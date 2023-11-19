UFC Fight Night 232 play-by-play and results

LAS VEGAS – UFC Fight Night 232 took place Saturday, and you can fins the play-by-play and official results for the card.

UFC Fight Night 232 took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streamed on ESPN+.

In the main event, Brendan Allen (22-5 MMA, 10-2 UFC) took on Paul Craig (17-6-1 MMA, 9-6-1 UFC) in a middleweight clash. In the welterweight co-feature, Jake Matthews (19-6 MMA, 12-6 UFC) fell short to Michael Morales (15-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) in a unanimous decision.

Rafael Estevam vs. Charles Johnson

Round 1 – Estevam closes the distance on Johnson and presses him against the cage. Johnson doing a good job at defending the takedown so far. Judo throw by Estevam! Estevam working from guard. Three minutes left. Johnson is scrambling like crazy, but Estevam all over him. Johnson gets up! He now controls Estevam against the cage. Knees to the legs by Johnson. Estevam hits Johnson with a judo throw and takes his back. Estevam gets mount. Good ground-and-pound by Estevam. One minute left. Johsnon escapes mount, but Estevam gets his back. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Estevam.

Round 2 – Again, Estevam closes the distance and presses Johnson against the cage. There’s the takedown. Estevam gets the back while standing. He’s looking for a rear-naked choke. They fall to the ground and Estevam still maintains back control.Complete control here by Estevam. Johnson so far without answers to the back control of Estevam. Johnson breaks the back control and gets up! One minute left. Estevam shoots for the takedown and presses Johnson against the cage. Johnson gets free and begins to unload on Estevam. Not too much power, but he’s landing shots. Estevam closes the distance and the bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Estevam.

Round 3 – Johnson comes out agressive with strikes. Estevam covers and looks to grapple. Johnson stuffs a takedown. He’s pressing Estevam with striking. Estevam eats a knee while going for a takedown! He eats it well and continues to grapple. Estevam is pressing Johnson against the cage. Good control here by Estevam, but nothing else. Three minutes left. Johnson breaks free and begins to press and walk down Estevam. Estevam looks exhausted. Good body shots by Johnson. One minute left. Johnson is trying to finish. Estevam is just defending, zero offense at this point. Good left hook by Estevam. Estevam gets a takedown late, Johnson attempts a heel hook and the bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Johnson. Overall 29-28, Estevam.

Result: Rafael Estevam def. Charles Johnson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Records: Estevam (12-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Johnson (13-6 MMA, 2-4 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Chris Tognoni

Judging: Derek Cleary, Sal D’Amato, Chris Flores 29-28.

Nikolas Motta vs. Trey Ogden

Round 1 – Both fighters very tentative. Hard jab by Ogden. Leg kick by Motta. Motta is chasing Ogden here. Ogden content with fighting on the outside. Ogden closes the distance and presses Motta against the cage. Three minutes left. Motta defends well and breaks free. Ogden shoots for a takedown, Motta stuffs it. Good jabs by Ogden. More jabs. Motta with little to no striking offense. More jabs by Ogden. One minute left. Ogden scores a takedown. Ogden ends the round on top.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Ogden.

Round 2 – Another hard jab by Ogden. Motta is pressing more, but still not striking much. More jabs by Ogden. Motta stuffs a takedown. Ogden can’t miss with the jab. Motta is bleeding from his mouth now. Oh! Good right hook by Motta! Ogden is briefly wobbled. Two minutes left. Ogden seems to have recovered. More jabs by Ogden. Motta is lettings his hands go more. but still unable to lands clean on Ogden One minute left. Good combo by Ogden. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Ogden.

Round 3 – Ogden shoots for takedown, but Motta defends. Ogden relentless with his wrestling. He presses Motta against the cage. Ogden gets the takedown. Ogden controlling Motta by the cage. Ogden gets full mount. Complete control here. Halfway through the fight. Ogden sinks in the arm triangle! It looks tight. Motta is hanging in there. The referee stops the fight thinking Motta was asleep, but Motta immediately gets up and protests.

