UFC veterans in MMA, muay Thai and bareknuckle boxing action Sept. 6-8

This week, the UFC returns to action at its home base for UFC Fight Night 242.

The event at the UFC Apex features a welterweight showdown between former title challenger Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady.

Elsewhere, many other combat sports events are taking place, featuring several familiar names who have competed under the UFC banner.

Check out which veterans of the global MMA leader are competing Sept. 6-8.

Scroll below to see how the UFC veterans fared last week, and see the names and details of this weekend's competitors.

Last week's results

Jack May: TKO win vs. John Shipman at Fight Club OC (boxing)

TJ Brown: Unanimous decision loss vs. Sheymon Moraes at UFL 5

Sheymon Moraes: Unanimous decision win vs. TJ Brown at UFL 5

Vince Morales: Submission win vs. Hunter Azure at UFL 5

Hunter Azure: Submission loss vs. Vince Morales at UFL 5

Norman Parke: Unanimous decision win vs. Pawel Tyburski at Fame 22 (custom rules)

John Lineker (37-11 MMA, 12-4 UFC)

Next fight: Sept. 6 vs. Asa Ten Pow at ONE 168 (muay Thai)

Last MMA fight: Submission loss vs. Shinya Aoki at ONE 165 on Jan. 28, 2024

Last UFC fight: Split decision loss vs. Cory Sandhagen at UFC on April 27, 2019

Record since UFC exit: 6-2 (1 NC)

Jeremy Stephens (29-21 MMA, 15-18 UFC)

2022 PFL Championship Ceremonial Weigh In at the The Manhattan Center in New York, New York, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Next fight: Sept. 6 vs. Bobby Taylor at BKFC 65 (bareknuckle boxing)

Last MMA fight: Submission loss vs. Natan Schulte at 2022 PFL Championships on Nov. 25, 2022

Last UFC fight: Submission loss vs. Mateusz Gamrot at UFC on ESPN 26 on July 17, 2021

Record since UFC exit: 1-2 MMA, 0-1-1 boxing, 1-0 bareknuckle boxing

Cynthia Calvillo (9-6-1 MMA, 6-6-1 UFC)

Cynthia Calvillo

Next fight: Sept. 7 vs. Lisa Kyriacou at HEX Fight Series 32

Last MMA fight (also last UFC bout): Split decision loss vs. Loopy Godinez at UFC 287 on April 8, 2023

Record since UFC exit: 0-0

Niklas Stolze (13-7 MMA, 0-3 UFC)

Next fight: Sept. 7 vs. Matous Kohout at Oktagon 60

Last MMA fight: Submission loss vs. Mate Kertesz at Oktagon 55 on March 23, 2024

Last UFC fight: Submission loss vs. Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC Fight Night 207 on June 4, 2022

Record since UFC exit: 1-1

Andreas Stahl (16-5 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Next fight: Sept. 7 vs. Juan Manuel Suarez at Battle of Botnia 11

Last MMA fight: TKO win vs. Kirill Medvedovski at Battle of Botnia 8 on Dec. 9, 2023

Last UFC fight: TKO loss vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC Fight Night 80 on Dec. 10, 2015

Record since UFC exit: 7-3

Ednaldo Oliveira (22-13-1 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Next fight: Sept. 7 vs. Sergey Dyakonov at MMA Series 83

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision loss vs. Paulin Begai at Ares FC 20 on April 18, 2024

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss vs. Francimar Barroso at UFC 163 on Aug. 3, 2013

Record since UFC exit: 9-11

Filip Pejic (16-8-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Next fight: Sept. 7 vs. Vaso Bakocevic at FNC 19

Last MMA fight: TKO loss vs. Rony Jason at FNC 11 on May 28, 2023

Last UFC fight: Submission loss vs. Damian Stasiak at UFC Fight Night 86 on April 10, 2016

Record since UFC exit: 6-6-1

Rony Jason (18-10 MMA, 4-4 UFC)

Next fight: Sept. 7 vs. Jordan Barton at FNC 19

Last MMA fight: Submission win vs. Tariel Abbasov at FNC 14 on Dec. 16, 2023

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss vs. Jeremy Kennedy at UFC Fight Night 106 on March 11, 2017

Record since UFC exit: 4-3 MMA, 1-0 kickboxing

Yorgan De Castro (11-5 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

PFL 5 Official Weigh In at the Embassy Suites in Atlanta, Georgia, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Next fight: Sept. 7 vs. Miran Fabjan at FNC 19

Last MMA fight: TKO win vs. Alex Davidson at NEF 58 on June 29, 2024

Last UFC fight: Knockout loss vs. Jarjis Danho at UFC on ABC 2 on April 10, 2021

Record since UFC exit: 5-2

Wendell Oliveira (31-16 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Next fight: Sept. 7 vs. Mario Sousa at Metanoia FC

Last MMA fight: TKO loss vs. Vanilto Antunes at The Conqueror vs. Favela Kombat on Dec. 4, 2022

Last UFC fight: TKO loss vs. Darren Till at UFC Fight Night 67 on May 30, 2015

Record since UFC exit: 7-7

Yancy Medeiros (12-8 MMA, 6-8 UFC)

Yancy Medeiros Bellator 295 ceremonial weigh-ins

Next fight: Sept. 7 vs. Jora Ayvazyan at Bellator Champions Series: San Diego

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win vs. Emmanuel Sanchez at Bellator 279 on April 23, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss vs. Damir Hadzovic at UFC Fight Night 190 on June 26, 2021

Record since UFC exit: 1-0 (1 NC)

Lorenz Larkin (26-8 MMA, 5-5 UFC)

Lorenz Larkin 2024 PFL 6 weigh-ins

Next fight: Sept. 7 vs. Levan Chokheli at Bellator Champions Series: San Diego

Last MMA fight: TKO win vs. Alan Dominguez at 2024 PFL 6 on June 28, 2024

Last UFC fight: TKO win vs. Neil Magny at UFC 202 on Aug. 20, 2016

Record since UFC exit: 8-3 (1 NC)

Jake Collier (13-10 MMA, 5-9 UFC)

Jake Collier

Next fight: Sept. 7 vs. Kelvin Fitial at Shamrock FC 357

Last MMA fight (also last UFC bout): Unanimous decision loss vs. Mohammed Usman at UFC Fight Night 228 on Sept. 23, 2023

Record since UFC exit: 0-0

Hacran Dias (27-11-1 MMA, 3-5 UFC)

Next fight: Sept. 8 vs. Abdul-Rakhman Temirov at ACA 179

Last MMA fight: TKO loss vs. Vener Galiev at ACA 167 on Dec. 8, 2023

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss vs. Jared Gordon at UFC Fight Night 119 on Oct. 28, 2017

Record since UFC exit: 4-5

Timur Valiev (18-4 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Next fight: Sept. 8 vs. Makharbek Karginov at ACA 179

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision loss vs. Aleksandr Podlesniy at ACA 172 on March 9, 2024

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss vs. Jack Shore at UFC Fight Night 204 on March 19, 2022

Record since UFC exit: 0-1

