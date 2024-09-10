Advertisement

UFC Fight Night 242 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media

Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor, the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and – perhaps most importantly – social-media platforms.

Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of X, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.

Following Saturday's UFC Fight Night 242 in Las Vegas, several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.

Check out some of those reactions.

* * * *

The defeated

The defeated: Dylan Budka

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dylan Budka Official (@themindlesshulk)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dylan Budka Official (@themindlesshulk)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dylan Budka Official (@themindlesshulk)

The defeated: Yi Zha

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by YI ZHA (@yizha8)

The defeated: Kyle Nelson

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Claudia Turner Nelson (@cmtnelson)

The defeated: Jessica Andrade

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fatos da Luta 🥊 UFC | MMA (@fatosdaluta)

The defeated: Gilbert Burns

The victorious

The victorious: Andre Petroski

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MMA Junkie (@mmajunkie)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Eddy 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙏𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙤 𝙒𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙧 Torres (@therealtainowarrior)

The victorious: Andre Lima

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mascote (@andremascote__)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mascote (@andremascote__)

The victorious: Isaac Dulgarian

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Isaac Markaine Dulgarian (@isaac_dulgarian)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Isaac Markaine Dulgarian (@isaac_dulgarian)

The victorious: Cody Durden

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cody Durden (@codydurden)

The victorious: Steve Garcia

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Iridium Sports Agency (@iridiumsportsagency)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Official Page Jackson Wink MMA (@jacksonwink_mma)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Steve Garcia (@meanmachine505)

The victorious: Natalia Silva

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Natália Silva (@nataliasilvaufc)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Natália Silva (@nataliasilvaufc)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Natália Silva (@nataliasilvaufc)

The victorious: Sean Brady

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sean Brady (@seanbradymma)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sean Brady (@seanbradymma)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Curtis Graham (@_curtisee)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC Fight Night 242.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC Fight Night 242 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media