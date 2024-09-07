UFC Fight Night 242 live updates: Results, round-by-round coverage of every fight

.

UFC Fight Night 242 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live round-by-round coverage and official results beginning at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT). UFC Fight Night 242 (ESPN+) takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns (22-7 MMA, 15-7 UFC) takes on Sean Brady (16-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) in the main event. In the co-feature, former women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (26-12 MMA, 17-10 UFC) meets Natalia Silva (17-5-1 MMA, 5-0 UFC) at flyweight.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 4 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 7 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN+.

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady

Jessica Andrade vs. Natalia Silva

Steve Garcia vs. Kyle Nelson

Cody Durden vs. Matt Schnell

Yanal Ashmouz vs. Trevor Peek

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Chris Padilla vs. Rong Zhu

Isaac Dulgarian vs. Brendon Marotte

Felipe dos Santos vs. Andre Lima

Gabriel Santos vs. Yi Zha

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Dylan Budka vs. Andre Petroski

Nathan Fletcher vs. Zygimantas Ramaska

