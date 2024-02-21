UFC Mexico video: Yair Rodriguez faces off with Brian Ortega and his sons at media day

MEXICO CITY – Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega got their first face-to-face ahead of their second meeting.

The two featherweight contenders faced off at the UFC Fight Night 237 media day on Wednesday at the host hotel. Included in the faceoff were Ortega’s two sons.

Rodriguez (18-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC) and Ortega (15-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) are set to clash in a five-round co-main event, which takes place Saturday at Mexico City Arena (ESPN+).

Rodriguez and Ortega fought back in 2022. The bout ended in a TKO win due to injury for Rodriguez, as Ortega injured his shoulder in a grappling exchange. This is Ortega’s first fight since the injury.

