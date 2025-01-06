UFC Fight Night 249: How to watch Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2, start time, full card, odds, more

.

The UFC is back in its Las Vegas home base to kick off the calendar year with a pair of strawweight contenders at the top of the bill.

Here's how to watch UFC Fight Night 249 with 115-pounders in the headlining spot, plus a potential welterweight slobberknocker in the co-main event.

UFC Fight Night 249 broadcast and streaming info

UFC Fight Night 249 has a main card that starts at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card streams on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned for more broadcast details later this week.

UFC Fight Night 249 headliner preview: Mackenzie Dern

Feb 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Mackenzie Dern fights against Amanda Lemos during UFC 298 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 15-5 MMA, 10-5 UFC

Division: Women's strawweight

Key wins: Loopy Godinez, Angela Hill, Tecia Penningtno, Virna Jandiroba, Montana De La Rosa

Misc.: Decorated jiu-jitsu ace got back in the win column this past August with a decision over Godinez on the heels of the first two-fight skid of her career. She'll be looking to avenge a decision loss to Ribas in October 2019.

UFC Fight Night 249 headliner preview: Amanda Ribas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 23: (L-R) Amanda Ribas of Brazil punches Rose Namajunas in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Record: 12-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC

Division: Women's strawweight

Key wins: Luana Pinheiro, Viviane Araujo, Virna Jandiroba, Mackenzie Dern

Misc.: Ribas has a decision win over Dern a little more than four years ago that was part of her 4-0 start in the UFC. She has alternated wins and losses the past eight fights and after a loss to former champion Rose Namanjunas nine months ago will be looking to avoid the first skid of her career.

UFC Fight Night 249 co-headliner preview: Carlston Harris

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 18: (L-R) Khaos Williams punches Carlston Harris of Guyana in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Record: 19-6 MMA, 4-2 UFC

Division: Welterweight

Key wins: Jeremiah Wells, Jared Gooden, Impa Kasanganay, Wellington Turman (2016 regional fight), Michel Pereira (2015 regional fight)

Misc.: Harris never has lost two straight, and that's what he'll be trying to avoid against Ponzinibbio on the heels of a 90-second knockout loss to Khaos Williams this past May.

UFC Fight Night 249 co-headliner preview: Santiago Ponzinibbio

Apr 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Kevin Holland (red gloves) fights Santiago Ponzinibbio (blue gloves) during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 29-8 MMA, 11-7 UFC

Division: Welterweight

Key wins: Alex Morono, Miguel Baeza, Neil Magny, Mike Perry, Gunnar Nelson, Sean Strickland

Misc.: After a seven-fight winning streak had him in title contention, Ponzinibbio has dropped five of his past seven – though he has three post-fight bonuses in that stretch.

UFC Fight Night 249: Debuting fighters

Austin Bashi

Record: 13-0

Opponent: Christian Rodriguez (11-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Key wins: Dorian Ramos (DWCS)

Misc.: Highly touted 23-year-old has five straight wins by stoppage.

Marco Tulio

Record: 13-1

Opponent: Ihor Potieria (20-7 MMA, 2-5 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Key wins: Matthieu Duclos (DWCS)

Misc.: Eight-fight winning streak ... DWCS contract win was second victory in the series.

Jacobe Smith

Record: 9-0

Opponent: Preston Parsons (11-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Key wins: Christian Savoie (DWCS)

Misc.: Seven of nine wins by knockout.

Nicolle Caliari

Record: 8-2

Opponent: Ernesta Kareckaite (5-1-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Women's flyweight

Key wins: Corinne Laframboise (DWCS)

Misc.: 100 percent finish rate, four straight wins.

Bruno Lopes

Record: 13-1

Opponent: Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (9-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Key wins: Mikheil Sazhiniani (DWCS)

Misc.: Former champion in LFA, Jungle Fight.

UFC Fight Night 249 main card betting odds

Chris Curtis

Mackenzie Dern +180 vs. Amanda Ribas -220

Carlston Harris -110 vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio -110

Abdul Razak Alhassan +240 vs. Cesar Almeida -300

Chris Curtis +215 vs. Roman Kopylov -265

Austin Bashi -265 vs. Christian Rodriguez +215

Uros Medic -200 vs. Punahele Soriano +165

UFC Fight Night 249 prelims betting odds

Felipe Bunes +160 vs. Jose Johnson -190

Ihor Potieria +300 vs. Marco Tulio -500

Thiago Moises -200 vs. Trey Ogden +165

Preston Parsons vs. Jacobe Smith TBD

Nicolle Caliari +240 vs. Ernesta Kareckaite -300

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov -225 vs. Bruno Lopes +185

Viktoriia Dudakova +550 vs. Fatima Kline -800

Nurullo Aliev vs. Joe Solecki TBD

