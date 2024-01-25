UFC veterans in MMA, boxing, karate and bareknuckle action Jan. 26-28

This week, the UFC is idle following its first pay-per-view event of 2024, UFC 297.

Many other combat sports events are taking place that feature several familiar names that have competed under the UFC banner.

Check out which veterans of the global MMA leader are competing Jan. 26-28.

Scroll below to see how the UFC veterans fared last week, and see the names and details of this weekend’s competitors.

Last week's results

Cris Cyborg: Knockout win vs. Kelsey Wickstrum at WFC 163 (boxing)

Carlton Minus: TKO win vs. Charlie Kennedy at Alaska Combat

Wu Yanan: Unanimous decision loss vs. Cong Wang at Kunlun Fight World Championship 95

Carls John de Tomas: Submission loss vs. Dylan Salvador at UAE Warriors 46

Carls John de Tomas: TKO loss vs. Tae Kyun Kim at UAE Warriors 47

Alex da Silva: Unanimous decision win vs. Dinislam Kamavov at UAE Warriors 46

Mandy Bohm: Unanimous decision win vs. Karina Szmalenberg at Munich Mayhem (boxing)

Damian Stasiak: Knockout loss vs. Adam Soldaev at KSW 90

Bartosz Fabinski: TKO loss vs. Laid Zerhouni at KSW 90

Ronys Torres: Submission loss vs. Jonathan Carlos at CFC 17

Kalindra Faria: Unanimous decision loss vs. Queila Braga at CFC 17

Fabio Maldonado: Unanimous decision loss vs. Siarhei Novikau at Fists of Fury (boxing)

Gleison Tibau: Split decision loss vs. Burenzorig Batmunkh at Top Brights 01

Magomed Bibulatov (20-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Saidyokub Kakhramonov (11-3 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Next fight: Jan. 26 vs. Peter Caballero at Karate Combat (karate)

Last MMA fight: Submission win vs. Rafael Costa at XMMA 6 on May 3, 2023

Last UFC fight: Submission loss vs. Said Nurmagomedov at UFC Fight Night 216 on Dec. 17, 2022

Record since UFC exit: 1-0 MMA, 1-0 karate

Juan Adams (10-6 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Curtis Millender (21-9 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Curtis Millender

Next fight: Jan. 27 vs. Umar Dzambekov at Hollywood Fight Nights (boxing)

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win vs. Sidiah Parker at UNF 11 on Sept. 2, 2023

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss vs. Belal Muhammad at UFC 236 on April 13, 2019

Record since UFC exit: 4-4 MMA (1 NC), 3-0 boxing, 1-0 bareknuckle MMA

Yoshihiro Akiyama (16-7 MMA, 2-5 UFC)

Sage Northcutt (12-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC)

