UFC Fight Night 232 post-event facts: Brendan Allen on an all-time submission streak
The UFC closed its November schedule on Saturday with UFC Fight Night 232, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and saw 10 of 14 fights end in a stoppage.
One of those finishes belonged to main event winner Brendan Allen (23-5 MMA, 11-2 UFC), who submitted Paul Craig (17-7-1 MMA, 9-7-1 UFC) with a rear-naked choke in the third round of their middleweight clash, extending his winning streak to six and putting him in the discussion among the more serious contenders in the weight class.
For more on the numbers behind Allen’s performance, as well as the rest of the card, check below for MMA Junkie’s post-event facts from UFC Fight Night 232.
* * * *
Events stats
[lawrence-related id=2697269,2697272]
The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payout for the event totaled $158,500.
Debuting fighters went 3-0 at the event.
Allen, Amanda Ribas, Joanderson Brito and Jeka Saragih earned $50,000 UFC Fight Night 232 fight-night bonuses.
The UFC sold VIP tickets to fans for UFC Fight Night 232, but the promotion did not make public the total number of tickets sold or the gate.
Betting favorites went 11-2 on the card. One fight ended in a no contest.
Betting favorites improved to 23-16-1 in UFC headliners this year.
Total fight time for the 14-bout card was 2:35:28.
Brendan Allen def. Paul Craig
Allen’s five-fight UFC winning streak at middleweight is tied with Caio Borralho for the second-longest active streak in the division behind Dricus Du Plessis (six).
Allen’s four-fight UFC submission streak is longest among active fighters in the company and tied for third-longest overall in company history behind Royce Gracie (six) and Demian Maia (five).
Allen has earned 18 of his 23 career victories by stoppage. That includes eight of his 11 UFC wins.
Craig fell to 1-1 since he dropped to the middleweight division in July 2023.
Craig has suffered all seven of his career losses by stoppage.
Michael Morales def. Jake Matthews
Michael Morales’ (16-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) four-fight UFC winning streak at welterweight is tied for the fifth-longest active streak in the division behind Ian Machado Garry (six), Jack Della Maddalena (six), Michel Pereira (five) and Shavkat Rakhmonov (five).
Jake Matthews (18-7 MMA, 12-7 UFC) fell to 8-4 since he moved up to the UFC welterweight division in November 2017.
Chase Hooper def. Jordan Leavitt
Chase Hooper (13-3-1 MMA, 5-3 UFC) improved to 2-0 since he moved up to the lightweight division in May 2023.
Hooper has earned 10 of his 13 career victories by stoppage. That includes four of his five UFC wins.
Jordan Leavitt (11-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) has suffered both of his career stoppage losses by submission.
Payton Talbott def. Nick Aguirre
Payton Talbott (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) has earned six of his seven career victories by stoppage.
Talbott earned the first submission victory of his career.
Nick Aguirre (7-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC) has suffered consecutive losses after starting his career 7-0.
Aguirre suffered the first stoppage loss of his career with a submission defeat.
Amanda Ribas def. Luana Pinheiro
Ribas (13-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) improved to 5-1 in UFC strawweight competition.
Ribas has earned eight of her 13 career victories by stoppage.
Luana Pinheiro (11-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC) suffered the first stoppage loss of her career with a TKO defeat.
Myktybek Orolbai def. Uros Medic
Myktybek Orolbai (12-1-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) has earned 11 of his 12 career victories by stoppage.
Uros Medic (9-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) fell to 1-1 since he moved up to the welterweight division in July 2023.
Medic has suffered both of his career losses by submission.
Joanderson Brito def. Jonathan Pearce
Brito (16-3-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) has earned 14 of his 16 career victories by stoppage. That includes all four of his UFC wins.
Brito’s four-fight UFC stoppage streak is tied for the third-longest active streak in the company behind Shavkat Rakhmonov (five) and Benoit Saint-Denis (five).
Jonathan Pearce (14-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC) has suffered four of his five career losses by stoppage.
Pearce has suffered three of his four career stoppage losses by submission.
Jose Johnson def. Chad Anheliger
Chad Anheliger (12-7 MMA, 0-2 UFC) has suffered six of his seven career losses by stoppage.
Anheliger has suffered all six of his career stoppage losses by submission
Christian Duncan def. Denis Tiuliulin
Christian Duncan (9-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) has earned eight of his nine career victories by stoppage.
Denis Tiuliulin (10-9 MMA, 1-4 UFC) has suffered seven of his nine career losses by stoppage.
Mick Parkin def. Caio Machado
Mick Parkin (8-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) has earned both of his UFC victories by decision.
Caio Machado (8-2-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) has suffered both of his career losses by decision.
Jeka Saragih def. Lucas Alexander
Saragih (14-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) has earned 13 of his 14 career victories by stoppage.
Lucas Alexander (8-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC) has suffered all four of his career losses by stoppage.
Alexander suffered the first knockout loss of his career.
Ailin Perez def. Lucie Pudilova
Ailin Perez (9-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) has earned both of her UFC victories by decision.
Lucie Pudilova (14-9 MMA, 3-7 UFC) fell to 1-2 since she returned to the UFC for a second stint in August 2022.
Pudilova has suffered eight of her nine career losses by decision.
Rafael Estevam def. Charles Johnson
Charles Johnson’s (13-6 MMA, 2-4 UFC) three-fight losing skid is the longest of his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since January 2023.
Johnson has suffered all six of his career losses by decision.
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 232.
UFC research analyst and live statistics producer Michael Carroll contributed to this story. Follow him on Twitter @MJCflipdascript.