Result: Trey Ogden vs. Nikolas Motta ends in a no contest due to referee error

Records: Motta (13-5 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Ogden (16-6 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mike Beltran

Ailin Perez vs. Lucie Pudilova

Round 1 – Good right hand by Perez. They both keep going back and forth in the pressing. Pudilova with a combination, but one of her kicks gets caught and gets presses by Perez against the cage. Perez gets the takedown. Perez working from half guard. Perez now moves to mount. Good elbows by Perez. Pudilova doing a good job at not taking too much damage, but still getting tagged here and there. The bell rings. Perez ends on top.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Perez.

Round 2 – They strike for a little, but Perez gets a takedown 30 seconds into the round. Perez in complete control here. She advances to mount. Good elbows by Perez. Pudilova has no answers to Perez’s grappling. Perez raining a ton of ground-and-pound. More shots by Perez. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Perez.

Round 3 -Perez again goes for a takedown. She latches on Pudilova, but Pudilova defending well. Perez lands a head kick, slips, and Pudilova gets top position. A few seconds later, Perez gets back to her feet. Pudilova scores a takedown and controls Perez from half guard. Perez gets back up, but Pudilova all over her. Pudilova presses Perez against the cage. She gets a takedown. Good shots from top by Pudilova. Pudilova gets back control. Pudilova going for a rear-naked choke! It looks tight! Perez is handing in. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Pudilova. Overall 29-28, Perez.

Result: Ailin Perez def. Lucie Pudilova via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Records: Perez (9-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Pudilova (14-9 MMA, 3-7 UFC)

Division: Women’s bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Chris Tognoni

Judging: Derek Cleary 29-27. Sal D’Amato, Chris Flores 29-28.

Lucas Alexander vs. Jeka Saragih

Round 1 – Hard leg kick by Alexander. Oh! Alexandre stuns Saragih with a right hook. Alexandre pressures Saragih and gets a kick caught. Alxandre stands up and eats a giant shot that sends him back down! A few more follow-up shots and it’s over! What a KO.

Result: Jeka Saragih def. Lucas Alexander via KO (punches) – Round 1, 1:31

Recap: Jeka Saragih slumps Lucas Alexander with 91-second knockout

Records: Saragih (14-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Alexander (8-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Herb Dean

Caio Machado vs. Mick Parkin

Round 1 – Big left hand by Machado! Parkin eats it and closes the distance to press Machado against the cage. Parkin controlling, but unable to get the takedown. Parkin briefly gets a takedown and Machado gets right up. Another takedown. This times Parkin gets top control. He’s working from half guard. Machado gets back up. Good right by Machado. Two minutes left. Kick to the body by Machado. Parkin closes the distance and clinches, but unable to get a takedown. Back to striking. Parkin presses Machado against the cage. One minute left. Good body shot by Machado. Big left hand by Machado. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Machado.

Round 2 – Good jabs to the body by Machado. Good left hand by Machado. Parkin seems very reserved in his striking. Parkin shoots and gets a takedown 50 seconds in. Good control by Parkin here, but very little damage done. Two minutes left. Machado kicks Parkin off and back to the feet. Parkin presses Machado against the cage and eats a few elbows in the process. Parkin gets a takedown, but gets reversed and then reverses to end on top. Machado breaks free. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Parkin.

Round 3 – Parkin connects with a right hand. Big body shot by Machado. Parkin answers back with a straight right. A clash of heads stops the action. A few seconds later, it resumes. Machado defends a takedown from Parkin. Both guys have slowed down a ton. Right hand by Parkin. Body kick by Machado! Machado defends another takedown. Very little going on. Good right by Machado. One minute left. Parkin unable to get the fight to the ground despite a few attempts. Good jabs by Machado. Left hook lands for Machado. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Machado. Overall 29-28, Machado.

Result: Mick Parkin def. Caio Machado via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Records: Parkin (8-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Machado (8-2-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mark Smith

Judging: Adalaide Byrd, Derek Cleary, Chris Lee 29-28.

Christian Duncan vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Round 1 – Tiuliulin comes out firing! Duncan closes the distance and presses Tiuliulin against the cage.Good knees to the legs by Duncan. Complete control here by Duncan. Tiuliulin unable to break free. Two minutes left. Shoulder strikes by Duncan. They break free right at the very end, but neither lands anything before the bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Duncan.

