UFC Fight Night 242 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media
Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor, the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and – perhaps most importantly – social-media platforms.
Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of X, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.
Following Saturday's UFC Fight Night 242 in Las Vegas, several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.
Check out some of those reactions.
* * * *
The defeated
The defeated: Dylan Budka
The defeated: Yi Zha
The defeated: Kyle Nelson
The defeated: Jessica Andrade
The defeated: Gilbert Burns
The victorious
The victorious: Andre Petroski
The victorious: Andre Lima
The victorious: Isaac Dulgarian
The victorious: Cody Durden
The victorious: Steve Garcia
The victorious: Natalia Silva
The victorious: Sean Brady
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC Fight Night 242.
This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC Fight Night 242 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media