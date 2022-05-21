Ukraine news – live: Russia claims full control of Mariupol, cuts gas supply to Finland

Ukraine’s president has hit out at a video of a missile strike launched on a cultural centre in the Kharkiv region, which he described as “absolute evil, absolute stupidity.”

Volodymyr Zelensky shared the startling CCTV footage of the blast as it collided with the House of Culture in Lozova on his Telegram channel.

He has accused Russia of launching the attack on the eastern city.

Zelensky said that seven people, including an 11-year-old, were injured.

“The occupiers have identified culture, education and humanity as their enemies,” he said, adding: “What is in the heads of people who choose such targets?”

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service has since released a number of chilling images of the damage caused by the missile strike against the newly-renovated House of Culture in Lozova.

One local health official, Viktor Zabashta, told Interfax: “No-one has died yet.”

Russia has not yet issued any comment on the strike.

06:00 , Sravasti Dasgupta

A woman ran onto the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday to protest against sexual violence in Ukraine.

She stripped off her coat to reveal the words “stop raping us” painted on her body, along with the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Ukrainian authorities have noted that sexual violence has been reported in several parts of the country during the Russian invasion, which began on 24 February.

Ukraine protestor removed from Cannes by security after stripping on the red carpet

Inside the recaptured Ukrainian village still under attack from retreating Russian forces

05:30 , Emily Atkinson

The first mortar rounds are outgoing, aimed at Russian forces beyond a ridge. But the ones that follow are incoming, heading for Ukrainian positions, and land near the troops in their base, writes Kim Sengupta - The Independent’s defence and security editor.

The exchanges take place at Ruska Lozova, a village set in a landscape of woodland, valleys, streams and fields, which was officially liberated at the end of last month by Ukrainian troops, driving away the Russian forces that had laid siege to nearby Kharkiv.

It is just six miles north of the city, and the presence of Russian forces here, with tanks, artillery and air support, is an illustration of the fragmented front line here in the northeast of Ukraine.

His dispatch can be read in full here:

Inside the recaptured village still under attack from Russian forces

36 Russian soldiers dead in last 24 hours, Ukraine says

05:17 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Ukraine’s Operational Command said that Russia has lost at least 36 soldiers, three T-72 tanks, a Grad missile launcher, and a number of vehicles along Ukraine’s southern frontlines over the past 24 hours.

⚡️Ukraine’s military destroys 3 tanks, Grad missile launcher.



Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reports that Russia has lost at least 36 soldiers, three T-72 tanks, a Grad missile launcher, and a number of vehicles along Ukraine’s southern frontlines over the past 24 hours. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 21, 2022

40 countries of Ukraine contact group to meet on 23 May

05:05 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that 40 countries of Ukraine Contact Group will meet again on 23 May.

The group, led by US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin, will discuss further support for Ukraine.

Mr Austin will speak with Ukraine’s defence minister Oleksii Reznikov ahead of the virtual meeting.

The group first convened at Germany’s Ramstein Air Base last month.

⚡️Over 40 countries of Ukraine Contact Group to meet again on May 23.



The group led by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will discuss further defense support for Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a May 20 briefing. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 20, 2022

Kasparov and Khodorkovsky added to Russia's 'foreign agents' list

04:55 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov and former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky have been added to the Russian Justice Ministry’s list of individuals acting as foreign agents, according to the ministry’s website.

Both men are prominent critics of the Russian government.

Russia alleged that Ukraine is a source of financing for Khodorkovsky, while it claimed Kasparov’s funds have been sourced from both Kyiv and the Human Rights Foundation.

(FILE) Garry Kasparov: A former world chess champion, became an outspoken critic of Putin’s Russia (AP)

Watch: Footage captures major blast in Ukraine's Kharkiv region

04:30 , Emily Atkinson

Russian soldier in Ukraine war crimes trial says he did not want to kill

03:30 , Emily Atkinson

A 21-year-old Russian soldier told a court on Friday he had not wanted to kill an unarmed civilian and that he sincerely repented, as he delivered his final words at the first war crimes trial arising from Russia’s invasion.

Vadim Shishimarin, a tank commander, has pleaded guilty to killing Oleksandr Shelipov, a 62-year-old civilian, in the northeast Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on 28 February.

“I sincerely repent. I was nervous at the time, I did not want to kill... that’s how it happened,” Shishimarin said.

Shishimarin is accused of firing several shots with an assault rifle at a civilian’s head from a car after being ordered to do so.

Defence lawyer Viktor Ovsiannikov told the court that Shishimarin had only fired the rounds after twice refusing to carry out the order to shoot and that only one out of three-to-four rounds hit the target.

Russia considers allowing over-40s to fight Ukraine war

02:30 , Emily Atkinson

Russia’s parliament could allow people over 40 to join the military, as it struggles to make territorial gains in eastern Ukraine, writes Rory Sullivan.

Russia considers allowing over-40s to fight Ukraine war

Watch: Putin takes breaks during meetings for treatment, claims ex-British spy

01:30 , Emily Atkinson

Zelensky says Russia should pay for destruction in Ukraine

Saturday 21 May 2022 00:40 , Emily Atkinson

President Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded that Russia be held financially responsible for the damage inflicted on Ukraine by its forces.

Speaking during his nightly video address, Zelensky said Moscow should be made to pay for every home, school, hospital and business it destroys.

He said a legal mechanism should be created through which everyone who suffered from Russia‘s actions would be able to receive compensation.

“That would be fair,” Zelensky said. “And Russia would feel the true weight of every missile, every bomb, every shell that it has fired at us.”

Watch: Protestor removed from Cannes red carpet

Saturday 21 May 2022 00:00 , Emily Atkinson

Protester crashes Cannes carpet at George Miller premiere

Friday 20 May 2022 23:40 , Emily Atkinson

A woman who stripped off her clothes to reveal a message against rape written on her body crashed the Cannes Film Festival red carpet premiere of George Miller‘s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” on Friday.

The unidentified woman tore off her clothes during the film’s red carpet procession to reveal the message “Stop raping us” written across her torso next to the blue and yellow colors of the Ukraine flag. Red was also painted on her legs and groin.

While she yelled “Don’t rape us!” security quickly encircled her and took her off the red carpet.

Protester crashes Cannes carpet at George Miller premiere

Zelensky reveals how supplies were delivered to Azovstal defenders

Friday 20 May 2022 23:21 , Emily Atkinson

President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed that Ukrainian pilots had taken part in treacherous missions to deliver supplies to the defenders holed up in the Azovstal steel mill.

He said the operation could not be reported sooner as no safe corridor had been established.

Zelensky said the pilots risked Russian anti-aircraft fire to fly medicine, food and water to the sprawling plant on helicopters, suffering a large amount of casualties.

In an interview published on the third anniversary of his inauguration as president on Friday, he said the effort also included retrieval of bodies and picking up the wounded.“They are absolutely heroic people, who knew that it would be difficult, knew that to fly would be almost impossible,” Zelensky said.

US to arm Ukraine with anti-ship missiles

Friday 20 May 2022 22:38 , Emily Atkinson

US officials are considering arming the Ukrainian military with advanced anti-ship missiles, the Reuters agency has reported.

Citing Biden administration officials, the report says the White House could offer Kyiv Boeing Harpoon and Naval Strike missiles with which to target the Russian Black Fleet, which is currently blockading Ukrainian ports.

UK defence officials have said that around 20 Russian Navy vessels, including submarines, are active in the region.

Officials are said to believe the arms could help force Russian ships away from Ukrainian territory and allow shipments of grain and other agricultural products to resume.

But the missiles, which cost around $15m (£12m) per round and have a range of 300km, are mainly sea-based missiles, meaning Ukraine could face difficulty firing them from shore.

Friday 20 May 2022 22:22 , Emily Atkinson

Here are some of the latest images of the southern port city of Mariupol, which was today claimed by Russia to be in its full control:

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Moscow says last group of Azovstal soldiers has surrendered

Friday 20 May 2022 21:58 , Emily Atkinson

Russia‘s defence ministry on Friday said the last group of Ukrainian forces holed up in Mariupol’s Azovstal steel works had surrendered, marking an end to a weeks-long attack that left the city in ruins.

“The territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant... has been completely liberated,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said the group that had surrendered comprised 531 people.

