UFC Fight Night 242 live updates: Results, round-by-round coverage of every fight

UFC Fight Night 242 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live round-by-round coverage and official results beginning at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT). UFC Fight Night 242 (ESPN+) takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns (22-7 MMA, 15-7 UFC) takes on Sean Brady (16-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) in the main event. In the co-feature, former women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (26-12 MMA, 17-10 UFC) meets Natalia Silva (17-5-1 MMA, 5-0 UFC) at flyweight.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 4 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 7 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN+.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady

  • Jessica Andrade vs. Natalia Silva

  • Steve Garcia vs. Kyle Nelson

  • Cody Durden vs. Matt Schnell

  • Yanal Ashmouz vs. Trevor Peek

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Chris Padilla vs. Rong Zhu

  • Isaac Dulgarian vs. Brendon Marotte

  • Felipe dos Santos vs. Andre Lima

  • Gabriel Santos vs. Yi Zha

  • Jaqueline Amorim vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

  • Dylan Budka vs. Andre Petroski

  • Nathan Fletcher vs. Zygimantas Ramaska

