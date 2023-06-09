Ukraine counter-offensive underway amid ‘heavy fighting’

(AP)

Ukraine has launched its long-awaited counter-offensive against Putin’s army with “differential outcomes” amid heavy fighting in a series of early battles, military experts said on Friday.

The Institute for the Study of War stressed that Kyiv troops had made advances around the eastern town of Bakhmut.

But it also emphasised that Russian forces had apparently defended against an attack in the western Zaporizhzhia province “in a doctrinally sound manner”.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday hailed what he described as “results” in Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.

“There is very heavy fighting in Donetsk region,” Mr Zelensky said in his daily video message.

“But there are results and I am grateful to those who achieved these results. Well done in Bakhmut. Step by step,” he said.

In further detail from the Washington-based think tank it said:

Ukrainian officials had signalled that Ukrainian forces have transitioned from defensive to offensive operations in the Bakhmut sector and are making gains of between 200 metres and nearly two kilometre (1.2 miles) on the flanks of the eastern town.

Ukrainian forces made tactical gains during limited localised counter-attacks in western Donetsk province, near the border with the Zaporizhzhia province.

Ukrainian forces also conducted an attack in western Zaporizhzhia province on the night of June 7 to 8 but do not appear to have made gains as part of this attack, or at least not early on, with Moscow claiming Russian troops had regained lost positions.

The ISW has warned that Ukrainian forces may face their hardest challenges as they seek to initially breach Russian defensive lines and so could suffer heavy losses in the early part of the counter-offensive.