“The underground facilities of the enterprise, where the militants were hiding, came under the full control of the Russian armed forces,” said the Russian statement, adding that a total of 2,439 defenders had surrendered in the past few days.

Russia adds Kasparov and Khodorkovsky to 'foreign agents' list

Friday 20 May 2022 21:39 , Emily Atkinson

Ex-world chess champion Garry Kasparov and former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, two prominent critics of the Kremlin, have been added to the list of individuals acting as foreign agents, according to the website for Russia’s jutsice ministry.

Watch: Sajid Javid says UK support for Ukraine is 'unwavering' as 5.8 million items of aid sent

Friday 20 May 2022 21:21 , Emily Atkinson

Moscow claims to take full control of Mariupol after three-month siege

Friday 20 May 2022 21:03 , Emily Atkinson

Russia has claimed to have taken full control of the sprawling Azovstal steelworks in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol - the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance.

Moscow’s announcement would mark the end of a three-month siege which has seen the once-bustling hub razed to the ground, leaving more than 20,000 people feared dead.

Reporting to Russian president Vladimir Putin on Friday, defence minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol has been “completely liberated” from Ukrainian defenders.

An aerial view of damaged residential buildings and the Azovstal steel plant in the background in the port city of Mariupol (AFP via Getty Images)

AP adds:Russia‘s state news agency RIA Novosti quoted the ministry as saying that a total of 2,439 Ukrainian fighters who had been holed up at Azovstal have laid down their arms and surrendered since May 16, including 531 on Friday.

There was no immediate confirmation from Ukraine that Mariupol has fallen completely to the Russians.

Wimbledon stripped of ATP ranking points after Russian and Belarusian player ban

Friday 20 May 2022 20:50 , Emily Atkinson

Wimbledon has been stripped of ranking points for male players for this year’s tournament by the ATP, following their decision to ban players from Russia or Belarus from competing at SW19.

In light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian and Belarusian players have been banned by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) from all UK grass-court events, which includes the third grand slam of the year.

And in a statement, the ATP - who run the men’s world ranking system and weekly tennis tour - intimated they had been left with no decision but to announce that players will not recieve ranking points for competing at Wimbledon.

Luke Baker has more:

Wimbledon stripped of ATP ranking points after Russian and Belarusian player ban

No indication of Russia using lasers in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Friday 20 May 2022 20:30 , Emily Atkinson

The Pentagon has said there were no indications that Russia had used laser weaponry in Ukraine, following claims by Moscow that it was fielding a new generation of powerful lasers there to strike enemy drones.

“We don’t have any indication of the use of lasers, at least weaponized lasers, in Ukraine. Nothing to confirm on that,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

Watch: Footage captures moment missile strike blasts cultural centre in Lozova

Friday 20 May 2022 20:10 , Emily Atkinson

Kyiv shares images of Lozova blast

Friday 20 May 2022 19:50 , Emily Atkinson

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service has released a number of chilling images of the damage caused by the missile strike against the House of Culture in Lozova, Kharkiv.

One local health official, Viktor Zabashta, told Interfax: “No-one has died yet.”

Russia has not yet issued any comment on the strike.

(via REUTERS)

(via REUTERS)

Missile strike on Kharkiv cultural centre ‘evil’, Zelensky says

Friday 20 May 2022 19:37 , Emily Atkinson

Ukraine’s president has hit out at a video of a missile strike launched on a cultural centre in the Kharkiv region, which he described as “absolute evil, absolute stupidity.”

Volodymyr Zelensky shared the startling CCTV footage of the blast as it collided with the House of Culture in Lozova on his Telegram channel.

He has accused Russia of launching the attack on the eastern city.

Zelensky said that seven people, including an 11-year-old, were injured.

“The occupiers have identified culture, education and humanity as their enemies,” he said, adding: “What is in the heads of people who choose such targets?”

Alarm over global food supplies has hit ‘level 10’, says UN official

Friday 20 May 2022 19:22 , Emily Atkinson

The US ambassador to the UN has warned that her alarm over dwindling global food supplies has hit “level 10.”

Speaking of her concern over Russia’s bloackading of vital Ukrainian ports, Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the BBC’s Newshour programme: “I can tell you on a scale of one to 10, I’m probably at the 10 level of alarm. This crisis has exacerbated what is already a serious food insecurity issue.”

“The Ukraine war and Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, its blockade of the ports, blocking Ukrainian wheat from getting to the market, has exacerbated this situation and made it even more dire and the impact is being felt across the world.”

‘Ukraine will defeat the darkness,’ says adviser to Zelensky

Friday 20 May 2022 19:08 , Emily Atkinson

A top adviser to president Volodymyr Zelensky has said the country’s authorities will do “everthing” it can not to let down the Ukrainian people.

Posting to Twitter on Friday, Mykhailo Podolyak said: “Every day I receive dozens of messages from people who‘ve lost their loved ones, their home.

“From those whose relatives have been captured or deported to Russia. Ukraine will defeat the darkness, but pays a terrible price. We’ll do everything not to let our people down.”

Every day I receive dozens of messages from people who‘ve lost their loved ones, their home. From those whose relatives have been captured or deported to Russia. Ukraine will defeat the darkness, but pays a terrible price. We’ll do everything not to let our people down. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) May 20, 2022

Luhansk faces continuing Russian bombardment, says governor

Friday 20 May 2022 18:50 , Emily Atkinson

Lysychansk and Severodonetsk in Ukraine’s eastern region of Luhansk is facing continued Russian bombardment in Moscow’s bid to isolate the area from the rest of Ukraine, the region’s governor said.

Serhiy Haidai told The Associated Press that Russia’s forces were focused on the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway, which he said is the only road for evacuating people and delivering humanitarian supplies.

Contacting the agency via email, he said:“The road is extremely important because it’s the only connection to other regions of the country.

“The Russians are trying to cut us off from it, to encircle the Luhansk region.”Haidai said Putin’s troops are constantly shelling the road from multiple directions, but Ukrainian armored transports are still able to get through.

Families of Azovstal fighters fear defenders are moving ‘from one hell to another hell'

Friday 20 May 2022 18:33 , Emily Atkinson

The loved ones of the Ukrainian fighters who defended the Azovstal steelworks have said they are worries about the fate of their family members after they were ordered to stand down.

Speaking at a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey, Natalia Zarytska, wife to one of the Mariupol fighters who had surrendered, said she had not had contact with her husband other than a 10-minute message exchange via Telegram two days ago.

(Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

She said: “So my husband messaged me two days ago and the situation is really hard and horrible and my husband is on the way from one hell to another hell, from Azovstal steel plant to a prison, to captivity.”

Zarytska also said she believes that her husband is still alive and that one day he will return home.

The group, comprising three wives and a mother of Azovstal fighters, have been in Turkey this week to ask the country to help secure the safety of the fighters at the steel plant.

Donbas under fire in pictures

Friday 20 May 2022 18:15 , Emily Atkinson

(AP)

(AP)

(via REUTERS)

(AP)

(Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

US could offer Ukraine advanced anti-ship missiles to break through Russian naval blockade

Friday 20 May 2022 17:58 , Emily Atkinson

The White House is looking to aid Ukraine with advanced anti-ship missiles against Russia’s naval blockade either via direct shipment or with help from a European ally that can facilitate the transfer, officials said on Thursday.

The warships being considered include Boeing’s Harpoon and Kongsberg and Raytheon’s Naval Strike Missile, in a move that could bring Washington in increased conflict with Moscow.

The move is a response to a shopping list provided by Kyiv, that included a request for missiles to end the Russian navy’s control of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports so it can resume the trade of grains and other agricultural produce.

Arpan Rai reports:

US could offer Ukraine advanced anti-ship missiles to break through Russian blockade

Undisclosed number of Ukrainian soldiers remain at Azovstal steel plant

Friday 20 May 2022 17:40 , Emily Atkinson

The number of Ukrainian soldiers still holed up at Mariupol’s Azovstal steelworks remains unclear, but Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu said more than 1,900 had surrendered in recent days.

According to Denis Prokopenko, commander of the Azov Regiment, which had led the defence of the plant, the bodies of soliders who died, who he referred to as “fallen heroes”, are still being held in the plant.

