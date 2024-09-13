UFC veterans in MMA and boxing action Sept. 13-14

.

This week, the UFC takes over Sphere in Las Vegas for UFC 306.

The Noche UFC features a pair of title fights; Alexa Grasso puts her women's flyweight title on the line against Valentina Shevchenko in a trilogy bout and Sean O'Malley risks his bantamweight title against Merab Dvalishvili.

Elsewhere, many other combat sports events are taking place, featuring several familiar names who have competed under the UFC banner.

Check out which veterans of the global MMA leader are competing Sept. 13-14.

Scroll below to see how the UFC veterans fared last week, and see the names and details of this weekend's competitors.

Last week's results

Marc Diakiese (17-7 MMA, 8-7 UFC)

.

Next fight: Sept. 14 vs. Tim Wilde at Bellator Champions Series: London

Last MMA fight (also last UFC bout): Split decision win vs. Kaue Fernandes at UFC Fight Night 231 on Nov. 4, 2023

Record since UFC exit: 0-0

Gleison Tibau (37-19 MMA, 16-12 UFC)

2022 PFL Championship Ceremonial Weigh In at the The Manhattan Center in New York, New York, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Next fight: Sept. 14 vs. Joel Kouadja at Warriors Night MMA

Last MMA fight: Split decision win vs. Burenzorig Batmunkh at Top Brights 01 on Jan. 21, 2024

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss vs. Des Green at UFC Fight Night 131 on June 1, 2018

Record since UFC exit: 5-5

Benson Henderson (30-12 MMA, 11-3 UFC)

.

Next fight: Sept. 14 vs. Chris Avila at MF & DAZN X Series 18 (boxing)

Last MMA fight: Submission loss vs. Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 292 on March 10, 2023

Last UFC fight: Split decision win vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC Fight Night 79 on Nov. 28, 2015

Record since UFC exit: 7-7 MMA, 0-1 karate

Chris Avila (8-9 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Chris Avila def. Anthony Pettis - boxing

Next fight: Sept. 14 vs. Benson Henderson at MF & DAZN X Series 18 (boxing)

Last MMA fight: TKO win vs. Jon Kennedy at North Iowa Fights on April 24, 2021

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss vs. Enrique Barzola at UFC Fight Night 98 on Nov. 5, 2016

Record since UFC exit: 3-5 MMA, 6-0 boxing

Terrence Mitchell (14-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

.

Next fight: Sept. 14 vs. Alex Aschenbrenner at Solid as a Rock Fighting Championship

Last MMA fight (also last UFC bout): TKO loss vs. Raul Rosas Jr. at Noche UFC on Sept. 16, 2023

Record since UFC exit: 0-0

Luis Pena (12-6 MMA, 5-3 UFC)

.

Next fight: Sept. 14 vs. John Simon at Cage Titans 67

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision win vs. Dedrek Sanders at Aries Fight Series 25 on April 6, 2024

Last UFC fight: Split decision win vs. Alex Munoz at UFC on ESPN 22 on April 17, 2021

Record since UFC exit: 2-3 MMA, 0-3 boxing, 2-2 kickboxing

Don Shainis (13-7 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

.

Next fight: Sept. 14 vs. Gerald Meuse at Cage Titans 67

Last MMA fight: TKO loss vs. Damion Nelson at Combat FC 6 on Feb. 9, 2024

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss vs. Jack Jenkins at UFC 284 on Feb. 11, 2023

Record since UFC exit: 1-2

Jay Perrin (11-8 MMA, 0-3 UFC)

.

Next fight: Sept. 14 vs. Jay Pressley at Cage Titans 67

Last MMA fight: Unanimous decision loss vs. Chris Mecate at Cage Titans 64 on March 30, 2024

Last UFC fight: Submission loss vs. Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC 282 on Dec. 10, 2022

Record since UFC exit: 1-1

Phil Hawes (12-6 MMA, 4-4 UFC)

Phil Hawes

Next fight: Sept. 14 vs. Glenn Thomas at Philly Fight Night VI (boxing)

Last MMA fight (also last UFC bout): Knockout loss vs. Brunno Ferreira at UFC Fight Night 234 on Jan. 13, 2024

Record since UFC exit: 0-0