Round 2 – A low blow opens up the round. Tiuliulin recovers, fight goes on. Big shots by Duncan wobble Tiuliulin! Tiuliulin recovers. Duncan far more aggressive here. Good jab by Duncan. Three minutes left. Tiuliulin is bleeding from his left eye. Front kick to the face by Duncan. Oh! Good combo by Tiuliulin. Duncan with kicks to the legs and body. Duncan just seems to have a higher output and be more accurate. Oh! Two nasty elbows by Duncan. What a chin on Tiuliulin. It’s pretty clear that Duncan is winning, but Tiuliulin is still in this. Big uppercuts by Duncan. Tiuliulin goes down! A few more shots. It’s over!

Result: Christian Duncan def. Denis Tiuliulin via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:24

Records: Duncan (9-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Tiuliulin (11-9 MMA, 1-4 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mike Beltran

Chad Anheliger vs. Jose Johnson

Round 1 – Insane pressure here by Johnson. Kick to the body by Johnson. Big shots from both! We got a fight. Johnson briefly takes down Anheliger, but the fight gets back to striking. Johnson closes the distance on Anheliger and presses him against the cage. Anheliger gets a takedown. Johnson is back up. Anheliger controls Johnson against the cage. Two minutes left. They two trade positions. Johnson gets a takedown, and they scramble back and forth. Wild fight. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Johnson.

Round 2 – Johnson gets poked in the eye early. He recovers after a few seconds and the fight resumes. Good shots by Johnson here. Anheliger closes the distance and gets a takedown. Johnson scrambles and gets back to his feet, but he’s being controlled against the cage. Two minutes left. Good control here by Anheliger. Anheliger gets a takedown, the two scramble back and forth. Johnson ends on top. He gets the back of Anheliger. Big shots from top by Johnson. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Johnson.

Round 3 – Big shots from the two! Oh! Johnson seemed he was briefly stunned by Johnson. Anheliger gets a takedown. He’s working from the guard. Johnson attacks with a guillotine, but Anheliger gets out. Good elbows from bottom by Johnson. They scramble and Johnson ends on top! Side control by Johnson. Johnson takes the back now. Good shots from top by Johnson! Johnson gets a rear-naked choke. It looks tight! There’s the tap!

Result: Jose Johnson def. Chad Anheliger via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 4:49

Recap: Jose Johnson submits Chad Anheliger with 11 seconds left

Records: Johnson (16-8 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Anheliger (12-7 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Chris Tognoni

Joanderson Brito vs. Jonathan Pearce

Round 1 – Takedown attempt by Pearce, but Brito puts him in a standing guillotine choke. Pearce gets out. Brito now presses Pearce against the cage. He gets a takedown, but Pearce reverses the position and ends on top. Brito gets back to his feet and Pearce eats a big right on the way up. Pearce attempts a takedown, but Brito defends. Brito now pressing Pearce against the cage. Pearce reverses and pulls guard. He threatens with an armbar, but Brito gets out. They’re back on the feet. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Brito

Round 2 – Pearce takes down Brito immediately. Pearce working from guard. Complete control here by Pearce, but not a ton of damage. The two are trash talking, as Pearce claims he was getting hit on the back of the head. Some ground-and-pound lands for Pearce. Pearce controlling on top while Brito is on his knees by the cage.Brito back to his feet. Oh! Ninja choke! Britp gets the tap and takes his shorts off! Incredible. Very Derrick-Lewis-like.

Result: Joanderson Brito def. Jonathan Pearce via submission (ninja choke) – Round 2, 3:54

Recap: Joanderson Brito ninja chokes Jonathan Pearce, takes off shorts in celebration

Records: Brito (16-3-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC), Pearce (14-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Herb Dean

Uros Medic vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Round 1 – Big body kick by Medic. Medic is looking to stay at distance, while Orolbai is chasing and looking to cut it. Hard jab by Medic! It looks like it rocked Orolbai. They clinch and Medic lands a few hard knees. Orolbai gets the takedown. Medic gets back to his feet, but still controlled in the clinch by Orolbai. Not long and Orolbai drags Medic back to the ground. Medic back up. Medic back down again. Good control by Orolbai, but no damage. Final minute. Orolbai passes to side control. Medic gets out and puts his back against the cage. Some shots coming in from Orolbai. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Medic.

