, but a win for either of them may condemn them to third, or even fourth.

With all four teams in the group having won one game, Group E is perhaps the most intriguing group as we head into the final round of fixtures. Each team knows that a win guarantees them a place in the last 16, but one point is better than nothing, especially with the four best-performing third-placed teams qualifying too.

Can Belgium do it, or will they be condemned to the latest in a series of major tournament failures?

Follow the latest updates and reaction to Ukraine v Belgium below, as well as updates from the other Group E game as Slovakia face Romania:

Euro 2024: Ukraine v Belgium

Ukraine face Belgium in the final set of games in Group E live on BBC One

All three sides in Group E have three points, making a final-fixture win potentially vital for qualification to the last 16

Slovakia take on Romania in the other game in the group, which begins at the same time

Ukraine XI: Trubin; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Svatok, Matviyienko, Mykolenko; Shaparenko, Brazhko, Sudakov; Yaremchuk, Dovbyk

Belgium XI: Casteels; Vertonghen, Faes, Theate, Castagne; De Bruyne, Onana, Tielemans; Doku, Lukaku, Trossard

Ukraine 0 - 0 Belgium

Ukraine 0-0 Belgium

18:08 , Mike Jones

48 mins: Belgium just aren’t clicking with each other. De Bruyne makes a decent spin towards goal then looks for a one-two with Lukaku but underhits the pass.

Theate then looks to slip De Bruyne into the box of the left but the Belgium captain holds his run and the ball is given away.

Second half! Ukraine 0-0 Belgium

18:05 , Mike Jones

No changes for either manager at the break as Ukraine get the match back underway in Stuttgart. Will there be a goal here to shake the foundations of the group?

HT Ukraine 0-0 Belgium

18:01 , Mike Jones

As things stand in Group E:

Romania are set to top the group, with Belgium going through in second. That would mean Belgium have a tough last-16 game against France.

Slovakia will qualify as one of the best third-placed sides and join the Netherlands in being possible England opponents in the last-16.

Ukraine would be out.

HT Ukraine 0-0 Belgium

17:57 , Mike Jones

Ondrej Duda is the first Slovakian player to score at two major tournaments (Euro 2016 and Euro 2024). Slovakia are currently third in Group E and are heading for the knockout rounds.

HT Ukraine 0-0 Belgium

17:53 , Mike Jones

Half-time! Ukraine 0-0 Belgium

17:49 , Mike Jones

45+2 mins: The whistle goes to end the first half. Nothing to separate the teams. That means Belgium remain second in the group with Ukraine back down to fourth.

Slovakia have been pegged back by a Romania equaliser.

Ukraine 0-0 Belgium

17:47 , Mike Jones

45 mins: De Bruyne digs out a shot from the edge of the box and forces a dropping save out of Trubin who manages to cling onto the ball.

No goals but this has been an entertaining game. Two minutes of added time to play in the first half.

Ukraine 0-0 Belgium

17:44 , Mike Jones

42 mins: Close!

This is a great move from Ukraine. A pass comes into midfield where Shaparenko flicks it into the penalty area. Yaremchuk gets on the end of the ball and squares it over to Dovbyk.

He’s hoping for a tap-in but the pass is too far away from his strike partner and the attack goes begging. Great chance for Ukraine to open the scoring.

Ukraine 0-0 Belgium

17:41 , Mike Jones

39 mins: Amadou Onana stands on Georgiy Sudakov’s ankle as the two go after the same loose ball. It’s a painful one for the Ukranian and Onana is lucky to come away without a booking.

Sudakov gets back on his feet and seems okay to play on.

Ukraine 0-0 Belgium

17:38 , Mike Jones

36 mins: Ukraine swing the ball out to the left wing where a volley takes it inside to Georgiy Sudakov. He shoots from just inside the box and pokes the ball towards goal where Koen Casteels is on hand to catch it.

This is fine play from Ukraine but Casteels has been up to the task of keeping them out so far.

Ukraine 0-0 Belgium

17:34 , Mike Jones

33 mins: There’s nothing to split the teams in Stuttgart with Ukraine starting to punch back and deliver a few crosses into the penalty area which Belgium deal with.

So far things are looking good for both teams but they’ll want to win this game to be certain of reaching the next round.

Kevin De Bruyne takes a free kick and tries to catch out the goalkeeper with a shot at goal. Anatoliy Trubin hurries across the goal line and watches the ball go wide.

Ukraine 0-0 Belgium

17:30 , Mike Jones

30 mins: A simple pass beats the Belgium midfield and plays Dovbyk into the box. He takes too long on the ball and doesn’t thread a pass over to Yaremchuk who is in space.

