UFC Fight Night 234 weigh-in results and live video stream (noon ET)

MMA Junkie Staff
LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC Fight Night 234 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which streams on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in are Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA, 9-1-1 UFC) and Johnny Walker (21-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC), who meet in the light heavyweight main event, and Manel Kape (19-6 MMA, 4-2 UFC) and Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC), who fight in the flyweight co-feature.

The full UFC Fight Night 234 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Magomed Ankalaev () vs. Johnny Walker ()

  • Manel Kape () vs. Matheus Nicolau ()

  • Gabriel Benitez () vs. Jim Miller ()

  • Mario Bautista () vs. Ricky Simon ()

  • Brunno Ferreira () vs. Phil Hawes ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Andrei Arlovski () vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta ()

  • Preston Parsons () vs. Matthew Semelsberger ()

  • Gaston Bolanos () vs. Marcus McGhee ()

  • Farid Basharat () vs. Taylor Lapilus ()

  • Jean Silva () vs. Westin Wilson ()

  • Nikolas Motta () vs. Tom Nolan ()

  • Felipe Bunes () vs. Joshua Van ()

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 234.

