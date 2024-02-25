UFC Fight Night 237 bonuses: Brian Ortega’s comeback upset nets extra $50,000
The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including one to a two-time title challenger.
After UFC Fight Night 237, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Mexico City. Check out the winners below.
Fight of the Night: Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado
Daniel Zellhuber def. Francisco Prado via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-26)
Daniel Zellhuber (15-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) put his jab to work for 15 minutes against Francisco Prado (12-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) and outworked him for his third straight win. By the end of the fight, which included a 30-26 score for Zellhuber, Prado’s face was a bloody mess, and his body no doubt was beat up, too, from bunches of knees. For his work, Zellhuber got an extra $50K for the win in front of his home fans in the city of his birth.
Performance of the Night: Manuel Torres
Manuel Torres def. Chris Duncan via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:46
Manuel Torres (15-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC) tied up Chris Duncan (11-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) on the feet, then dragged him to the canvas with a throw. The fan favorite took Duncan’s back and quickly sank in a rear-naked choke that made the crowd electric.
Performance of the Night: Brian Ortega
Brian Ortega def. Yair Rodriguez via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 3, 0:58
Brian Ortega (16-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) had an interesting start to his comeback fight. When he jumped up and down while he was being introduced for his co-main event fight against former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez (19-5 MMA, 11-4 UFC), he rolled his ankle. Then he had a rough first round, too. But he rallied in the second, and less than a minute into the third, he tapped Rodriguez with an arm-triangle choke for the upset in their rematch. When they first fought, Ortega’s shoulder popped out and the fight ended from his injury by TKO. His redemption was major.