He said: “I hope soon relatives and the whole of Ukraine will be able to bury the fighters with honours.”

He also said that the defenders of Mariupol have received an order to “cease the defence of the city”. The intention is to “save the lives and health of the servicemen of the garrison”, he said.

(via REUTERS)

Italy submits peace plan for Ukraine to UN

Friday 20 May 2022 17:21 , Emily Atkinson

Italy has submitted a peace plan for Ukraine to UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, the country’s foreign minister has said.

Speaking during a Council of Europe meeting in Turin, Italy, Luigi Di Maio said that the plan submitted calls for local ceasefires to evacuate civilians along humanitarian corridors, and creating the conditions for a general cease-fire leading “to a long-lasting peace.”

In Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was aware of the plan, adding the European Union is “putting all our efforts into trying to bring this conflict to an end.”

Borrell said it’s up to Ukraine to decide the terms of any negotiations.

He said that he hopes that “when the time comes for negotiations to take place, Ukraine will be able to negotiate from a position of strength.”

Russia to cut natural gas supplies to Finland days after Helsinki applied to join Nato

Friday 20 May 2022 17:03 , Emily Atkinson

Russia will stop exporting natural gas to Finland from Saturday, just two days after Helsinki applied for Nato membership in response to security concerns triggered by the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Gazprom, the Russian state energy giant, confirmed the move to the Finnish company Gasum on Friday.

It is expected that Russia will cut supplies around 4am on Saturday morning.

Here's Rory Sullivan with the full story:

Russia to cut natural gas supplies to Finland days after it applied to join Nato

Russia suffers fresh blow from new Canadian sanctions

Friday 20 May 2022 16:46 , Emily Atkinson

We have a few more details to top-up our earlier post on the new wave of Canadian sanctions imposed today on Russia.

According to an official statement, the new measures would put restrictions on 14 individuals including Russian oligarchs, their family members, and close associates of president Vladimir Putin.

An import ban will also target Russian goods including alcoholic beverages, seafood, and non-industrial diamonds, while an export ban will target luxury goods such as footwear, luxury clothing and jewelry.

Putin promises to bolster Russia’s cyber security

Friday 20 May 2022 16:26 , Emily Atkinson

Russia’s president has claimed that the frequency of cyberattacks on the country by what he called foreign “state structures” had increased several times over.

It follows a flurry of reports that the websites of various state-owned companies and news websites had suffered sporadic hacking attempts in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Targeted attempts are being made to disable the internet resources of Russia‘s critical information infrastructure,” president Vladimir Putin said, adding that media and financial institutions were among those that had been targeted.

(EPA)

He said: “Serious attacks have been launched against the official sites of government agencies. Attempts to illegally penetrate the corporate networks of leading Russian companies are much more frequent as well.”

He told members of the security council that Moscow must bolster its cyber defences by reducing the use of foreign software and hardware.

He continued: “Restrictions on foreign IT, software and products have become one of the tools of sanctions pressure on Russia.

“A number of Western suppliers have unilaterally stopped technical support of their equipment in Russia.”

German ex-Chancellor Schröder leaves Rosneft board

Friday 20 May 2022 15:59 , Thomas Kingsley

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder will leave the board of directors of Russian state-owned oil giant Rosneft, the company has announced.

Rosneft said Schröder and Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline firm CEO Matthias Warnig informed the company that it was "impossible to extend their powers on the board of directors".

"We are sympathetic to their decisions and thank them for their continued support," Rosneft said in the statement.

On Thursday, Mr Schröder was stripped of some of his official perks in Germany - including his taxpayer-funded office - over his continued involvement in the Russian energy industry.

Schröder, who was chancellor between 1998 and 2005, chairs the boards of Russian state oil firm Rosneft and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline firm. He is due to join the supervisory board of Russian gas giant Gazprom in June.

Gerhard Schröder (L) talks with Vladimir Putin (R) in Berlin on 8 September, 2005 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

US could offer Ukraine advanced anti-ship missiles to break through Russian naval blockade

Friday 20 May 2022 15:20 , Thomas Kingsley

The White House is looking to aid Ukraine with advanced anti-ship missiles against Russia’s naval blockade either via direct shipment or with help from a European ally that can facilitate the transfer, officials said on Thursday.

The warships being considered include Boeing’s Harpoon and Kongsberg and Raytheon’s Naval Strike Missile, in a move that could bring Washington in increased conflict with Moscow.

The move is a response to a shopping list provided by Kyiv, that included a request for missiles to end the Russian navy’s control of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports so it can resume the trade of grains and other agricultural produce.

Read the full story below:

US could offer Ukraine advanced anti-ship missiles to break through Russian blockade

US targets a second Abramovich plane over sanctions violations

Friday 20 May 2022 15:00 , Thomas Kingsley

US authorities on Friday moved to ground additional aircraft believed to be in violation of sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including a second airplane owned by businessman Roman Abramovich.

The Commerce Department said a 787 Dreamliner owned by Abramovich had likely violated US export controls, after having identified in March a first aircraft owned by the Russian businessman suspected to be in violation of restrictions.

It also said that it was issuing an order denying export privileges to Rossiya Airlines due to ongoing export violations, the fifth Russian airline to which it has done so.

The Commerce Department warned that providing any service to aircraft subject to its Export Administration Regulations (EAR) that may have violated those controls requires US government authorization.

Failure to do so could result in "substantial jail time, fines, loss of export privileges, or other restrictions," the Commerce Department said.

"By preventing these aircraft from receiving any service, including from abroad, international flights from Belarus or Russia on these aircraft are effectively grounded," the department said.

The department "is further updating the tail numbers of planes already on the list that have flown into Russia and/or Belarus in apparent violation of the EAR."

Roman Abramovich, pictured, will sell Chelsea having led the Blues to 21 trophies in his 19 years at the helm (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Canada imposes fresh sanctions on Russian oligarchs

Friday 20 May 2022 14:45 , Thomas Kingsley

Canada imposes additional sanctions on Russian oligarchs in response to Vladimir Putin’s continued aggression on Ukraine.

(REUTERS)

‘I did not want to kill’ Russian soldier pleads guilty to killing an unarmed Ukrainian civilian

Friday 20 May 2022 14:29 , Thomas Kingsley

A 21-year-old Russian soldier has told a court he had not wanted to kill an unarmed Ukrainian civilian and that he had “sincerely repented”, at the conflict’s first war crimes trial.

Vadim Shishimarin, a tank commander, pleaded guilty to killing Oleksandr Shelipov, a 62-year-old civilian, in the northeast Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on 28 Feb.

“I sincerely repent. I was nervous at the time, I did not want to kill... that’s how it happened,” Mr Shishimarin said.

Read the full report below:

‘I did not want to kill,’ Russian soldier tells Ukraine war crimes trial

Putin’s daughter flew to Germany 50 times in two years

Friday 20 May 2022 14:14 , Thomas Kingsley

One of Vladimir Putin’s daughters flew from Moscow to Munich more than 50 times between 2017 and 2019, an investigation has found.

The disclosure about Katerina Tikhonova’s numerous visits to the Bavarian city comes just two months after her father criticised Russians who spend too much time in the west.

In a tirade made shortly after the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president claimed this group “mentally exist there, and not here”, adding that they could be a potential “fifth column”.

Read the full story here

Turkey’s Erdogan to speak to Finland as Nato application row simmers

Friday 20 May 2022 13:59 , Thomas Kingsley

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he will speak to Finland on Saturday, while maintaining his opposition to Finnish and Swedish Nato membership bids over their history of hosting members of groups Ankara deems terrorists.

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join Nato on Wednesday, following Russia's 24 February invasion of Ukraine.

Me Erdogan said he had discussed the issue with the Dutch prime minister on Friday and would also speak to Britain on Saturday. He did not specify the people he would speak to in Finland and Britain.

"Of course we will continue all these discussions for the sake of not interrupting diplomacy," Mr Erdogan told reporters.

Full story: Putin is surrounded by doctors and takes breaks during meetings for treatment, claims ex-British spy

Friday 20 May 2022 13:41 , Thomas Kingsley

We shared the video clip earlier in the day of ex-British spy Christopher Steele claiming that president Vladimir Putin is “increasingly ill” and is “constantly accompanied” by a team of doctors.