Round 2 – Orolbai again putting on the pressure on Medic. Orolbai closes the distance and takes down Medic with ease. Good control here by Orolbai, but no damage. Three minutes left. Orolbai looking to pass the guard, but Medic defending well. Orolbai now takes the back. Orolbai looking for a rear-naked choke. Medic gets out and gets back to his feet, but still being clinched by Orolbai. Back to the ground. Two minutes left. Pretty much no ground-and-pound by Orolbai. Orolbai gets the back. Orolbai sinks in a rear-naked choke and gets the tap! It’s over.

Result: Myktybek Orolbai Uulu def. Uros Medic via submission (neck crank) – Round 2, 4:12

Recap: Myktybek Orolbai debuts with suffocating stoppage of Uros Medic

Records: Orolbai (12-1-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Medic (9-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mike Beltran

Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas

Round 1 – Big right for Pinheiro! Ribas is wobbled. The two are swining wild. Hot start here. Leg kicks by Ribas. Big right hand by Pinheiro. Big leg kick by Pinheiro. Body kick by Pinheiro. Pinheiro is looking good. Ribas has swelling on her forehead and a black eye already. Big left by Pinheiro. More big shots from Pinheiro! Ribas is bleeding from her eyebrow. Another big right from Pinheiro. Left hook by Pinheiro. She is landing at will. Jab by Ribas. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Pinheiro.

Round 2 – Leg kick by Ribas. Jab by Ribas. More leg kids by Ribas. Good one, two by Ribas. She’s doing much better. Pinheiro is not throwing a ton. Good scrap here. One two by Ribas. Two minutes left. Pinheiro is not really throwing. Nice back first by Pinheiro. One, two by Ribas. Big right hook by Pinheiro. Leg kick by Ribas. Great comeback from Ribas. One minute left. A leg kick buckles Pinheiro. Ribas is now lighting up Pinheiro. She’s managing range much better. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Ribas.

Round 3 – Pinheiro with a right hook. Ribas with a good combo and leg kick. Pinheiro attempts a takedown and fails. Oh! Big right for Pinheiro. Ribas presses Pinheiro against the cage. Pinheiro hits a judo throw and gets top control on Ribas. We’re halfway through the round. Ribas attempting to set up submissions, but Pinheiro defending well. Ribas gets back to her feet with two minutes left. Both trade big right hands. Huge right for Ribas! Ribas is walking her down. Spinning wheel kick for Ribas! Pinheiro goes down. More shots. It’s over! What a comeback.

Result: Amanda Ribas def. Luana Pinheiro via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 3:53

Recap: Amanda Ribas storms Luana Pinheiro with strikes for third-round TKO

Records: Ribas (12-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC), Pinheiro (11-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Chris Tognoni.

Nick Aguirre vs. Payton Talbott

Round 1 – Aguirre ducks under a shot and takes down Talbott by the cage. Talbott gets up, but still being controlled by Aguirre. Complete control by Aguirre here, but very little damage. Two minutes left. Aguirre takes the back while standing and then drags Talbott back to the ground. Aguirre hitting Talbott with ground and pound, but no major damage. Talbott gets up but with Aguirre on his back. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Aguirre.

Round 2 – Body kick by Talbott. Talbott is marching down Aguirre. Body shot by Talbott. Aguirre shoots for a takedown, fails, but pulls guard on Talbott. Talbott gets up after being in Aguirre’s guard for some time. Aguirre shoots for a takedown and gets it. Two minutes left. Aguirre takes Talbott’s back while standing. Talbott shakes Aguirre off and ends on top. One minute left. Talbott with some shots. Good elbow by Talbott. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Talbott.

Round 3 – Aguirre shoots for a takedown and Talbott scrambles his way out. Talbott gets top position in a scramble, lands some big shots and then takes the back of Aguirre! The rear-naked choke is in! There’s the tap.

