UFC Fight Night 249: How to watch Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2, start time, full card, odds, more
The UFC is back in its Las Vegas home base to kick off the calendar year with a pair of strawweight contenders at the top of the bill.
Here's how to watch UFC Fight Night 249 with 115-pounders in the headlining spot, plus a potential welterweight slobberknocker in the co-main event.
UFC Fight Night 249 broadcast and streaming info
UFC Fight Night 249 has a main card that starts at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card streams on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET.
UFC Fight Night 249 headliner preview: Mackenzie Dern
Record: 15-5 MMA, 10-5 UFC
Division: Women's strawweight
Key wins: Loopy Godinez, Angela Hill, Tecia Penningtno, Virna Jandiroba, Montana De La Rosa
Misc.: Decorated jiu-jitsu ace got back in the win column this past August with a decision over Godinez on the heels of the first two-fight skid of her career. She'll be looking to avenge a decision loss to Ribas in October 2019.
UFC Fight Night 249 headliner preview: Amanda Ribas
Record: 12-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC
Division: Women's strawweight
Key wins: Luana Pinheiro, Viviane Araujo, Virna Jandiroba, Mackenzie Dern
Misc.: Ribas has a decision win over Dern a little more than four years ago that was part of her 4-0 start in the UFC. She has alternated wins and losses the past eight fights and after a loss to former champion Rose Namanjunas nine months ago will be looking to avoid the first skid of her career.
UFC Fight Night 249 co-headliner preview: Carlston Harris
Record: 19-6 MMA, 4-2 UFC
Division: Welterweight
Key wins: Jeremiah Wells, Jared Gooden, Impa Kasanganay, Wellington Turman (2016 regional fight), Michel Pereira (2015 regional fight)
Misc.: Harris never has lost two straight, and that's what he'll be trying to avoid against Ponzinibbio on the heels of a 90-second knockout loss to Khaos Williams this past May.
UFC Fight Night 249 co-headliner preview: Santiago Ponzinibbio
Record: 29-8 MMA, 11-7 UFC
Division: Welterweight
Key wins: Alex Morono, Miguel Baeza, Neil Magny, Mike Perry, Gunnar Nelson, Sean Strickland
Misc.: After a seven-fight winning streak had him in title contention, Ponzinibbio has dropped five of his past seven – though he has three post-fight bonuses in that stretch.
UFC Fight Night 249: Debuting fighters
Austin Bashi
Record: 13-0
Opponent: Christian Rodriguez (11-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Key wins: Dorian Ramos (DWCS)
Misc.: Highly touted 23-year-old has five straight wins by stoppage.
Marco Tulio
Record: 13-1
Opponent: Ihor Potieria (20-7 MMA, 2-5 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Key wins: Matthieu Duclos (DWCS)
Misc.: Eight-fight winning streak ... DWCS contract win was second victory in the series.
Jacobe Smith
Record: 9-0
Opponent: Preston Parsons (11-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Key wins: Christian Savoie (DWCS)
Misc.: Seven of nine wins by knockout.
Nicolle Caliari
Record: 8-2
Opponent: Ernesta Kareckaite (5-1-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Division: Women's flyweight
Key wins: Corinne Laframboise (DWCS)
Misc.: 100 percent finish rate, four straight wins.
Bruno Lopes
Record: 13-1
Opponent: Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (9-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Division: Light heavyweight
Key wins: Mikheil Sazhiniani (DWCS)
Misc.: Former champion in LFA, Jungle Fight.
UFC Fight Night 249 main card betting odds
Mackenzie Dern +180 vs. Amanda Ribas -220
Carlston Harris -110 vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio -110
Abdul Razak Alhassan +240 vs. Cesar Almeida -300
Chris Curtis +215 vs. Roman Kopylov -265
Austin Bashi -265 vs. Christian Rodriguez +215
Uros Medic -200 vs. Punahele Soriano +165
UFC Fight Night 249 prelims betting odds
Felipe Bunes +160 vs. Jose Johnson -190
Ihor Potieria +300 vs. Marco Tulio -500
Thiago Moises -200 vs. Trey Ogden +165
Preston Parsons vs. Jacobe Smith TBD
Nicolle Caliari +240 vs. Ernesta Kareckaite -300
Magomed Gadzhiyasulov -225 vs. Bruno Lopes +185
Viktoriia Dudakova +550 vs. Fatima Kline -800
Nurullo Aliev vs. Joe Solecki TBD
This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC Fight Night 249: How to watch Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2, start time, full card, odds, more