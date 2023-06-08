UFC signs Shauna Bannon, the second Irish female in promotion history

The Irish headcount in the UFC is now up to three.

Joining Conor McGregor and Ian Garry on the UFC roster is undefeated strawweight fighter Shauna Bannon (5-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), who recently signed with the promotion.

Bannon, 29, becomes the second Irish woman in promotion history. The first was Aisling Daly, who competed in the UFC three times from 2014 to 2015.

Two people with knowledge of the signing confirmed it to MMA Junkie. Algorithm-based roster tabulator UFC Roster Watch was first to post about the addition to the promotion.

Bannon later posted a confirmation on her Twitter and added that she will debut July 22 at the UFC Fight Night in London. She did not name her opponent.

“I can finally announce I am now a @ufc fighter,” Bannon wrote. “So grateful for everyone who had a part in me getting here over my 25 years in martial arts 🥋 We have had many ups and downs lots of highs and lows and I am now reaching a huge milestone in my career!”

I can finally announce I am now a @ufc fighter 😭 So grateful for everyone who had a part in me getting here over my 25 years in martial arts 🥋 We have had many ups and downs lots of highs and lows and I am now reaching a huge milestone in my career! pic.twitter.com/lOwUelcAwb — Shauna Bannon (@ShaunaBannon5) June 7, 2023

Bannon enters her UFC debut as an Invicta alumnus with an extensive amateur record. She trains under former UFC flyweight Paddy Holohan in Dublin. She most recently competed in March when she defeated Finland’s Minna Grusander (6-5) by unanimous decision.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie