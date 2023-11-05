UFC Sao Paulo video: Vitor Petrino one-hit quits Modestas Bukauskas for brutal KO win
Vitor Petrino has a knack for the knockout and he displayed that once again Saturday in his native Brazil.
In a light heavyweight bout on the UFC Fight Night 231 prelims, Petrino (10-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) one-punched former Cage Warriors champion Modestas Bukauskas (15-6 MMA, 3-4 UFC) to win by knockout at 1:03 of Round 2. The event took place at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo.
A left hook was the finishing blow and no follow-up shots were needed or attempted, as referee Marc Goddard swiftly waived off the fight.
WHAT A LEFT FROM PETRINO 👊 #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/xSUlMRtxQY
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 4, 2023
With the win, Petrino remains undefeated and wins by knockout for the first time in the UFC. Bukauskas loses for the first time since he re-signed with the promotion in February. The loss snaps a four-fight winning streak.
Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 231 results include:
Vitor Petrino def. Modestas Bukauskas via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 1:03
Angela Hill def. Denise Gomes via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Eduarda Moura def. Montserrat Conejo via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 2:14
Marc Diakiese def. Kaue Fernandes via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