Instead he gives the ball to Sudakov who doesn’t get hold of his shot.

Ukraine 0-0 Belgium

17:28 , Mike Jones

27 mins: Over in Frankfurt Slovakia have taken the lead over Romania through Ondrej Duda’s opener. As things stand they’ve moved to the top of Group E with Ukraine up to third.

Ukraine 0-0 Belgium

17:25 , Mike Jones

24 mins: We’re into the period where both teams are taking their shots. Artem Dovbyk pulls a ranged effort wide of the far post before Belgium get up the pitch and Arthur Theate blazes a strike high and wide.

Ukraine 0-0 Belgium

17:22 , Mike Jones

21 mins: Close! Ukraine slickly move the ball through midfield with a couple of passes and find Roman Yaremchuk. Belgium drop off him so he decides to take a shot from range.

The strike is sweet and the effort is on target but Koen Casteels sees the ball early and manages to keep it out easily enough.

Ukraine 0-0 Belgium

17:19 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Timothy Castagne gives the ball away but Mykola Shaparenko can’t move it out of midfield quickly enough to kick Ukraine up the pitch.

Belgium recover the ball and win a free kick after Roman Yaremchuk barges into Wout Faes.

Ukraine 0-0 Belgium

17:17 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Quarter of an hour played in Stuttgart and Ukraine keep Belgium at bay with some solid defending against back-to-back corners.

It’s their time for a period of possession with Mykolenko heading down the left side to win a throw in inside Belgium’s half.

In the other Group E match of the evening Romania and Slovakia are currently 0-0 with the Romanians driving most of the play. A draw in that game would send both sides through to the last-16.

Ukraine 0-0 Belgium

17:13 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Youri Tielemans lifts a cross into the box from the left side and looks to pick out Leandro Trossard on the opposite side of the box. Jan Vertonghen leaps high and heads it clear before Ukraine look to break up the pitch.

They don’t get veyr far before losing possession but it was a good sign of their intent in this game. Defend well, strike on the counter.

Ukraine 0-0 Belgium

17:09 , Mike Jones

9 mins: De Bruyne receives the ball on the inside left channel, he spins towards goal then laces a fine pass into the box. Romelu Lukaku makes a run in between Vitaliy Mykolenko and Oleksandr Svatok and collects the ball inside the dangerzone.

He gets off a shot but it isn’t great and rolls softly into the hands of the goalkeeper. A decent attack from Belgium though who are starting to impose themselves on the game.

Ukraine 0-0 Belgium

17:07 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Kevin De Bruyne sends a throw back into play and finds Arthur Theate. He slips a pass to Jeremy Doku who looks to weave his way into the penalty area.

Oleksandr Tymchyk marks him well and doesn’t allow the winger space to run meaning Belgium have to retreat from the left side of the box.

Ukraine 0-0 Belgium

17:04 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Ukraine’s corner is sent short and comes into the box but doesn’t really trouble Belgium. The Red Devils look to build out from the back before Arthur Theate threads a pass up the pitch and looks to play Romelu Lukaku in behind the lines.

It’s a decent pass but slightly too heavy and goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scoops it up.

Kick off! Ukraine 0-0 Belgium

17:02 , Mike Jones

Belgium get the ball rolling against Ukraine. Their opponents, dressed all in yellow, press well with Roman Yaremchuk winning the first corner of the game.

Ukraine v Belgium

16:55 , Mike Jones

Here come the teams.

Belgium suffered a shock against Slovakia in their opening match but will be hoping to put any doubts to bed with a strong performance tonight.

If they defeat Ukraine they will cruise into the next round but a defeat could mean an early exit.

Kick off is up next...

Ukraine v Belgium

16:50 , Mike Jones

Romelu Lukaku could become the first player to score for Belgium at five different major tournaments. He currently shares the record four with Jan Ceulemans and Kevin de Bruyne.

Ukraine v Belgium

16:45 , Mike Jones

Belgium have won six of their last seven group matches at the Euros, with their only defeat coming against Slovakia at this tournament.

Ukraine v Belgium

16:40 , Mike Jones

Belgium haven’t lost their final group game at any of their last six appearances at a major tournament (W5, D1) since a 2-0 loss against Turkey as co-hosts at Euro 2000.

Ukraine v Belgium

16:35 , Mike Jones

Ukraine have failed to keep a clean sheet in all 13 of their games at the Euros – no other side has played more than five matches without at least one clean sheet.

