UFC Fight Night 249 results: Controversy sparked when Roman Kopylov vs. Chris Curtis called off in final second

.

Controversy struck UFC Fight Night 249 on Saturday during the conclusion of the main card bout between Roman Kopylov and Chris Curtis.

The fight was a battle for 15 minutes. Well, almost 15. Both men got their licks in but when a Kopylov (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) head kick dropped Curtis (31-12 MMA, 5-4 UFC) in the final seconds, referee Mark Smith intervened to wave off the fight. The time of the stoppage at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas was 4:59 of Round 3.

Curtis was heated following the stoppage. While he hit the canvas, he did not go unconscious. He did not rise to his feet either, though, which appeared to trigger Smith's stoppage.

Entering the third round, all three judges had the bout even at 19-19.

x.com

With the win, Kopylov has won six of his most recent seven fights and is on a two-fight streak. Curtis falls into a two-fight skid.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 249 results include:

Roman Kopylov def. Chris Curtis via TKO (head kick) – Round 3, 4:59

Christian Rodriguez def. Austin Bashi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Punahele Soriano def. Uros Medic via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:31

Felipe Bunes def. Jose Johnson via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 2:04

Marco Tulio def. Ihor Potieria via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:04

Thiago Moises def. Trey Ogden via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Jacobe Smith def. Preston Parsons via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:13

Ernesta Kareckaite def. Nicolle Caliari via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Bruno Lopes def. Magomed Gadzhiyasulov via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Fatima Kline def. Viktoriia Dudakova via TKO (elbows) – Round 2, 4:27

Nurullo Aliev def. Joe Solecki via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC Fight Night 249.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC Fight Night 249 results: Controversy sparked when Roman Kopylov vs. Chris Curtis called off in final second