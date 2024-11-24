UFC Fight Night 248 post-event facts: Muslim Salikhov makes history with second UFC spinning wheel kick finish

.

The UFC's return to Macau after more than a decade unfolded Saturday at Galaxy Arena with UFC Fight Night 248, which proved to be one of the most violent cards of the year.

Although there was no finish in the main event, former bantamweight champion Petr Yan (18-5 MMA, 10-4 UFC) offered a reminder of his skills in when he delivered a brilliant performance against Deiveson Figueiredo (24-4-1 MMA, 13-4-1 UFC) en route to a unanimous decision.

For more on the numbers to come out of the headliner, as well as the rest of the card, check below for MMA Junkie' s post-event facts from UFC Fight Night 248.

* * * *

Event stats

The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payout for the event totaled $160,000.

Debuting fighters went 4-6 at the event.

Muslim Salikhov, Gabriella Fernandes, Zhang Mingyang, Ming Shi, earned $50,000 UFC Fight Night 248 fight-night bonuses.

UFC Fight Night 248 had an announced attendance of 12,615. No live gate was revealed.

Betting favorites went 10-3 on the card.

Betting favorites improved to 30-10 in UFC headliners this year.

Total fight time for the 13-bout card was 2:34:53.

Petr Yan def. Deiveson Figueiredo

MACAU, CHINA - NOVEMBER 23: (L-R) Petr Yan of Russia punches Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Galaxy Arena on November 23, 2024 in Macau, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Yan earned consecutive victories for the first time since 2020.

Figueiredo fell to 3-1 since he moved up to the UFC bantamweight division in December 2023.Figueiredo has suffered two of his four career losses by decision.

Yan Xiaonan def. Tabatha Ricci

.

Yan Xiaonan (16-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC) improved to 13-3 (with one no contest) since returning from a nearly five-year layoff in July 2015.

Xiaonan has earned eight of her nine UFC victories by decision.

Tabatha Ricci (11-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) has suffered two of her three career losses by decision.

Muslim Salikhov def. Song Kenan

Salikhov (21-5 MMA, 8-4 UFC) became the first in UFC history to earn multiple knockouts stemming from a spinning wheel kick. There's been 15 overall finishes in the company with the technique.

Song Kenan (17-8 MMA, 6-5 UFC) has suffered all four of his career stoppage losses by knockout.

Gabriella Fernandes def. Wang Cong

.

Fernandes (10-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC), who was a +750 betting underdog, earned the fourth-biggest upset in UFC history.

Fernandes stopped her opponent despite a -28 significant strike differential, the second-largest disparity in UFC women's flyweight history.

Wang Cong (6-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) had her six-fight winning streak snapped for the first defeat of her career.

Carlos Ulberg def. Volkan Oezdemir

.

Carlos Ulberg's (10-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) seven-fight UFC winning streak at light heavyweight is the longest active streak in the division.

Volkan Oezdemir (20-8 MMA, 8-7 UFC) fell to 5-7 in his past 12 fights dating back to January 2018.

Zhang Mingyang def. Ozzy Diaz

Zhang Mingyang

Mingyang (18-6 MMA, 2-0 UFC) has earned all 18 of his career victories by stoppage. He's finished all of those wins in Round 1.

Mingyang earned the first knockout stemming from an elbow strike at distance in UFC light heavyweight history. It was the 10th finish of its kind in UFC history.

Ozzy Diaz (9-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) has suffered all three of his career losses by knockout.

Carlos Hernandez def. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel

Carlos Hernandez

Carlos Hernandez (10-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC) has earned all three of his UFC victories by decision.

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (8-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) had his eight-fight winning streak snapped for the first defeat of his career.

Lone'er Kavanagh def. Jose Ochoa

.

Jose Ochoa (7-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) had his eight-fight unbeaten streak snapped for the first defeat of his career.

Xiao Long def. Quang Le

.

Quang Le (8-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC) suffered consecutive losses after starting his career 8-0.

Le suffered the first stoppage loss of his career with a knockout defeat.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC Fight Night 248.