Mr Steele, who wrote a dossier on Donald Trump and Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 US elections, had earlier stated that the Russian leader was “quite seriously ill”, although the “exact details” of what ailed him are not known.

The latest remarks come amid mounting speculation on the Russian president’s allegedly deteriorating health and rumours that he is suffering from cancer.

“He’s constantly accompanied around the place by a team of doctors,” the former spy told LBC radio.

Read the full story below:

Putin takes breaks during meetings for treatment, claims ex-British spy

New Twitter policy aims to pierce fog of war misinformation

Friday 20 May 2022 13:30 , Thomas Kingsley

Twitter has unveiled a new crisis misinformation policy, making permeant the temporary measures it announced during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – but may fly in the face of Elon Musk’s ideology, who is set to purchase the company.

“Conversation moves quickly during periods of crisis, and content from accounts with wide reach are most likely to rack up views and engagement. To reduce potential harm, as soon as we have evidence that a claim may be misleading, we won’t amplify or recommend content that is covered by this policy across Twitter – including in the Home timeline, Search, and Explore”, Twitter’s Yoel Roth, its head of safety and integrity, wrote in a blog post.

“In addition, we will prioritize adding warning notices to highly visible Tweets and Tweets from high profile accounts, such as state-affiliated media accounts, verified, official government accounts.”

Read the full story below:

Twitter sets new misinformation policy ahead of Elon Musk’s ‘free speech’ takeover

Don't forget other crises amid Ukraine focus, UNHCR chief warns

Friday 20 May 2022 13:10 , Thomas Kingsley

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees warned on Friday that countries focused on helping Ukraine should not ignore crises elsewhere, which were likely to worsen due to the war.

Filippo Grandi said the "colossal crisis" in Ukraine would raise the number of displaced people globally well above the 84 million it reached in late 2021, with some 6 million refugees from Ukraine and 8 million people displaced inside the country.

"Unfortunately the global displacement crisis is increasing. I think an important message... is that there is not just Ukraine and we should not forget the rest," Grandi said before joining a meeting of EU development ministers in Brussels.

"First of all because Ukraine has an impact on many other fragile situations, making them more fragile, food security, energy crisis, price increases, instability and then this in turn can cause more displacement," he said.

Afghanistan (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

UN cutting refugee rations in Africa's Sahel amid 'alarming' food insecurity

Friday 20 May 2022 12:50 , Thomas Kingsley

Food rations for refugees and displaced people are being cut by up to half in parts of the Sahel due to a massive funding shortfall with millions set to go hungry as prices rise and climate shocks hit yields, UN agencies said on Friday.

The UN humanitarian office (OCHA) estimates that some 18 million people face severe food insecurity in the next three months across the arid belt that stretching across Africa beneath the Sahara. Its $3.8 billion appeal for the region is less than 12 per cent funded, OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke said.

"The situation has reached alarming levels in Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Niger, where people will experience emergency levels of food insecurity during the lean season between June and August," he told a media briefing, saying that the levels of food insecurity were the worst since 2014.

In Burkina Faso, rations are currently at 75 per cent in areas that are hard-to-reach and the most food insecure, and 50 per cent at other sites, the World Food Programme said.

German farm owner saves fuel money with horse-drawn carriage

Friday 20 May 2022 12:30 , Thomas Kingsley

Stephanie Kirchner's journey to work has got longer but, she says, cheaper: she has left her SUV at home and switched to real horse power.

Stud farm owner and horse trainer Kirchner, 33, says she decided “it can't go on like this” after fuel prices jumped following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “Since I also suspected hay harvesting and everything else will become much, much more expensive, we said, ‘we have to save a little money,’” she says.

So she has switched to traveling the roughly 6 kilometers (3 1/2 miles) from her home in western Germany by horse-drawn carriage. That turns a one-way trip from 10-15 minutes to as much as an hour.

Read the full report below:

German farm owner saves fuel money with horse-drawn carriage

Inside the recaptured Ukrainian village still under attack from retreating Russian forces

Friday 20 May 2022 12:15 , Thomas Kingsley

The first mortar rounds are outgoing, aimed at Russian forces beyond a ridge. But the ones that follow are incoming, heading for Ukrainian positions, and land near the troops in their base.

The exchanges take place at Ruska Lozova — a village set in a landscape of woodlands, valleys, streams and fields that had been officially liberated at the end of last month by Ukrainian troops, driving away Russian forces that had laid siege to nearby Kharkiv.

It is just six miles north of the city. and the presence of Russian forces here with tanks, artillery and air support is an illustration of a fragmented frontline here in the northeast of Ukraine.

Read the full piece from our defence and security editor, Kim Sengupta, in Kharkiv:

Inside the recaptured village still under attack from Russian forces

Watch: Captured Ukrainian paramedic smuggles harrowing bodycam footage out of Mariupol in tampon

Friday 20 May 2022 12:00 , Thomas Kingsley

A Ukrainian medic smuggled harrowing footage of her time in Mariupol out of the city in a tampon, before going missing.

Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, recorded 256 gigabytes of body camera video, documenting her team’s frantic efforts to bring people back from the brink of death.

She managed to share the harrowing footage with an AP team leaving the war-torn city in a rare humanitarian convoy.

The next day, on 16 March, Taira and her driver were captured by Russian soldiers, in one of many forced disappearances in areas of Ukraine now held by Russia.

Watch the clip in the video below:

Captured Ukrainian paramedic smuggles harrowing footage out of Mariupol in tampon

Putin is surrounded by doctors and takes breaks during meetings for treatment, claims ex-British spy

Friday 20 May 2022 11:45 , Thomas Kingsley

Vladimir Putin is “increasingly ill” and is “constantly accompanied” by a team of doctors, former British spy Christopher Steele has claimed.

Mr Steele, who wrote a dossier on Donald Trump and Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 US elections, had earlier stated that the Russian leader was “quite seriously ill”, although the “exact details” of what ailed him are not known.

The latest remarks come amid mounting speculation on the Russian president’s allegedly deteriorating health and rumours that he is suffering from cancer.

Read the full story below:

Putin takes breaks during meetings for treatment, claims ex-British spy

Russian soldier in Ukraine war crimes trial says he did not want to kill

Friday 20 May 2022 11:30 , Thomas Kingsley

A 21-year-old Russian soldier told a court on Friday he had not wanted to kill an unarmed civilian and that he sincerely repented, as he delivered his final words at the first war crimes trial arising from Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

Vadim Shishimarin, a tank commander, has pleaded guilty to killing Oleksandr Shelipov, a 62-year-old civilian, in the northeast Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on 28 February.

"I sincerely repent. I was nervous at the time, I did not want to kill... that's how it happened," Shishimarin said.

Shishimarin is accused of firing several shots with an assault rifle at a civilian's head from a car after being ordered to do so.

Defence lawyer Viktor Ovsiannikov told the court that Shishimarin had only fired the rounds after twice refusing to carry out the order to shoot and that only one out of three-to-four rounds hit the target.

Russia Ukraine War (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Russia taking ‘countermeasures’ in response to Finland and Sweden joining Nato

Friday 20 May 2022 11:15 , Thomas Kingsley

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said that Finland and Sweden joining Nato has led to an increase in military threats near the border and that Moscow is taking "adequate countermeasures", Russian news agency Interfax reported on Friday.

RIA news agency quoted Mr Shoigu as saying Russia would respond by forming 12 new units in its western military district.

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the western defence alliance Nato on Wednesday.

(AP)

Pro-Russian hackers attack institutional websites in Italy, police says

Friday 20 May 2022 11:00 , Thomas Kingsley

Pro-Russian hackers have attacked the websites of several Italian institutions and government ministries, the police said on Friday.

At 8am it was still not possible to access the websites of the Italian foreign ministry and its national magistrates association. The attack was launched at around 8pm GMT on Thursday by the hacker group "Killnet," Italian cyber-security group Yarix said in a statement.

A similar attack took place on 11 May, and last weekend police said they had thwarted a cyber-assault on the latter stages of the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin which ended on Saturday with the victory of Ukraine's entry.

The police attributed both attacks to the Killnet group and its affiliate Legion.

Russia routinely denies it carries out offensive cyber operations.

