How to watch UFC Vegas 74: Stream Kara-France vs. Albazi, fight card, odds and more

Are you ready to watch Amir Albazi step into the ring with Kai Kara-France? (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

It's time for UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi (also known as UFC Vegas 74, or UFC on ESPN 45). UFC returns to Vegas tonight to see Kai Kara-France step into the Octagon opposite Amir Albazi. The flyweight pair officially made weight for the rare non-title main event on Friday, meaning UFC fans can count on some action in the ring this weekend. If you’re looking for ways to watch UFC Vegas 74, know this: UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi will air on ESPN and stream exclusively on ESPN+.

Don't want to miss out on the action this weekend? Here’s how to watch UFC Vegas 74 this Saturday, June 3, including start times, Kara-France vs. Albazi fight card details, how to stream the UFC Fight Night prelims, UFC Vegas 74 predictions and more.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi

Most affordable way to stream UFC ESPN+ $10 at ESPN

Get live ESPN and stream ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV $70 at Hulu

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Prelims time: 6 p.m. ET

Main card time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

Where to stream UFC Fight Night this weekend

(Photo: ESPN+) ESPN+ UFC Vegas 73 will stream exclusively on ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com. $10 at ESPN

Where to watch UFC Fight Night on TV this weekend

(Photo: Hulu) Watch ESPN and get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV For catching UFC fights on ESPN, Hulu’s live TV tier is a solid option that’s not too costly. The streaming service’s live TV bundle will get you access to ESPN and a subscription to ESPN+, plus the rare UFC fight on ABC (make sure to check your zip code to confirm eligibility). Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. $70 at Hulu

When is the next UFC Fight Night?

UFC returns to Las Vegas for another home event at UFC Apex this Saturday, June 3.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, Fight Night kicks off with the prelims at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT), followed by the main card at 9 p.m. ET.

Who is headlining UFC Fight Night this weekend?

Saturday’s Fight Night will see Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi battle it out in a non-title fight.

UFC Vegas 74 full card plus Fight Night odds (subject to change)

Main card (9 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+)

• Flyweight: Kai Kara-France (+105) vs. Amir Albazi (-125)

• Featherweight: Alex Caceres (-175) vs. Daniel Pineda (+145)

• Lightweight: Jim Miller (+145) vs. Jared Gordon (-175)

• Flyweight: Tim Elliott (-150) vs. Victor Altamirano (+125)

• Women's flyweight: Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza

• Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (-145) vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (+120)

Preliminary card (6 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey (+270) vs. Muhammadjon Naimov (-325)

• Bantamweight: John Castañeda vs. Muin Gafurov

• Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski (-110) vs. Don'Tale Mayes (-110)

• Bantamweight: Daniel Santos (-200) vs. Johnny Munoz (+165)

• Women's strawweight: Elise Reed (-110) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (-110)

• Bantamweight: Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda

• Light heavyweight: Philipe Lins (+135) vs. Maxime Grishin (-165)