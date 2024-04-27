UFL schedule for Week 5 games: San Antonio Brahmas vs. Arlington Renegades in Texas showdown

Can't get enough football after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL draft?

Well, you're in luck. The UFL presents two games that will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday night, which should be shortly after the conclusion of the 89th NFL Annual Player Selection Meeting in Detroit.

The Arlington Renegades, last season's XFL champions, are still winless and aim to finally get that elusive first "W" when they host the in-state rival San Antonio Brahmas. At the same time, the Birmingham Stallions put their unbeaten record on the line when they pay a visit to Rice Stadium to face the Houston Roughnecks.

The Arlington Renegades' Storey Jackson (16) and Duron Lowe (29) celebrate after Lowe intercepted a pass against the Birmingham Stallions during a Week 1 game at Choctaw Stadium.

Here's what you need to know to catch the spring football action this weekend:

UFL Week 5 games

Saturday

San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington Renegades, 7 p.m. ET (FOX)

Birmingham Stallions at Houston Roughnecks, 7 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday

St. Louis Battlehawks at D.C. Defenders, noon ET (ESPN)

Michigan Panthers at Memphis Showboats, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

UFL games can be streamed on ESPN+ or the Fox Sports app depending on which network broadcasts the games.

What is the UFL?

The UFL is a merger between two competing spring professional football leagues, the USFL and XFL.

The recreated USFL — with team names harkening back to its 1980s ancestor — opened play in April 2022 with all eight teams headquartered and playing home games in Birmingham, Alabama. For the 2023 season, the league expanded its home stadium footprint.

Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson purchased the XFL out of bankruptcy for $15 million and rebooted the 2020 version of the league. The XFL was successfully able to complete its first season in 2023.

The new, merged league was announced on Dec. 31, 2023.

UFL 2024 season schedule and results

Week 1

Saturday, March 30

Birmingham Stallions 27, Arlington Renegades 14

Michigan Panthers 18, St. Louis Battlehawks 16

Sunday, March 31

San Antonio Brahmas 27, D.C. Defenders 12

Memphis Showboats 18, Houston Roughnecks 12

Week 2

Saturday, April 6

San Antonio Brahmas 20, Memphis Showboats 19

St. Louis Battlehawks 27, Arlington Renegades 24

Sunday, April 7

Birmingham Stallions 20, Michigan Panthers 13

D.C. Defenders 23, Houston Roughnecks 13

Week 3

Saturday, April 13

D.C. Defenders 29, Arlington Renegades 28

Birmingham Stallions 33, Memphis Showboats 14

Sunday, April 14

Michigan Panthers 34, Houston Roughnecks 20

St. Louis Battlehawks 31, San Antonio Brahmas 24

Week 4

Saturday, April 20

St. Louis Battlehawks 32, Memphis Showboats 17

Birmingham Stallions 20, D.C. Defenders 18

San Antonio Brahmas 19, Michigan Panthers 9

Sunday, April 21

Houston Roughnecks 17, Arlington Renegades 9

Week 5

Saturday, April 27

San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington Renegades, 7 p.m. ET (FOX)

Birmingham Stallions at Houston Roughnecks, 7 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, April 28

St. Louis Battlehawks at D.C. Defenders, noon ET (ESPN)

Michigan Panthers at Memphis Showboats, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6

Saturday, May 4

Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats, noon ET (ABC)

Houston Roughnecks at St. Louis Battlehawks, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, May 5

Arlington Renegades at Michigan Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

San Antonio Brahmas at D.C. Defenders, 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 7

Saturday, May 11

Memphis Showboats at Arlington Renegades, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

St. Louis Battlehawks at Birmingham Stallions, 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, May 12

Michigan Panthers at D.C. Defenders, noon ET (ESPN)

San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 8

Saturday, May 18

Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers, 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Sunday, May 19

D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks, noon ET (ABC)

Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas, 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9

Saturday, May 25

St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington Renegades, noon ET (ABC)

Birmingham Stallions at San Antonio Brahmas, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sunday, May 26

D.C. Defenders at Memphis Showboats, 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Michigan Panthers at Houston Roughnecks, 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10

Saturday, June 1

Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions, noon ET (ESPN)

San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks, 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, June 2

Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders, noon ET (ABC)

Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats, 7 p.m. ET (FOX)

Conference championships

Saturday, June 8

Teams TBD, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sunday, June 9

Teams and time TBD (FOX)

UFL championship game

Sunday, June 16

Conference championship winners, 5 p.m. ET (FOX)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: UFL Week 5 schedule 2024: Game times, how to watch, streaming info