Result: Payton Talbott def. Nick Aguirre via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 0:58

Recap: Payton Talbott punishes Nick Aguirre for first career submission

Records: Talbott (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Aguirre (7-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mark Smith

Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt

Round 1 – Hooper closes the distance with a flurry, they clunch and get into a scramble. Hooper ends on top, but Leavitt works his way back to the feet. Tons of scrambling again. Hooper gets top position. Omoplata attempt forces Hooper to go to his back. Hooper locks in an armbar! Looks tight! Leavitt breaks free and ends on top. More scrambles! Big right hand from Leavitt while on top. Now they’re going for ankle locks in 50/50 position. Hooper gets the back! He sinks in the rear-naked choke and there’s the tap! Fun fight.

Result: Chase Hooper def. Jordan Leavitt via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:58

Recap: Chase Hooper finds Jordan Leavitt’s neck for first-round choke

Records: Hooper (13-3-1 MMA, 5-3 UFC), Leavitt (11-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mike Beltran

Jake Matthews vs. Michael Morales

Round 1 – Matthews pressing Morales here. Morales with a few good leg kicks. Hard jab by Morales. Another leg kick by Morales. More jabs by Morales. Oh! Big left hook by Matthews. Morales answers back with a straight right. More leg kicks by Morales. Clean one, two by Morales. One minute left. Oh! Big couple of hooks land for Matthews. Morales swings big, misses. They trade shots but neither land clean. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Morales.

Round 2 – Morales doing most of the pressing here. Oh! A big uppercut by Morales backs up Matthews. A few more follow-up shots land for Morales. Leg kick by Morales. Big one, two by Morales. Leg kick by Morales. One, two for Matthews. These two are swinging big. Jab by Matthews. Right-hand lands for Matthews. Matthews is starting to get his timing. Left hook for Matthews. Big right-hand lands for Morales. Morales with a big body kick. Matthews swarms Matthews at the end, but Matthews covers up. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Matthews.

Round 3 – Fun fight. A low blow from Matthews halts the fight. Morales recovers after a few seconds and it resumes. Leg kick by Morales. More leg kicks by Matthews. Output has dropped from both fighters. Morales pressing Matthews here. Now a low blow from Morales hals the fight. A few seconds later, the action resumes. Leg kick by Morales. One, two, uppercut by Morales. Morales goes for a takedown, but Matthews defends well. Matthews with a right hand. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Morales. Overall 29-28, Morales.

Result: Michael Morales def. Jake Matthews via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Records: Morales (16-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC), Matthews (19-7 MMA, 12-7 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Herb Dean

Judging: Chris Flores 30-27. Derek Cleary, Sal D’Amato 29-28.

Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

Round 1 – Big leg kick by Allen. Stiff right hand connects for Allen. Body shot by Allen. Craig has yet to open up. They clinch and Craig presses him against the cage. Craig working on a takedown. Oh! Allen hits him with a judo throw and lands on top. Allen in half guard. Allen with several shots from top. Two minutes left. Craig stalling the action with the lockdown technique. Oh! Craig going for a calf slicer! Allen escapes and now goes for an ankle lock! Craig gets free! He gets up, but gets slammed back on the canvas. Craig recovers guard. A couple of shots get through for Allen. Good elbow from Allen splits open Craig. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Allen.

Round 2 – Oh! Allen rocks Craig with a hook. Craig shoots for a takedown, but Allen stuffs it and ends on top. Allen with a few shots from top. Not sure if Craig is fully recovered. Allen advances to half guard. Now mount. Allen goes for an arm triangle, but Craig gets out. Craig gets half guard again. Craig recovers guard now. Big shots from top by Allen. Allen gets the back in the final seconds but the bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-8, Allen.

Round 3 – Big left from Allen! Craig changes level and Allen tries to guillotine him. Allen lets it go and moves to the back. He sinks in a rear naked choke and gets the tap! Impressive showing by Allen.

Result: Brendan Allen def. Paul Craig via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 0:38

Recap: Brendan Allen taps Paul Craig, makes case for No. 1 contender fight

Records: Allen (23-5 MMA, 11-2 UFC), Craig (17-7-1 MMA, 9-7-1 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mark Smith

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie