UFC Philly Weigh-in Results: Fight card official, one fighter misses weight

UFC Philly Barboza vs Gaethje Weigh-in Results

UFC on ESPN 2: Barboza vs. Gaethje marks the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s return to the City of Brother Love for the first time since UFC 133 in 2011, when Rashad Evans vs. Tito Ortiz was the main event. It is the second promotional foray onto ESPN’s flagship network and the fight card is now official following Friday's weigh-in.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday morning with one fighter missing weight. Ray Borg stepped on the scales at 137.25 pounds, 1.25 over the bantamweight limit.

A fiery lightweight bout between top contenders Edson Barboza and Justin Gaethje takes top billing in Philadelphia. Both men are know for their explosive striking displays, but if it will play out in such fashion is anyone’s guess, as they are also fighting to remain relevant in the 155-pound division’s title picture.

Barboza (20-6) had his championship aspirations crushed by back-to-back losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kevin Lee. Nurmagomedov is now the reigning UFC lightweight champion.

Gaethje (19-2) exploded onto the UFC scene following and undefeated start to his career that led to a World Series of Fighting title run. He also had his progress stopped by two consecutive losses. He dropped bouts to Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier. Alvarez has moved on to ONE Championship, while Poirier is slated to fight featherweight champion Max Holloway for the interim UFC lightweight title at UFC 236 next month in Atlanta.

The UFC on ESPN 2 features middleweight veterans David Branch and Jack Hermansson, but most eyeballs will be glued to the feature fight between top strawweight contenders Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Michelle Waterson.

Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Edson Barboza (155.5) vs. Justin Gaethje (155.5)

David Branch (185.5) vs. Jack Hermansson (185)

Josh Emmett (145.75) vs. Michael Johnson (146)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (114.75) vs. Michelle Waterson (115.5)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs. Paul Craig (205)

Sodiq Yusuff (145.5) vs. Sheymon Moraes (145)

Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Marina Rodriguez (114.75) vs. Jessica Aguilar (115.25)

Ross Pearson (155.25) vs. Desmond Green (155)

Enrique Barzola (145) vs. Kevin Aguilar (145)

Kevin Holland (185) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)

Early Prelims (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Ray Borg (137.25) vs. Casey Kenney (135.5)

Sabina Mazo (125.5) vs. Maryna Moroz (125.5)

Alex Perez (135.25) vs. Mark De La Rosa (135.5)

UFC on ESPN 2: Barboza vs. Gaethje full live results on MMAWeekly.com.