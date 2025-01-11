UFC Fight Night 249 videos: Backstage winner post-fight interviews
LAS VEGAS – UFC Fight Night 249 took place Saturday with 14 bouts on the lineup. MMA Junkie has you covered with backstage winner interviews from the UFC Apex.
You can hear from all the UFC Fight Night 249 winners by checking out their post-fight news conferences below.
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC Fight Night 249.
Nurullo Aliev
Fatima Kline
Bruno Lopes
Ernesta Kareckaite
Preston Parsons vs. Jacobe Smith
Thiago Moises vs. Trey Ogden
Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria
Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes
Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic
Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi
Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cesar Almeida
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris
Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas
This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC Fight Night 249 videos: Backstage winner post-fight interviews