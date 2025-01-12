UFC Fight Night 249 video: Cesar Almeida rallies for vicious KO of Abdul Razak Alhassan

.

Cesar Almeida turned the tables on Abdul Razak Alhassan in violent fashion at UFC Fight Night 249.

After absorbing a knockdown from Alhassan (12-7 MMA, 6-7 UFC) early in the middleweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, Almeida (6-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) got back to his feet and engaged in a firefight. He tucked his chin and connected with a huge punch, putting the lights out on his opponent in highlight-reel fashion at the 4:16 mark of Round 1.

Alhassan was down for several minutes after the knockout punch landed, but eventually got up to the stool and left the octagon under his own power.

Almeida, meanwhile celebrated the result that was the high point of his early UFC career.

"I knew when I accepted the the fight it was a dangerous fight," Almeida said in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping. "I knew I needed this fight to grow in the division and get up there (in the rankings). He almost finished the fight, and I got back and found the KO. I am so happy. Cesar 'The King' is back, motherf*ckers."

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 249 results include:

Cesar Almeida def. Abdul Razak Alhassan via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 4:16

Roman Kopylov def. Chris Curtis via TKO (head kick) – Round 3, 4:59

Christian Rodriguez def. Austin Bashi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Punahele Soriano def. Uros Medic via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:31

Felipe Bunes def. Jose Johnson via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 2:04

Marco Tulio def. Ihor Potieria via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:04

Thiago Moises def. Trey Ogden via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Jacobe Smith def. Preston Parsons via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:13

Ernesta Kareckaite def. Nicolle Caliari via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Bruno Lopes def. Magomed Gadzhiyasulov via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Fatima Kline def. Viktoriia Dudakova via TKO (elbows) – Round 2, 4:27

Nurullo Aliev def. Joe Solecki via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