Watch: Russian senator says the Kremlin is struggling because Ukraine army includes 'Russian soldiers'

Friday 20 May 2022 10:45 , Thomas Kingsley

Video ‘shows moment before civilians executed’ in new war crimes evidence

Friday 20 May 2022 10:30 , Thomas Kingsley

A New York Times investigation has revealed new evidence of alleged war crimes by Russian forces in Bucha - a town just outside of Kyiv.

In two videos, Russian paratroopers can be seen marching a group of men at gunpoint along a street as the captives can be seen hunched over, holding the belt of the person in front of them while having their hands over their heads.

The videos were reportedly filmed on 4 March by a security camera and a witness in a nearby property.

The first Russian soldier this week pled guilty to war crimes while the Kremlin continues to deny wrongdoing.

New evidence — including three videos obtained by The New York Times — shows how Russian paratroopers rounded up and executed at least eight Ukrainian men in Bucha on March 4, a likely war crime. https://t.co/EnA2q943Ds pic.twitter.com/BRMDeGo0u6 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 19, 2022

Russian parliament to consider allowing over-40s to sign up for military

Friday 20 May 2022 10:15 , Thomas Kingsley

Russia's lower house of parliament will consider allowing Russians over 40 and foreigners over 30 to sign up for the military, the State Duma website said on Friday.

“For the use of high-precision weapons, the operation of weapons and military equipment, highly professional specialists are needed. Experience shows that they become such by the age of 40-45," the Duma website said.

A Terminator-2 tank support fighting vehicle (front) drives during the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises Zapad-2017 (AFP via Getty Images)

Friday 20 May 2022 10:00 , Thomas Kingsley

Russian senator Frants Klintsevich has suggested that Russia is struggling in its “special military operation” because Ukraine’s army is “one of the strongest and best trained” as its “comprised of Russian soldiers and officers with exactly our mentality.”

Speaking on Russian state TV, Mr Klintsevich said the war was like no other the Kremlin has fought in the past because of Ukraine’s military make-up.

Russian senator Frants Klintsevich has an ingenious new excuse for his country's slow progress in Ukraine



He says Ukraine's army is "one of the strongest and best-trained" because it's comprised of "Russian soldiers and officers with exactly our mentality"



(with subtitles) pic.twitter.com/TgYqbLX5BW — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) May 19, 2022

Pictured: A young woman embraces her husband after losing both legs in a Lviv blast

Friday 20 May 2022 09:45 , Thomas Kingsley

Oksana Balandina, 23, is carried by her husband Viktor at a public hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday, 13 May, 2022.

Ms Balandina lost both legs and 4 fingers on her left arm when a shell sticking in the ground near her house exploded on 27 March. “There was explosion. Just after that I felt my legs like falling into emptiness. I was trying to look around and saw that there were no legs anymore - only bones, flesh and blood”.

(AP)

Pictured: Azovstal fighters sit on a bus after surrendering to Russian military

Friday 20 May 2022 09:30 , Thomas Kingsley

(REUTERS)

(AP)

(AP)

(AP)

Watch: Putin takes breaks during meetings for treatment, claims ex-British spy

Friday 20 May 2022 09:15 , Thomas Kingsley

UK accuses Russia of making food a weapon in the war

Friday 20 May 2022 09:00 , Thomas Kingsley

Russia is “making food a weapon” in the war in Ukraine, the UK’s foreign office has claimed following calls for Vladimir Putin to open up blocked ports in the country.

“Countries around the world are suffering as a result,” the foreign office wrote on Twitter.

“Russia must immediately end its blockade of Ukrainian ports which is obstructing the flow of essential goods.”

The Kremlin is making food a weapon in its illegal war.



Countries around the world are suffering as a result.



Russia must immediately end its blockade of Ukrainian ports which is obstructing the flow of essential goods.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/ap3ToHOBSy — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) May 20, 2022

India warns wheat could go way of Covid vaccines with richer countries hoarding most supplies

Friday 20 May 2022 08:45 , Thomas Kingsley

India has warned against hoarding of food grains by richer countries, making a comparison to the shortage of Covid vaccines faced by developing countries.

The remarks come after questions were raised over a decision on 13 May by India, the world’s second-largest producer of wheat, to restrict exports of the grain as global prices spiral.

The country’s decision comes amid a blistering heatwave that has impacted its crop production. It has defended its decision saying the aim was to ensure food security.

Our reporter, Stuti Mishra, has the full story below:

India warns wheat could go way of Covid vaccines with rich countries hoarding

US to arm Ukraine with anti-ship missiles

Friday 20 May 2022 08:18 , Thomas Kingsley

US officials are considering arming the Ukrainian military with advanced anti-ship missiles, the Reuters agency has reported.

Citing Biden administration officials, the report says the White House could offer Kyiv Boeing Harpoon and Naval Strike missiles with which to target the Russian Black Fleet, which is currently blockading Ukrainian ports.

UK defence officials have said that around 20 Russian Navy vessels, including submarines, are active in the region.

Officials are said to believe the arms could help force Russian ships away from Ukrainian territory and allow shipments of grain and other agricultural products to resume.

But the missiles, which cost around $15m (£12m) per round and have a range of 300km, are mainly sea-based missiles, meaning Ukraine could face difficulty firing them from shore.

Germany could receive gasfrom Qatar as early as 2024, sheikh tells Handelsblatt

Friday 20 May 2022 07:53 , Thomas Kingsley

Qatar hopes to start sending liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Germany in 2024, the Gulf state's deputy prime minister told the German daily Handelsblatt on Friday.

"We want to have our U.S. Golden Pass liquefied natural gas plant in Texas, in which Qatar Energy holds a 70% stake, ready to deliver to Germany as early as 2024," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who is also the Qatari foreign minister, was quoted as saying.

Later Friday, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is scheduled to hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

German plans to set up LNG terminals are picking up speed as the country scrambles to wean itself off cheaper gas imports piped from Russia in response to Moscow's attack on Ukraine

ICYMI: Russian soldier in Ukraine war crime trial pleads for forgiveness from victim’s widow

Friday 20 May 2022 07:31 , Thomas Kingsley

A Russian soldier facing the first war crimes trial since the start of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has pleaded for his victim’s widow to forgive him.

During his testimony at a court in Kyiv, Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin, 21, told the court that he was ordered by two officers to shoot Ukrainian civilian Oleksandr Shelipov.

He claimed that he had initially disobeyed the order, but that he shot the 62-year-old because one of the officers insisted that Mr Shelipov, who was speaking on his mobile phone at the time, could pass on their exact location to Ukrainian fighters.

Read the full story below:

Russian soldier in Ukraine war crime trial pleads for forgiveness from victim’s widow

Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Luhansk kills 13, regional governor says

Friday 20 May 2022 07:16 , Thomas Kingsley

Russian shelling in Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk has killed 13 civilians over the past 24 hours, the regional governor, Serhiy Gaidai, said on Friday.

Twelve were killed in the town of Sievierodonesk, where a Russian assault has been unsuccessful, he said. The town and the city of Lysychansk are in an area where Russian troops have launched an offensive.

After capturing Mariupol, Russia to focus on Donbas - British MoD

Friday 20 May 2022 06:40 , Arpan Rai

Russia will need to re-equip and refurbish its troops in Mariupol before deploying them in Donbas where it could look to reinforce operations, the British defence ministry said on Friday.

Once Russia has secured Mariupol, it is likely they will move their forces to reinforce operations in the Donbas, the ministry claimed.

“Staunch Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol since the start of the war means Russian forces in the area must be re-equipped and refurbished before they can be redeployed effectively. This can be a lengthy process when done thoroughly,” it said in its latest intelligence update.

However, Russian commanders are “under pressure to demonstrably achieve operational objectives”, the defence ministry said.

“This means that Russia will probably redistribute their forces swiftly without adequate preparation, which risks further force attrition,” it claimed.

According to the ministry officials, as many as 1,700 Ukrainian soldiers are likely to have surrendered from the Mariupol Azovstal steel factory.

An unknown number of Ukrainian forces remain inside the factory, the ministry said.

Kherson to join Russia soon, says Moscow-appointed governor

Friday 20 May 2022 06:18 , Arpan Rai

The South Ukrainian city Kherson will soon become a part of Russia, the region’s self-proclaimed governor said.

