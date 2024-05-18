UFC Fight Night 241 video: Oumar Sy dominates, taps Tuco Tokkos in impressive debut

Oumar Sy may not be here to smile and have fun, but he made his intentions very clear in an impressive debut victory on the prelims of UFC Fight Night 241.

The undefeated light heavyweight Frenchman put his wrestling prowess on display early inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, wasting little time getting his opponent Tuco Tokkos to the mat. At 3:43 of Round 1, Tokkos tapped to a tight rear-naked choke, handing Sy his first UFC victory.

Check out video of the finish below (via X):

Quick work for Oumar Sy in his UFC debut 😤 #UFCVegas92 pic.twitter.com/2u60NPsYNm — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 18, 2024

Sy entered as a heavy favorite at the betting window, proving oddsmakers correct. The 28-year-old is a highly-touted fighter from France who has turned a lot of heads, recording seven first-round finishes in just 10 professional bouts.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 241 results include:

Oumar Sy def. Tuco Tokkos via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:43

Melissa Gatto def. Tamires Vidal via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:37

Abus Magomedov def. Warlley Alves via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Ariane Carnelossi def. Piera Rodriguez via disqualification (intentional head butt) – Round 2, 3:16

Heili Alateng def. Kleydson Rodrigues via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Vanessa Demopoulos def. Emily Ducote via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

