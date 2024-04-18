UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman reflects on house fire, campaigns for women’s BMF title

LAS VEGAS – Mark Coleman was honored during UFC 300 after enduring a life-threatening experience.

Coleman, 59, saved his parents from their burning home last month in Ohio. He was sedated and intubated because of smoke inhalation but made a full recovery after “battling for his life” while hospitalized.

The UFC Hall of Famer was invited to attend Saturday’s event at T-Mobile Arena and wrapped the BMF belt around a victorious Max Holloway’s waist after he knocked out Justin Gaethje.

“I’m blessed to be here,” Coleman said backstage during UFC 300. “I’m healthy, and health is wealth, and I have that. I’m very fortunate. God was with me about a month ago, and he got me through the scariest night of my life.

“We came through with my mom and dad still alive. I didn’t quite have enough in me to get my dog Hammer, but he’ll always be with me the rest of my life. He meant the world to me, my first dog ever.”

Looking at the landscape of the UFC, Coleman said he would love to see a women’s BMF title, too, something Jessica Andrade called for recently.

“We definitely need a (women’s) BMF, and they’ll let themselves be known who it is,” Coleman said. “If she came out of retirement, Joanna (Jedrzejczyk) would be the perfect BMF to start it off. Who wants Joanna? She’d come out of retirement for it, I’d bet.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie