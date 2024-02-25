UFC Fight Night 237 bonuses: Brian Ortega’s comeback upset nets extra $50,000

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including one to a two-time title challenger.

After UFC Fight Night 237, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Mexico City. Check out the winners below.

Fight of the Night: Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado

Daniel Zellhuber def. Francisco Prado via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-26)

Daniel Zellhuber (15-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) put his jab to work for 15 minutes against Francisco Prado (12-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) and outworked him for his third straight win. By the end of the fight, which included a 30-26 score for Zellhuber, Prado’s face was a bloody mess, and his body no doubt was beat up, too, from bunches of knees. For his work, Zellhuber got an extra $50K for the win in front of his home fans in the city of his birth.

Performance of the Night: Manuel Torres

Manuel Torres def. Chris Duncan via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:46

Manuel Torres (15-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC) tied up Chris Duncan (11-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) on the feet, then dragged him to the canvas with a throw. The fan favorite took Duncan’s back and quickly sank in a rear-naked choke that made the crowd electric.

Performance of the Night: Brian Ortega

Brian Ortega def. Yair Rodriguez via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 3, 0:58

Brian Ortega (16-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) had an interesting start to his comeback fight. When he jumped up and down while he was being introduced for his co-main event fight against former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez (19-5 MMA, 11-4 UFC), he rolled his ankle. Then he had a rough first round, too. But he rallied in the second, and less than a minute into the third, he tapped Rodriguez with an arm-triangle choke for the upset in their rematch. When they first fought, Ortega’s shoulder popped out and the fight ended from his injury by TKO. His redemption was major.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie