UFC free fight: Derrick Lewis knocks out Travis Browne in wild Fight of the Night

Derrick Lewis has given fans incredible highlights throughout the years, and yet, his 2017 knockout over Travis Browne still remains one of his best wins.

“The Black Beast” put away Browne in brutal fashion in the second round of their heavyweight main event of UFC Fight Night 105. This stoppage came after gut-wrenching body kicks from Brown that had Lewis in trouble multiple times in the fight. Although the fight lasted less than two rounds, it was a wild affair that won Fight of the Night honors.

Lewis (27-12 MMA, 18-10 UFC) returns to the cage this Saturday. He takes on Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) in the main event of UFC on ESPN 56, which goes down at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