Ukraine v Belgium

16:30 , Mike Jones

Ukraine’s four wins at the European Championship have all been by a 2-1 scoreline including last time out against Slovakia.

Ukraine v Belgium

16:25 , Mike Jones

Belgium are unbeaten in the last 22 games when they have faced an opponent for the first time (W13, D9), with their last such defeat a 1-0 loss to Egypt in 1999.

Ukraine v Belgium

16:20 , Mike Jones

The sides have never met before, whether in a friendly or competitive match.

Ukraine v Belgium team changes

16:02 , Mike Jones

Serhiy Rebrov makes three changes to the Ukraine team that defeated Slovakia 2-1 in their last outing. Oleksandr Zinchenko, Andriy Yarmolenko and Mykhailo Mudryk are out with Vitaliy Mykolenko, Oleksandr Svatokand Roman Yaremchuk brought in to replace them.

Ukraine will set up with a back five and hope to nullify Belgium’s attacking threat.

Their opponents make just one change to the starting XI that defeated Romania 2-0. Dodi Lukebakio is replaced with Leandro Trossard in the forward line.

Ukraine v Belgium line-ups

15:56 , Mike Jones

Ukraine XI: Trubin; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Svatok, Matviyienko, Mykolenko; Shaparenko, Brazhko, Sudakov; Yaremchuk, Dovbyk

🚨 Our XI 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ItUj10udx1 — Ukrainian Association of Football (@uafukraine) June 26, 2024

Belgium XI: Casteels; Vertonghen, Faes, Theate, Castagne; De Bruyne, Onana, Tielemans; Doku, Lukaku, Trossard

Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco previews the game:

15:54 , Mike Jones

“I can’t tell you the recipe for drawing a game: we only play to win. We won’t worry about permutations.

“If it comes to the last ten minutes or so, we know what to do to hang on to a result, but from the start there is no confusion: we are setting out to win it.

“I would be lying if I said this is just any old stadium and location for me. I grew up here; the first game I went to watch was a VfB [Stuttgart] game.”

Pre-match thoughts from Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov:

15:48 , Mike Jones

“Belgium are a very strong side. Before our group started, everyone knew Belgium were the favourites. In this competition, everything is possible.

“We have to think about how to play against this team. We have to be focused, because we have to win. We need to find the right balance.

“Every player has to understand we cannot just have players who defend and players who attack. It’s important that all the players understand their roles and play for each other.

“We need to get into the same mindset we had at the end of the game against Slovakia.”

Ukraine looking to secure fairytale ending to group stage

15:42 , Mike Jones

Ukraine’s Euro 2024 campaign got off to a shaky start as they were stunned 3-0 by Romania in their first match but managed to respond with a brilliant 2-1 comeback victory against Slovakia.

"We need to get into the same mindset we had at the end of the game against Slovakia," said Ukraine head coach Serhiy Rebrov who added that if his side were to win versus Belgium it would continue a "fairytale" for his country.

Belgium aiming to win against Ukraine

15:36 , Mike Jones

Belgium will want to end the group stages with a win against Ukraine on Wednesday even though a draw will be enough for them to reach the last 16 at Euro 2024.

Group E has all four teams locked on three points ahead of the final round of fixtures, with different permutations for finishing positions.

As long as Belgium avoid defeat they will stay in one of Group E’s top two spots thanks to their positive goal difference but the manager hopes to be more successful this evening.

Domenico Tedesco said: "We can’t start to calculate or speculate. We are going out to win the game."

Group E results so far and remaining fixtures

15:25 , Mike Jones

Munich: Romania 3-0 Ukraine

Frankfurt: Belgium 0-1 Slovakia

Dusseldorf: Slovakia 1-2 Ukraine

Cologne: Belgium 2-0 Romania

June 26, Frankfurt: Slovakia v Romania (1700)

June 26, Stuttgart: Ukraine v Belgium (1700)

What do Ukraine need to qualify?

15:19 , Mike Jones

Permutations

With all four teams in the group level on three points going into the final round, it’s all to play for in a wide-open Group E. In one way, it’s simple for the four teams involved: win and you’re in the last-16.

Ukraine: Can go through with a win against Belgium.

A draw would be enough to finish third on four points, but only if there is a winner in the other game between Romania and Slovakia.

If all four teams finish on four points, then Ukraine would go out on goal difference. A defeat would only be good enough for third if Romania beat Slovakia.

What do Slovakia need to qualify?

15:14 , Mike Jones

Permutations

With all four teams in the group level on three points going into the final round, it’s all to play for in a wide-open Group E. In one way, it’s simple for the four teams involved: win and you’re in the last-16.

