UFC's Joselyne Edwards wants to work her way to eventual Ailin Perez rematch: 'I'm coming for her'

The beef wasn't fully settled between Joselyne Edwards and Ailin Perez.

Although Perez and Edwards hugged it out after their women's bantamweight bout at UFC 302 in June, the two aren't exactly seeing eye to eye. Edwards, who lost by unanimous decision, had a buildup with Perez that involved weeks of trash talk, which stemmed from an altercation at the UFC Performance Institute.

All that bad history can't be put away by a simple hug, at least according to "La Pantera."

"She's the one that asked for the hug, she can say whatever she wants, but it's on camera," Edwards told MMA Junkie in Spanish. "She asked for it, and then told me that everything that she did was for show, that this was just for show, everything that happened outside the octagon, all the trash talk. So she said let's be cool, and asked me if she could hug me, and I said OK.

"Look, this is the fight game, we have to hit each other, but I don't think you have to be on bad terms outside the octagon. However, with her, things are different. To be honest, I can't say never, but I don't think things will ever be good between us. If I see her, I'll say hi from afar, but I don't want to have communication or a friendship with her. I think she has bad vibes, and I don't like being around those people. She did beat me in a decision. I can't change that, but that's it. She's got her life, I got mine, and I don't want to know anything about that girl."

Edwards (13-6 MMA, 4-4 UFC) returns to the octagon at Saturday's UFC Fight Night 245 against Tamires Vidal (7-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC). The fight was originally scheduled for bantamweight, but Edwards missed weight by three pounds Friday morning.

Edwards is focused on Vidal, but she wants to eventually run things back with Perez. She knows she has work to do, as Perez is on a streak and recently entered the UFC official rankings, but she's confident she'll eventually be back in a position where the fight makes sense.

"One hundred percent," Edwards said about wanting a rematch with Perez. "Look, I'm focused on my things. I'm going to win my fight and then the next one. I see she's doing well, and I'm glad she's doing well because I want to fight with her again.

"It's better for me that she wins all her fights, that she enters the rankings, that people have her as a title contender, because I'm coming for her. Out of all the people who I've lost to, the only one I want a rematch with, it's her. I'm coming for her."

