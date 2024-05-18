UFL schedule for Week 8 games: Odds, times, how to stream and watch on TV

The UFL playoff picture is coming into focus.

In the USFL division, the undefeated Birmingham Stallions (7-0) and Michigan Panthers (5-2) have clinched playoff berths. The Stallions host the Houston Roughnecks (1-6) in hopes of remaining perfect. The Panthers can use a matchup against the Memphis Showboats (1-6) to build momentum toward what will be a tough conference championship game against the Stallions.

Over in the XFL division the San Antonio Brahmas (5-2) and St. Louis Battlehawks (5-2) have yet to clinch, but hold a two-game lead over the third-place D.C. Defenders (3-4). The Battlehawks host the Defenders and could eliminate D.C. with a win. The Brahmas host an Arlington Renegades team coming off its first win of the season.

Michigan Panthers quarterback E.J. Perry (4) scores a touchdown against the St. Louis Battlehawks during a Week 1 game at Ford Field.

Here's what you need to know to catch the spring football action this weekend:

UFL Week 8 games

Saturday

Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers, 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Sunday

D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks, 12 p.m. ET (ABC)

Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas, 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

UFL games can be streamed on ESPN+ or the Fox Sports app depending on which network broadcasts the games.

UFL odds

According to BetMGM, the Birmingham Stallions (-145) are the current favorite to win the 2024 championship, followed by the St. Louis Battlehawks (+225), Michigan Panthers (+900) and San Antonio Brahmas (+900).

UFL 2024 season schedule and results

Week 1

Saturday, March 30

Birmingham Stallions 27, Arlington Renegades 14

Michigan Panthers 18, St. Louis Battlehawks 16

Sunday, March 31

San Antonio Brahmas 27, D.C. Defenders 12

Memphis Showboats 18, Houston Roughnecks 12

Week 2

Saturday, April 6

San Antonio Brahmas 20, Memphis Showboats 19

St. Louis Battlehawks 27, Arlington Renegades 24

Sunday, April 7

Birmingham Stallions 20, Michigan Panthers 13

D.C. Defenders 23, Houston Roughnecks 13

Week 3

Saturday, April 13

D.C. Defenders 29, Arlington Renegades 28

Birmingham Stallions 33, Memphis Showboats 14

Sunday, April 14

Michigan Panthers 34, Houston Roughnecks 20

St. Louis Battlehawks 31, San Antonio Brahmas 24

Week 4

Saturday, April 20

St. Louis Battlehawks 32, Memphis Showboats 17

Birmingham Stallions 20, D.C. Defenders 18

San Antonio Brahmas 19, Michigan Panthers 9

Sunday, April 21

Houston Roughnecks 17, Arlington Renegades 9

Week 5

Saturday, April 27

San Antonio Brahmas 25, Arlington Renegades 15

Birmingham Stallions 32, Houston Roughnecks 9

Sunday, April 28

St. Louis Battlehawks 45, D.C. Defenders 12

Michigan Panthers 35, Memphis Showboats 18

Week 6

Saturday, May 4

Birmingham Stallions 39, Memphis Showboats 21

St. Louis Battlehawks 22, Houston Roughnecks 8

Sunday, May 5

Michigan Panthers 28, Arlington Renegades 27

D.C. Defenders 18, San Antonio Brahmas 12

Week 7

Saturday, May 11

Arlington Renegades 47, Memphis Showboats 23

Birmingham Stallions 30, St. Louis Battlehawks 26

Sunday, May 12

Michigan Panthers 22, D.C. Defenders 9

San Antonio Brahmas 15, Houston Roughnecks 12

Week 8

Saturday, May 18

Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers, 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Sunday, May 19

D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks, noon ET (ABC)

Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas, 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9

Saturday, May 25

St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington Renegades, noon ET (ABC)

Birmingham Stallions at San Antonio Brahmas, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sunday, May 26

D.C. Defenders at Memphis Showboats, 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Michigan Panthers at Houston Roughnecks, 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10

Saturday, June 1

Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions, noon ET (ESPN)

San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks, 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, June 2

Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders, noon ET (ABC)

Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats, 7 p.m. ET (FOX)

Conference championships

Saturday, June 8

Teams TBD, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sunday, June 9

Teams and time TBD (FOX)

UFL championship game

Sunday, June 16

Conference championship winners, 5 p.m. ET (FOX)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY operates independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: UFL Week 8 schedule 2024: Game times, how to watch, streaming info