Slovakia: Can go through with a win or draw against Romania. Slovakia finish third with a draw, while they would also finish third if they and Belgium both lose. Slovakia would finish fourth if they lose and Belgium win.

What do Belgium need to qualify?

15:09 , Mike Jones

Permutations

With all four teams in the group level on three points going into the final round, it’s all to play for in a wide-open Group E. In one way, it’s simple for the four teams involved: win and you’re in the last-16.

Belgium: Similar to Romania, with some variations.

Belgium will go through with a win against Ukraine, and top the group if the other game is a draw or if Romania defeat Slovakia. Belgium would go through if both games finish as a draw, and they would finish second with a draw and there’s a winner in the other game between Romania and Slovakia.

If Belgium lose, they would finish third if Slovakia win, and fourth if Romania win.

What do Romania need to qualify?

15:02 , Mike Jones

Permutations

With all four teams in the group level on three points going into the final round, it’s all to play for in a wide-open Group E. In one way, it’s simple for the four teams involved: win and you’re in the last-16.

Romania: Will go through with a win.

If Romania draw against Slovakia, both teams go through on four points. If Romania draw and there’s a winner in the game between Belgium and Ukraine, then Romania would finish second on goal difference.

If both games finish as a draw, it would go down to goals scored again, so a 2-2 for Romania would be better than a 1-1 for Belgium, for example.

If Romania lose and the other game is a draw, then Romania would finish fourth and would be out. If Romania lose but there’s a winner in the other game between Belgium and Ukraine, they would finish third if the loser is Ukraine and fourth if the loser is Belgium.

What do Belgium, Ukraine, Romania and Slovakia need to qualify?

14:55 , Mike Jones

Euro 2024 arrives at the final round of the group stage to decide who will go through to the knockouts. As well as the top two teams in each of the six groups, the four best third-placed teams will also progress to make up the last-16, with the remaining eight nations cut from the tournament.

Next up is Group E and Group F, following a dramatic and potentially significant ending to Group D, where Austria topped the group ahead of France and the Netherlands. Group E is wide open, with all four teams going into the final day level on points and having the chance to go through.

The final two groups will determine the final ranking of third-placed teams, with England among those who are awaiting to discover their fate after topping Group C depsite a 0-0 draw against Slovenia.

Ukraine v Belgium prediction

14:49 , Mike Jones

Belgium showed some fighting spirit at last, as well as technical quality everyone knows they have, in their last game. If they show the same again they’ll win.

Ukraine 0-2 Belgium.

Ukraine v Belgium predicted line-ups and latest odds

14:42 , Mike Jones

Here’s how we see the two teams lining up for tonight’s crucial Group E clash:

Predicted line-ups

Ukrain XI: Trubin, Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Matviienko, Zinchenkp, Shaparenko, Brazhko, Yarmolenko, Sudakov, Mudryk, Dovbyk

Belgium XI: Casteels, Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, De Cuyper, Onana, Tielemans, Carrasco, De Bruyne, Doku, Lukaku

And here are the latest odds for the game:

Ukraine 4/1

Draw 10/3

Belgium 8/13

What is the early team news?

14:35 , Mike Jones

Ukraine have nobody to worry about in terms of fitness or suspension, so it’s likely to be the same starting XI which saw them bounce back to beat Slovakia last time out. That means Anatolii Trubin should keep his place in goal and Artem Dovbyk will lead the line again.

Belgium do have a few absentees, but injury doubts Axel Witsel and Thomas Meunier wouldn’t have been starting anyway. Dodi Lukebakio might have been a consideration on the flank but is suspended. Arthur Theate is the only other possible player to miss out with injury.

How to watch Ukraine vs Belgium

14:29 , Mike Jones

The match kicks off at 5pm BST on 26 June at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart.

This game will be broadcast live on BBC One and can be streamed on the iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. For a full list of fixtures and TV channels across Euro 2024 click here.

Good afternoon!

14:18 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Group E finale as all four teams have the potential to reach the knockout rounds and finish top of the group.

Romania currently hold top spot thanks to their opening win 3-0 victory over Ukraine. Belgium lost their opener to Slovakia but recovered with a 2-0 victory over Romania in matchday two. Ukraine then defeated Slovakia to leave all four teams with one win and one loss each from their two group games.

They are all positioned on three points apiece heading into this evening’s matches. Belgium take on Ukraine and Romania vs Slovakia with kick off at 5pm for both.

We’ll have all the build-up, permutations, team news and more so stick around.