The announcement was made at a first meeting in the city with the occupying forces backed by Russian collaborators, reported The Kyiv Independent.

Governor Volodymyr Saldo said: “We see the Russian Federation as our own country,” stating that the new budget for Kherson has been approved in Russian rubles.

Mariupol troops registered as POWs

Friday 20 May 2022 05:52 , Arpan Rai

Hundreds of Ukrainians fighters from the Mariupol steel factory have been now registered as prisoners of war, officials said.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, personal details of hundreds of soldiers — name, date of birth, closest relative — have been recorded. They will be treated as prisoners and will be subjected to humane treatment of POWs under the Geneva Conventions.

The soldiers “must not be subjected to any form of torture or ill-treatment”, Amnesty International said.

Russian officials said that more than 1,700 defenders of the Azovstal steel plant have surrendered to Moscow since Monday, marking the end stage of the siege in the port city.

Troops who defended Mariupol steel mill registered as POWs

Nato military leaders say 42,000 troops and 120 jets on high alert

Friday 20 May 2022 05:26 , Arpan Rai

Top Nato military leaders commended the Ukrainian response along with the alliance’s assistance and said that the coalition’s resolve and unity is “as great as it’s ever been”.

Air Force general Tod D Wolters, commander of European Command and the Nato supreme allied commander Europe said that in the last 84 days, “our focus is to support so that Ukraine can prevail.”

“With respect to the defence of the alliance, we’ve responded in all domains, in all regions, to shield all allies. We’ve deployed elements of the Nato Response Force to strengthen our forward defence,” Mr Wolters said on Thursday.

He added that there are now eight battle groups under Nato command deployed along the eastern flank. “There are now over 42,000 troops and 120 jets on high alert, with more than 20 ships ready to respond. Our land domain has seen a 10-fold increase, the air domain a 50 percent increase of fighters patrolling the skies,” the commander said.

More than 100,000 service members from the US are in Europe to “ensure deterrence works, and the alliance has re-started training Ukrainian service members”.

“The bottom line: Nato resolve and unity is as great as it’s ever been. The performance of our Ukrainian partners facing this aggression has been very, very impressive,” he said.

Russian soldier in Ukraine war crime trial pleads for forgiveness from victim’s widow

Friday 20 May 2022 04:55 , Arpan Rai

A captured Russian soldier who is being tried for the first ever war crimes trial in Ukraine has asked his victim’s widow to forgive him during the court proceedings in Kyiv.

Vadim Shishimarin said he was ordered by two officers to shoot a 62-year-old civilian in Ukraine’s Sumy and he had initially refused the orders.

He asked the victim’s widow Kateryna Shelipova – who was present at the trial – to forgive him.

“I realise that you can’t forgive me, but I’m pleading with you for forgiveness,” he said.

Ms Shelipova said her husband – a pensioner and grandfather of two – had gone out to see a Russian tank that had been blown up. She added that she was “arguing with him, saying it was not safe to go out”.

Read the full story here:

Russian soldier in Ukraine war crime trial pleads for forgiveness from victim’s widow

Russia using food as weapon in Ukraine - Antony Blinken

Friday 20 May 2022 04:42 , Arpan Rai

Russia has weaponised food in Ukraine by holding the produce and supplies “hostage” not just for Ukrainians but for millions around the world, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

“The Russian government seems to think that using food as a weapon will help accomplish what its invasion has not - to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people,” Mr Blinken said in his address to the United Nations Security Council.

He added that the food supply for “millions of Ukrainians and millions more around the world has quite literally been held hostage”.

Marred by war for nearly three months now, the war in Ukraine has led to skyrocketing of prices of grains especially wheat, cooking oils, fuels and fertilisers. The UN officials and experts have sounded an alert for a looming food crisis.

Officials in Moscow snubbed the remarks by Mr Blinken and said that Russians were “not idiots” and would not export food while being subject to tough sanctions.

Situation in Ukraine’s Donbas is ‘hell’, says Zelensky

Friday 20 May 2022 04:27 , Arpan Rai

Russian attacks pounding Ukraine’s industrial region Donbas have turned the area into hell, president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday in his nightly address.

“The occupiers are trying to exert even more pressure. It is hell there - and that is not an exaggeration,” the Ukrainian president said.

“(There are) constant strikes on the Odesa region, on the cities of central Ukraine. The Donbas is completely destroyed,” Mr Zelensky said.

He added: “The brutal and absolutely pointless bombing of Severodonetsk... 12 dead and dozens wounded in just one day. The bombing and shelling of other cities, the air and missile strikes of the Russian army - all this is not just hostilities during the war.”

After failing to capture the capital city Kyiv, Russian soldiers have turned their focus to Donbas — which includes separatist territories of Donetsk and Luhansk on which Russia claims hold.

Russian troops have used massed artillery, air strikes and armour to gain as much territory as possible in Donbas.

EU considering using oligarchs’ assets to rebuild Ukraine

Friday 20 May 2022 03:00 , Lamiat Sabin

The European Union is looking into ways of using the frozen assets of Russian oligarchs to fund the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

Ursula von der Leyen (AFP via Getty Images)

“Our lawyers are working intensively on finding possible ways of using frozen assets of the oligarchs for the rebuilding of Ukraine. I think Russia should also make its contribution,” she told ZDF television.

Donbas region ‘completely destroyed,’ says Zelensky

Friday 20 May 2022 02:00 , Lamiat Sabin

Russian forces had “completely destroyed” the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, said Volodymyr Zelensky.

“In the Donbas, the occupiers are trying to exert even more pressure. It is hell there – and that is not an exaggeration,” the Ukrainian president said in a late-night video address to Ukrainians.

Final stage of the war expected to be ‘bloodiest’ - Zelensky

Friday 20 May 2022 01:00 , Lamiat Sabin

Volodymyr Zelensky said he cannot yet call on Ukrainian refugees to return home as he fears that the final stage of the Russian invasion will be the most bloody.

Volodymyr Zelensky during a speech to students on 19 May 2022 (The Presidential Office of Ukraine)

During a speech to students, the Ukrainian president said: “The final stage is the most difficult, the bloodiest, it really is.

“We can’t disengage ourselves and say, ‘that’s it, the war is over.’ I will tell you frankly that in Kyiv, since the end of the occupation of Kyiv Oblast, there is the feeling, that’s it, there is no war. Until the moment when the missiles don’t fly.”

He added: “I can’t shout ‘come home’ today to all those who are abroad, because the war is not over.”

Five Ukrainian civilians killed in Donetsk region - local official

Friday 20 May 2022 00:00 , Lamiat Sabin

Five civilians were killed and six were injured as a result of Russian military activity in the Donetsk region today, Ukraine reported.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the administration of the Donetsk region, wrote on Facebook: “On 19 May, the Russians killed 5 civilians in the Donetsk region: 2 people in Bakhmut, 1 person in Krasnohorivka, 1 person in Avdiivka and 1 person in Khrestyshche.”

“Six more people were injured.”

It’s not currently possible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Mr Kyrylenko said.

Putin’s daughter ‘flew to Germany 50 times in two years’

Thursday 19 May 2022 23:00 , Lamiat Sabin

One of Vladimir Putin’s daughters has flown from Moscow to Munich more than 50 times between 2017 and 2019, according to an investigation by Russian and German media.

Katerina Tikhonova – a scientist and former acrobatic dancer – had travelled on chartered flights with full state support and in the company of employees of Putin’s own presidential security service, a joint investigation by independent Russian media outlet iStories and German magazine Der Spiegel suggests.

Katerina Tikhonova, daughter of Russian president Vladimir Putin (Jakub Dabrowski/Reuters)

The leaked cache of documents also includes the passports of a then two-year-old girl, which suggests Putin has a previously-unknown granddaughter.

Also found was the passport of Igor Zelensky, the former director of the Munich state ballet, according to a report by the Guardian, who is suspected to be Ms Tikhonova’s partner and the father of her child.

In case you missed it: George Bush’s Freudian slip-up

Thursday 19 May 2022 22:30 , Lamiat Sabin

George W Bush described the invasion of Iraq – which he led as commander in chief – as “brutal” and “wholly unjustified” before correcting himself to say he meant to refer to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The former US president said during a speech at his presidential centre in Texas: “The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq – I mean of Ukraine.”

