UFC slides Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2 into main event slot

nolan king
·1 min read

Heavyweights are set to headline the UFC Fight Night event Aug. 10 as Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac will rematch in a five-round bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the promotion announced Thursday.

The bout was first reported in June, but it’s headlining status was not clear at the time. Eurosport NL first reported the bout would be a main event.

Tybura (25-8 MMA, 12-7 UFC) and Spivac (16-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) first fought in February 2020. Tybura defeated Spivac by unanimous decision.

Four years later, they meet again. Spivac aims to bounce back from a September loss to Ciryl Gane by TKO, while Tybura hopes to continue momentum from a March submission of Tai Tuivasa.

The current UFC Fight Night lineup for Aug. 10 includes:

  • Serghei Spivac vs. Marcin Tybura

  • Jarno Errens vs. Youssef Zalal

  • Jhonata Diniz vs. Karl Williams

  • Danny Barlow vs. Uros Medic

  • Jafel Filho vs. Allan Nascimento

  • Chelsea Chandler vs. Yana Santos

  • Talita Alencar vs. Stephanie Luciano

  • Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Toshiomi Kazama

  • Javid Basharat vs. Chris Gutierrez

  • Damon Jackson vs. Chepe Marsical

  • Pannie Kianzad vs. Karol Rosa

