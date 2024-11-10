UFC Fight Night 247 post-event facts: What does Carlos Prates have in common with Alex Pereira after another knockout?

.

The final event of 2024 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas went down Saturday with UFC Fight Night 247, which featured six first-round finishes.

One of those went to main event winner Carlos Prates (21-6 MMA, 4-0 UFC), who cracked Neil Magny (29-13 MMA, 22-12 UFC) with a massive first-round knockout punch to complete a perfect debut year in the organization where he won four times.

For more on the number behind Prates' victory, as well as the rest of the card, check below for MMA Junkie's post-event facts from UFC Fight Night 247.

* * * *

Events stats

The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payout for the event totaled $188,500.

Debuting fighters went 2-3 at the event.

Prates, Mansur Abdul-Malik, Charles Radtke and Da'Mon Blackshear earned $50,000 UFC Fight Night 247 fight-night bonuses.

The UFC sold VIP tickets to fans for UFC Fight Night 247, but the promotion did not make public the total number of tickets sold or the gate.

Betting favorites went 10-1 on the card.

Betting favorites improved to 28-10 in UFC headliners this year.

Total fight time for the 11-bout card was 1:18:26.

Carlos Prates def. Neil Magny

Prates became the second fighter to go 4-0 in the UFC in 2024. Charles Johnson also accomplished the feat

Prates has earned 19 of his 21 career victories by stoppage. That includes all four of his UFC wins.

Prates’ four-fight UFC knockout streak is tied with Alex Pereira for second-longest among active fighters in the company behind Steve Garcia (five).

Prates has been awarded a fight night bonuses in all four of his UFC appearance.

Reinier de Ridder def. Gerald Meerschaert

Reinier de Ridder (18-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) has earned 16 of his 18 career victories by stoppage.

Gerald Meerschaert (37-18 MMA, 12-10 UFC) fell to 3-4 in his past seven fights dating back to April 2022.

Meerschaert has suffered 13 of his 18 career losses by stoppage. He's been submitted in nine of those defeats.

Gillian Robertson def. Luana Pinheiro

Gillian Robertson (15-8 MMA, 12-6 UFC) improved to 4-1 since she dropped to the UFC strawweight division in April 2023.

Luana Pinheiro's (11-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC) three-fight losing skid is the longest of her career. She hasn't earned a victory since April 2023.

Mansur Abdul-Malik def. Dusko Todorovic

Abdul-Malik (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) has earned all seven of his career victories by stoppage.

Dusko Todorovic (12-5 MMA, 3-5 UFC) fell to 2-5 in his past seven fights after starting his career on a 11-fight winning streak.

Todorovic has suffered all four of his career stoppage losses by knockout or TKO.

Denise Gomes def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (16-9 MMA, 9-9 UFC) fell to 6-9 in her past 15 fights dating back to when she fought for the UFC strawweight title in November 2016.

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def. Zach Scroggin

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (25-8-1 MMA, 11-4-1 UFC) has earned 18 of his 25 career victories by stoppage.

Zach Scroggin (7-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) had his seven-fight winning streak snapped for the first defeat of his career.

Charles Radtke def. Matthew Semelsberger

Radtke (10-4 MMA, 3-1 UFC) has earned two of his three UFC victories by stoppage.

Matthew Semelsberger's (11-8 MMA, 5-6 UFC) four-fight losing skid is the longest of his career. He hasn't earned a victory since December 2022.

Semelsberger fell to 1-5 in his past six fights dating back to July 2022.

Da'Mon Blackshear def. Cody Stamann

Blackshear (15-7-1 MMA, 3-3 1 UFC) has earned 12 of his 15 career victories by stoppage.

Cody Stamann's (21-8-1 MMA, 7-7-1 UFC) three-fight losing skid is tied for the longest of his career. He hasn't earned a victory since January 2023.

Stamann has suffered all three of his career stoppage losses by submission.

Tresean Gore def. Antonio Trocoli

Tresean Gore (5-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) has earned four of his five career victories by stoppage. He's finished both of his UFC wins by submission.

Antonio Trocoli (12-5 MMA, 0-2 UFC) suffered the first submission loss of his career.

Melissa Mullins def. Klaudia Sygula

Melissa Mullins (7-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) has earned all four of her carer stoppage victories by knockout.

Klaudia Sygula (6-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) has suffered both of her career losses by stoppage.

Sygula suffered the first knockout loss of her career.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC Fight Night 247.

UFC research analyst and live statistics producer Michael Carroll contributed to this story. Follow him on X @MJCflipdascript.

