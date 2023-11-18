UFC Fight Night 232 video: Myktybek Orolbai debuts with suffocating stoppage of Uros Medic

There’s another promising international addition to the welterweight division after Myktybek Orolbai’s sensational debut against Uros Medic at UFC Fight Night 232.

Kyrgyzstan’s Orolbai (12-1-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) made his first octagon appearance on four days’ notice and was overwhelming in his performance against Medic (9-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) en route to a neck crack submission at the 4:12 of Round 2 on Saturday at the UFC Apex.

The Team Alpha Male product used dominant wrestling to drain the life out of Medic for nine minutes until he took the back, locked in the submission and forced a quick tap.

Check out the replay below (via X):

Allow me to introduce myself 🗣 Myktybek Orolbai gets the submission victory in his UFC debut! #UFCVegas82 pic.twitter.com/rmces8QF0y — UFC (@ufc) November 18, 2023

Emotions flowing for Myktybek Orolbai after his debut victory 🥹 #UFCVegas82 pic.twitter.com/4c7F0AIDcI — UFC (@ufc) November 18, 2023

Orolbai was emotional after the triumphant performance, and he spoke about hopes for a bright future, which he said he will spend at lightweight moving forward.

“I took the fight on short notice, and the game plan was to come in and do everything that I was able to do,” Orolbai said through an interpreter during his post-fight interview with Paul Felder. “This is just the beginning for me. I’m going to be fighting at 155. I was only able to do 170 on short notice, but fans can expect to see a lot more from me, including much more striking.”

