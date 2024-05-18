UFL schedule for Week 8 games: Odds, times, how to stream and watch on TV
The UFL playoff picture is coming into focus.
In the USFL division, the undefeated Birmingham Stallions (7-0) and Michigan Panthers (5-2) have clinched playoff berths. The Stallions host the Houston Roughnecks (1-6) in hopes of remaining perfect. The Panthers can use a matchup against the Memphis Showboats (1-6) to build momentum toward what will be a tough conference championship game against the Stallions.
Over in the XFL division the San Antonio Brahmas (5-2) and St. Louis Battlehawks (5-2) have yet to clinch, but hold a two-game lead over the third-place D.C. Defenders (3-4). The Battlehawks host the Defenders and could eliminate D.C. with a win. The Brahmas host an Arlington Renegades team coming off its first win of the season.
Here's what you need to know to catch the spring football action this weekend:
UFL Week 8 games
Saturday
Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers, 4 p.m. ET (FOX)
Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Sunday
D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks, 12 p.m. ET (ABC)
Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas, 4 p.m. ET (FOX)
UFL games can be streamed on ESPN+ or the Fox Sports app depending on which network broadcasts the games.
UFL odds
According to BetMGM, the Birmingham Stallions (-145) are the current favorite to win the 2024 championship, followed by the St. Louis Battlehawks (+225), Michigan Panthers (+900) and San Antonio Brahmas (+900).
UFL 2024 season schedule and results
Week 1
Saturday, March 30
Birmingham Stallions 27, Arlington Renegades 14
Michigan Panthers 18, St. Louis Battlehawks 16
Sunday, March 31
San Antonio Brahmas 27, D.C. Defenders 12
Memphis Showboats 18, Houston Roughnecks 12
Week 2
Saturday, April 6
San Antonio Brahmas 20, Memphis Showboats 19
St. Louis Battlehawks 27, Arlington Renegades 24
Sunday, April 7
Birmingham Stallions 20, Michigan Panthers 13
D.C. Defenders 23, Houston Roughnecks 13
Week 3
Saturday, April 13
D.C. Defenders 29, Arlington Renegades 28
Birmingham Stallions 33, Memphis Showboats 14
Sunday, April 14
Michigan Panthers 34, Houston Roughnecks 20
St. Louis Battlehawks 31, San Antonio Brahmas 24
Week 4
Saturday, April 20
St. Louis Battlehawks 32, Memphis Showboats 17
Birmingham Stallions 20, D.C. Defenders 18
San Antonio Brahmas 19, Michigan Panthers 9
Sunday, April 21
Houston Roughnecks 17, Arlington Renegades 9
Week 5
Saturday, April 27
San Antonio Brahmas 25, Arlington Renegades 15
Birmingham Stallions 32, Houston Roughnecks 9
Sunday, April 28
St. Louis Battlehawks 45, D.C. Defenders 12
Michigan Panthers 35, Memphis Showboats 18
Week 6
Saturday, May 4
Birmingham Stallions 39, Memphis Showboats 21
St. Louis Battlehawks 22, Houston Roughnecks 8
Sunday, May 5
Michigan Panthers 28, Arlington Renegades 27
D.C. Defenders 18, San Antonio Brahmas 12
Week 7
Saturday, May 11
Arlington Renegades 47, Memphis Showboats 23
Birmingham Stallions 30, St. Louis Battlehawks 26
Sunday, May 12
Michigan Panthers 22, D.C. Defenders 9
San Antonio Brahmas 15, Houston Roughnecks 12
Week 8
Saturday, May 18
Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers, 4 p.m. ET (FOX)
Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Sunday, May 19
D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks, noon ET (ABC)
Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas, 4 p.m. ET (FOX)
Week 9
Saturday, May 25
St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington Renegades, noon ET (ABC)
Birmingham Stallions at San Antonio Brahmas, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)
Sunday, May 26
D.C. Defenders at Memphis Showboats, 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX)
Michigan Panthers at Houston Roughnecks, 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX)
Week 10
Saturday, June 1
Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions, noon ET (ESPN)
San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks, 4 p.m. ET (FOX)
Sunday, June 2
Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders, noon ET (ABC)
Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats, 7 p.m. ET (FOX)
Conference championships
Saturday, June 8
Teams TBD, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)
Sunday, June 9
Teams and time TBD (FOX)
UFL championship game
Sunday, June 16
Conference championship winners, 5 p.m. ET (FOX)
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY operates independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: UFL Week 8 schedule 2024: Game times, how to watch, streaming info