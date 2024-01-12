UFC Fight Night 234 weigh-in results and live video stream (noon ET)

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC Fight Night 234 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which streams on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in are Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA, 9-1-1 UFC) and Johnny Walker (21-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC), who meet in the light heavyweight main event, and Manel Kape (19-6 MMA, 4-2 UFC) and Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC), who fight in the flyweight co-feature.

The full UFC Fight Night 234 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Magomed Ankalaev () vs. Johnny Walker ()

Manel Kape () vs. Matheus Nicolau ()

Gabriel Benitez () vs. Jim Miller ()

Mario Bautista () vs. Ricky Simon ()

Brunno Ferreira () vs. Phil Hawes ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Andrei Arlovski () vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta ()

Preston Parsons () vs. Matthew Semelsberger ()

Gaston Bolanos () vs. Marcus McGhee ()

Farid Basharat () vs. Taylor Lapilus ()

Jean Silva () vs. Westin Wilson ()

Nikolas Motta () vs. Tom Nolan ()

Felipe Bunes () vs. Joshua Van ()

