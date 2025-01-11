.

LAS VEGAS – UFC Fight Night 249 took place Saturday with 14 bouts on the lineup. MMA Junkie has you covered with backstage winner interviews from the UFC Apex.

You can hear from all the UFC Fight Night 249 winners by checking out their post-fight news conferences below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC Fight Night 249.

Nurullo Aliev

Fatima Kline

Bruno Lopes

Ernesta Kareckaite

Preston Parsons vs. Jacobe Smith

Thiago Moises vs. Trey Ogden

Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria

Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes

Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic

Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi

Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cesar Almeida

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC Fight Night 249 videos: Backstage winner post-fight interviews