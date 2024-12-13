UFC Tampa video: Colby Covington, Joaquin Buckley make weight for main event

.

TAMPA, Fla. – The final UFC main event of 2024 is now official after Colby Covington and Joaquin Buckley made weight for Saturday's UFC on ESPN 63 clash.

Three-time UFC title challenger Covington (17-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) will return from a one-year layoff when he meets the streaking Buckley (21-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) in a five-round bout at Amalie Arena (ESPN2, ESPN+), and there's a lot on the line for both men.

They seemed prepared at Friday's official weigh-ins, with Covington registering at 171 pounds after stepping in on short notice for Ian Machado Garry. Buckley, for his part, was 171 pounds on the scale in what will be his first UFC main event opportunity.

