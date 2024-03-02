UFC Fight Night 238 video: Steve Erceg KOs Matt Schnell with clean left hand, calls out Brandon Moreno

Steve Erceg has knockout power.

At UFC Fight Night 238 on Saturday, Erceg (12-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) knocked fellow ranked flyweight Matt Schnell (16-8 MMA, 6-6 UFC) unconscious with a single left hook. The stoppage came 26 seconds into the second round at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The finish was Erceg’s first in the UFC after two unanimous decisions.

ONE AND DONE 😮‍💨 Steve Erceg kicks off this #UFCVegas87 main card with a second round KO! pic.twitter.com/Ac1uYVprnu — UFC (@ufc) March 2, 2024

Following the bout, Erceg called for a fight against former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, who lost a unanimous decision a week ago to Brandon Royval.

Erceg, 27, extended his winning streak to 11. He entered the UFC in June 2023 with a win over David Dvorak. He then defeated short-notice replacement Alessandro Costa ahead of Saturday’s win.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 238 results include:

Stephen Erceg def. Matt Schnell via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 0:26

Eryk Anders def. Jamie Pickett via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Vinicius Oliveira def. Bernardo Sopaj via knockout (flying knee) – Round 3, 4:41

Aiemann Zahabi def. Javid Basharat via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Christian Duncan def. Claudio Ribeiro via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:57

Ludovit Klein def. A.J. Cunningham via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:36

Loik Radzhabov def. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady via knockout (punches) – Round 3, 0:49

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 238.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie