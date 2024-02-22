UFC Mexico’s Luis Rodriguez explains origin of nickname ‘Lazy Boy’

MEXICO CITY – Luis Rodriguez has a unique nickname.

Rodriguez (16-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) takes on Denys Bondar (19-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC) in a flyweight bout in Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 237 (ESPN+) event at Mexico City Arena.

The Dana White’s Contender Series alum says his “Lazy Boy” nickname originates from one of his best moves that he often performs at the gym.

“It was a technique in the gym. I finish many opponents that way,” Rodriguez told MMA Junkie and other reporters through an interpreter at Wednesday’s media day. “It’s a ground control position and it sounds great in Spanish. I don’t know in English, but in Spanish it sounds great.”

Rodriguez relishes the opportunity to make his promotional debut in his home country of Mexico.

“I don’t feel any pressure,” Rodriguez said. “They know what I’ve got. They know my way of fighting, and I’m just happy. You’re just going to see the Mexican way.”

Watch Rodriguez’s full media day interview in the video above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 237.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie