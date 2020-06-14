UK will look at two-metre distancing rule urgently - Sunak

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government will review its two-metre social distancing rule as a matter of urgency as it tries to help the country's economy recover from a 25% collapse after the onset of the coronavirus crisis, finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

Sunak said progress in tackling the spread of COVID-19 meant the country was able to take a "fresh look" at the two-metre rule which many employers have said will make it harder for them to get back up to speed after the coronavirus lockdown.