“Iraq, too,” he added.

The 75-year-old resorted to blaming his mistake on his age, while commentators described it as a Freudian slip.

His decision to launch a US invasion of Iraq in 2003 was on the basis of alleged weapons of mass destruction that have never been proven to exist.

Read the full report here by Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Bush accidentally condemns ‘brutal’ Iraq invasion in Ukraine speech gaffe

Watch: Biden welcomes Sweden and Finland’s Nato bids

Thursday 19 May 2022 22:00 , Lamiat Sabin

US president Joe Biden has supported applications by Sweden and Finland to join Nato.

He rejected Turkey’s opposition to their bids to join the military alliance, insisting the two countries “meet every Nato requirement and then some”.

Mr Biden appeared in the White House Rose Garden with Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson and Finnish president Sauli Niinisto.

Number of Ukraine’s fighters still in Azovstal unknown

Thursday 19 May 2022 21:30 , Lamiat Sabin

It’s unknown how many Ukrainian fighters remain inside the steelworks in Mariupol while an evacuation process is ongoing.

Russia’s defence ministry said 771 fighters from the Azov Regiment of the Ukrainian armed forces had surrendered in the past day.

This brings the total of those who had given themselves up since Monday to 1,730.

Ukrainian officials declined to comment, saying it could endanger rescue efforts.

The Azov Battalion of the Ukrainian armed forces has had neo-nazis within its ranks – leading Russia to claim that its invasion was an attempt to “de-nazify” Ukraine.

Here's more on the evacuation story by Emily Atkinson

Hundreds more fighters surrender in Mariupol, Russia says

Egypt thanked for rejecting Russia shipment Ukraine’s grain

Thursday 19 May 2022 21:00 , Lamiat Sabin

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has thanked Egypt for rejecting a Russian ship loaded with grain which he said had been stolen from Ukraine.

On Sunday, Egypt’s supply minister said that a ship had been turned away on the grounds that it did not have the proper paperwork. Ukraine’s embassy in Cairo alleged the ship was carrying grain from Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine.

Mr Kuleba tweeted: “Spoke with my Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry. Grateful to Egypt for turning away a Russian ship loaded with grain stolen in Ukraine.”

Spoke with my Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry. Grateful to Egypt for turning away a Russian ship loaded with grain stolen in Ukraine. We agreed to coordinate efforts to make Russia unblock Ukraine’s food exports. Ukraine and Egypt keep working together to ensure food security. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) May 19, 2022

Ukraine and Egypt had agreed to coordinate efforts to make Russia unblock Ukraine’s food exports, he added.

Mr Kuleba also held talks with Cote d’Ivoire foreign minister Kandia Camara about the importance of unblocking Ukrainian food exports to “avert hunger and rising prices in Africa.”

Call with Foreign Minister of Cote d'Ivoire @Kandia_K_Camara. We agree that unblocking Ukrainian food exports is crucial to avert hunger and rising prices in Africa. We will work closely together to make Russia end its illegal blockade that threatens millions of people worldwide. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) May 19, 2022

It comes after UK PM Boris Johnson and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on the phone today about ways to export Ukrainian grains.

A Downing Street spokesperson said after the call: “They looked at options to open up critical sea and land supply routes for Ukrainian grain stocks, and committed to direct their teams to work urgently on the next steps.”

Kyiv official welcomes US Senate’s approval of $40bn aid

Thursday 19 May 2022 20:30 , Lamiat Sabin

A top aide to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the US Senate after it approved nearly $40 billion (about £32bn) in aid, saying this would help ensure the defeat of Russia.

Mr Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak said in an online post minutes after the vote: “We are moving towards victory confidently and strategically. We thank our allies.”

He also tweeted: “Thanks US Senate for the historic decision to provide $40 billion aid package to Ukraine. Together, we'll win.”

Thanks US Senate for the historic decision to provide $40 billion aid package to 🇺🇦. Together, we'll win. — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) May 19, 2022

The Senate voted 86-11 in favour of the package of military, economic and humanitarian aid.

US Senate approves $40bn aid for Ukraine

Thursday 19 May 2022 20:00 , Lamiat Sabin

The US Senate has voted overwhelmingly to approve a $40bn (£30bn) supplemental spending bill to provide further defence and financial aid to Ukraine’s government.

The bill passed with support from 86 senators – 47 Democrats and 39 Republicans – and was objected to by 11 senators.

Read the full story here by Andrew Feinberg

Senate approves $40b aid for Ukraine despite MAGA senators’ resistance

G7 countries commit $18.4bn for Ukraine – draft document

Thursday 19 May 2022 19:30 , Lamiat Sabin

G7 nations have committed $18.4 billion (almost £15bn) in transfers and loans to help Ukraine meet its immediate costs, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

The finance ministers and central bankers – of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States – are meeting in Bonn, Germany, today and tomorrow.

In the draft document, they said: “We have mobilised 18.4 billion US dollars of budget support, including 9.2 billion US dollars of recent commitments in the lead up to the Petersberg meeting, to help Ukraine close its financing gap and continue ensuring the delivery of basic services to the Ukrainian people.”

British businessman ‘buys two fighter jets for Ukraine’

Thursday 19 May 2022 19:00 , Lamiat Sabin

A British businessman in London has reportedly bought two warplanes to help Ukraine’s armed forces against Russia.

Multi-millionaire Mohammad Zahoor, who is married to popular Ukrainian singer Kamalia, has been involved in mobilising funds and aid and helping to resettle refugees from the country in the UK and other parts of Europe.

Mr Zahoor, 66, purchased the aircraft, believed to be jet fighters, after holding talks with Ukrainian officials.

Read the full story here by Kim Sengupta

British businessman ‘buys warplanes to help Ukraine fight Russia’

Finland offers to discuss Turkey’s objection to its Nato bid

Thursday 19 May 2022 18:30 , Lamiat Sabin

Finland is open to discussing Turkey’s concerns over its application to join Nato, Finnish president Sauli Niinisto said.

Speaking at the White House, he added that Finland was ready to commit to Ankara’s security.

Sauli Niinisto [L], Joe Biden and Magdalena Andersson in the Rose Garden of the White House (Andrew Harnik/AP)

US president Joe Biden has been hosting Mr Niinisto and Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson after the two Nordic countries’ applications to join the US-led military alliance.

Mr Biden said his administration was submitting to Congress on Thursday reports on the two countries’ Nato accession.

Twelve people die in shelling of Severodonetsk - report

Thursday 19 May 2022 18:00 , Lamiat Sabin

At least 12 people have died and 40 were injured as a result of Russian shelling of the eastern Ukraine city of Severodonetsk, according to a local official.

The Luhansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said on social media that there were “12 dead and more than 40 injured in Severodonetsk”. He accused Russian forces of “randomly” targeting the city with heavy weaponry.

The attacks had begun early on Thursday and were continuing into the evening, he said.

Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine (Google Maps)

Mr Gaiday wrote: “Information about the number of dead and injured is still being determined because it is impossible to examine the territory under shelling.”

Earlier this week, at least 10 people in Severodonetsk were killed due to Russian shelling of the city – he said on Monday.

Hundreds of troops in Mariupol steel plant registered as POWs

Thursday 19 May 2022 17:40 , Lamiat Sabin

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says it has registered hundreds of Ukrainian fighters this week as prisoners of war (POWs) after they were evacuated from the Mariupol steel plant.

On Tuesday, the NGO began registering the Ukrainian troops – that had been holed up in the Azovstal steel factory for months – as they started to leave the site. The process has been ongoing since.

Red Cross have been observing the evacuation of Ukrainians from Azovstal steel plant (AP)

The registration process involves filling out a form with personal details like name, date of birth, and next of kin. This information allows the ICRC to track POWs and help them keep in touch with their families.

In accordance with the mandate given to the ICRC by the states parties to the 1949 Geneva Conventions, the ICRC must have immediate access to all POWs in all places where they are held.

Also, the ICRC must be allowed to interview POWs without witnesses, and the duration and frequency of these visits should not be unduly restricted.

Ukraine to seek damages from Russia for environmental ruin

Thursday 19 May 2022 17:20 , Lamiat Sabin

Ukraine will seek compensation in the international courts from Russia for the environmental damage it has caused, a minister said.

