UFC slides Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2 into main event slot

Heavyweights are set to headline the UFC Fight Night event Aug. 10 as Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac will rematch in a five-round bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the promotion announced Thursday.

The bout was first reported in June, but it’s headlining status was not clear at the time. Eurosport NL first reported the bout would be a main event.

Tybura (25-8 MMA, 12-7 UFC) and Spivac (16-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) first fought in February 2020. Tybura defeated Spivac by unanimous decision.

Four years later, they meet again. Spivac aims to bounce back from a September loss to Ciryl Gane by TKO, while Tybura hopes to continue momentum from a March submission of Tai Tuivasa.

The current UFC Fight Night lineup for Aug. 10 includes:

Serghei Spivac vs. Marcin Tybura

Jarno Errens vs. Youssef Zalal

Jhonata Diniz vs. Karl Williams

Danny Barlow vs. Uros Medic

Jafel Filho vs. Allan Nascimento

Chelsea Chandler vs. Yana Santos

Talita Alencar vs. Stephanie Luciano

Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Toshiomi Kazama

Javid Basharat vs. Chris Gutierrez

Damon Jackson vs. Chepe Marsical

Pannie Kianzad vs. Karol Rosa

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie