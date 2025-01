UFC upset winners: 2025 complete list

.

Take a look at the 2025 betting upsets in the UFC.

For an underdog to be included on this list, the favorite had to be a consensus minimum of -150 across major sportsbooks. That will keep the list from being populated with truly minor upsets from betting lines that easily could have swung the opposite way.

Fighters are listed alphabetically, followed by an event-by-event upset tracker.

(Updated through UFC Fight Night 249)

Felipe Bunes def. Jose Johnson

Event: UFC Fight Night 249 | Jan. 11, 2025

Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Result: Felipe Bunes def. Jose Johnson via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 2:04

Odds: Johnson -180, Bunes +150

Mackenzie Dern def. Amanda Ribas

Event: UFC Fight Night 249 | Jan. 11, 2025

Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Result: Mackenzie Dern def. Amanda Ribas via submission (armbar) – Round 3, 4:56

Odds: Ribas -190, Dern +160

Bruno Lopes def. Magomed Gadzhiyasulov

Event: UFC Fight Night 249 | Jan. 11, 2025

Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Result: Bruno Lopes def. Magomed Gadzhiyasulov via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Odds: Gadzhiyasulov -275, Lopes +215

Christian Rodriguez def. Austin Bashi

Event: UFC Fight Night 249 | Jan. 11, 2025

Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Result: Christian Rodriguez def. Austin Bashi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Odds: Bashi -270 Rodriguez +215

Punahele Soriano def. Uros Medic

Event: UFC Fight Night 249 | Jan. 11, 2025

Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Result: Punahele Soriano def. Uros Medic via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:31

Odds: Medic -225, Soriano +180

UFC Fight Night 249 upsets