Ruslan Strilets, minister of environmental protection and natural resources, said Vladimir Putin’s war had destroyed ecosystems, deprived wildlife of its natural habitat and contaminated land in one of the world’s main grain producers.

Dozens of destroyed Russian armored vehicles on banks of Siverskyi Donets River (Ukraine Armed Forces)

He told a news conference: “Over the past 20 years, this is the first military conflict in the world that has caused such large-scale environmental damage.

“Russian missiles hit our oil depots, thermal power plants, chemical plants – this definitely affects the environment. Forests are burning, valuable protected things are being destroyed.”

Fighting near the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power station had caused fires over almost 12,000 hectares of land, Mr Strilets said.

Kyiv has recorded 1,500 cases of the destruction of ecosystems or contamination of land, he added.

Russian region of Belgorod ‘shelled from the Ukrainian side'

Thursday 19 May 2022 17:00 , Lamiat Sabin

Officials in the Russian border region of Belgorod have claimed that the area has been shelled from the direction of Ukraine over the past week.

The region’s governor Viacheslav Gladkov said that the village Solokhi was shelled “from the Ukrainian side” several times over a period of days. On Telegram on Wednesday, he said one man was wounded.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, Mr Gladkov reported that Belgorod village Bezimeno was also shelled “from the Ukrainian side” and that there was one person who sustained “slight injury”.

On 13 May, he said an 18-year-old man – Ruslan Nefedov – was buried after he “died during the shelling of our border village of Solokhi by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

The region of Belgorod, close to Russia’s border with eastern Ukraine (Google Maps)

The first alleged Ukrainian attack on Belgorod – amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – was reported on 1 April, when two helicopters struck an oil depot.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian government adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukraine should only be offered a ceasefire if Russian troops completely withdraw.

He added: “Ukraine is not interested in a new ‘Minsk (Protocol)’ and the war starting up again in a few years.”

Johnson and Zelensky discuss Ukraine’s security and exports

Thursday 19 May 2022 16:40 , Lamiat Sabin

Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on the phone today about long-term security proposals for Ukraine and ways to export Ukrainian grains.

Boris Johnson with Volodymyr Zelensky, during his visit to Kyiv in April (Ukraine Government/PA)

A Downing Street spokesperson said after the call: “The leaders discussed progress in negotiations and agreed to step up work with allies, including the U.S., France and Germany, to define the longer-term security architecture for Ukraine.

“They looked at options to open up critical sea and land supply routes for Ukrainian grain stocks, and committed to direct their teams to work urgently on the next steps.”

Ceasefire ‘impossible’ without Russia’s total withdrawal

Thursday 19 May 2022 16:20 , Lamiat Sabin

Ukraine should only be offered a ceasefire if Russian troops totally withdraw from the country, a government adviser said.

Do not offer us a ceasefire - this is impossible without total Russian troops withdrawal. Ukraine is not interested in new "Minsk" and the war renewal in a few years. Until 🇷🇺 is ready to fully liberate occupied territories, our negotiating team is weapons, sanctions and money. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) May 19, 2022

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Head of the Office of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, tweeted: “Do not offer us a ceasefire – this is impossible without total Russian troop withdrawal.

“Ukraine is not interested in a new ‘Minsk (Protocol)’ and the war starting up again in a few years.

“Until Russia is ready to fully liberate occupied territories, our negotiating team is weapons, sanctions and money.”

McDonald’s sells Russia restaurants to Siberian oil tycoon

Thursday 19 May 2022 16:00 , Lamiat Sabin

McDonald’s has announced that it will sell its Russian restaurants to Siberian oil tycoon Alexander Govor – ending its 32 years of presence in Russia.

The co-owner of petroleum firm Neftekhim-Servis already operates 25 McDonald’s restaurants in Russia.

Once the deal is approved by regulators, the businessman will be in charge of all 850 branches in Russia – but under a new brand, according to the Russian business newspaper Vedomosti.

A closed-down McDonald’s branch in Podolsk, outside Moscow (EPA)

McDonald’s has not revealed the price of the sale, but the agreement ensures that the 62,000 Russian employees will keep their jobs for at least two years while Mr Govor takes responsibility for the existing supplies, rent and utilities.

Less than three weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, McDonald’s temporarily closed its Russian branches.

However, 132 McDonald’s restaurants working semi-independently under franchises have continued to operate.

‘Not unusual’ for Nato members to disagree – Stoltenberg

Thursday 19 May 2022 15:40 , Lamiat Sabin

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said it’s not unusual for Nato members to hold different opinions.

He was referring to Turkey’s objection to Sweden and Finland joining the military alliance.

Stoltenberg during a ceremony to mark Sweden and Finland’s bids for membership (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

During a visit to Copenhagen, Mr Stoltenberg told reporters: “It is not uncommon in Nato to have differing opinions on major decisions.

“ We have much experience in Nato, when there is a difference of opinion, of sitting down and finding solutions.

“We are in close contact with Finland, Sweden and Turkey. We are addressing the concerns that Turkey has expressed.”

Biden meets leaders of Finland, Sweden on NATO expansion

Thursday 19 May 2022 15:11 , Matt Mathers

US resident Joe Biden met the leaders of Sweden and Finland on Thursday after the nations set aside their long-standing neutrality and moved to join the NATO alliance in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Hours before his first trip to Asia as president, Biden sat down with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto at the White House to discuss their NATO applications.

"This is a historic event, a watershed moment in European security. Two nations with a long tradition of neutrality will be joining the world's most powerful defensive alliance," said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

UK says there is a way through Turkey's concerns over Sweden, Finland joining NATO

Thursday 19 May 2022 14:58 , Matt Mathers

British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday he believed there was a way to address Turkey's concerns over Sweden and Finland joining NATO.

Finland and Sweden formally applied on Wednesday to join NATO, a decision spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but Turkey has objected, accusing the countries of supporting groups that it deems terrorists.

"I think there is a way through. I think we will get there in the end and it is very important that we listen to all members and their concerns in that process and we will certainly be listening to Turkey," Wallace told parliament, adding he would be speaking to his Turkish counterpart.

ICYMI: Bush accidentally condemns ‘unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq’ in Ukraine speech gaffe

Thursday 19 May 2022 14:34 , Matt Mathers

Former US president George W Bush made a gaffe on Wednesday and condemned the “brutal” “invasion of Iraq”, before correcting himself to say he was denouncing the invasion of Ukraine.

My colleague Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports:

Bush accidentally condemns ‘brutal’ Iraq invasion in Ukraine speech gaffe

Russian soldier at war crimes trial asks victim’s widow to forgive him?

Thursday 19 May 2022 14:10 , Matt Mathers

A Russian soldier facing the first war crimes trial since the start of the war in Ukraine has said he shot a civilian on orders from two officers and pleaded for his victim's widow to forgive him.

Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin told the court the officer insisted that the Ukrainian man, who was speaking on his mobile phone, could pinpoint their location to the Ukrainian forces.

The 21-year-old sergeant could get life in prison if convicted of shooting the Ukrainian man in the head through an open car window in a village in the north-eastern Sumy region on February 28, four days into the Russian invasion.

Looking subdued, Shishimarin said he at first disobeyed his immediate commanding officer's order to shoot the unarmed civilian but had no other choice but to follow the order when it was repeated forcefully by another officer.

Shishimarin pleaded guilty to the charges during Wednesday's hearing.

On Thursday, he asked the victim's widow, who also appeared at the trial, to forgive him for what he did.

"I realise that you can't forgive me, but I'm pleading you for forgiveness," Shishimarin said.

Espionage at cold war levels, German intelligence chief says

Thursday 19 May 2022 13:55 , Matt Mathers

The head of Germany's domestic intelligence service has said levels of espionage are as high as during the Cold War, or even higher.

Thomas Haldenwang, president of the BfV intelligence agency, also warned of the increased risk of sabotage against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

Germany has exposed a number of Russian spies operating in the country in recent years.

"Today we assess the level of espionage against Germany at least at the level of the Cold War - if not significantly higher," Mr Haldenwang said at an event in Berlin.

He predicted that "in a world of open hostilities and drastic sanctions, the inhibition threshold for espionage, sabotage and illegitimate influence will continue to fall".

