UFC Fight Night 229: Make your predictions for Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green
We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 229 event in Las Vegas.
Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC Fight Night 229 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC Fight Night 229 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.
Make your picks for the fights below.
JJ Aldrich vs. Montana De La Rosa
Records: Aldrich (12-6 MMA, 8-5 UFC), De La Rosa (12-8-1 MMA, 5-4-1 UFC)
Past five: Aldrich 2-3, De La Rosa 1-1-3
Division: Women’s flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.02.23): Aldrich (-110), De La Rosa (-110)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jj-aldrich-vs-montan” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca
Records: Maness (14-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Mendonca (10-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Past five: Maness 3-2, Mendonca 4-1
Division: Flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.02.23): Mendonca (-250), Maness (+205)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-nate-maness-vs-mateu” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Kanako Murata
Records: Demopoulos (9-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Murata (12-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC)
Past five: Demopoulos 3-2, Murata 4-1
Division: Women’s strawweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.02.23): Murata (-370), Demopoulos (+290)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-vanessa-demopoulos-v-e2Mx” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Johnny Munoz vs. Aori Qileng
Records: Munoz (12-3 MMA, 2-3 UFC), Qileng (24-10 MMA, 2-3 UFC)
Past five: Munoz 2-3, Qileng 2-3
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.02.23): Munoz (-110), Qileng (-110)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-johnny-munoz-vs-aori” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Chris Gutierrez vs. Montel Jackson
Records: Gutierrez (19-4-2 MMA, 7-2-1 UFC), Jackson (14-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC)
Past five: Gutierrez 4-1, Jackson 4-1
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.02.23): Jackson (-200), Gutierrez (+170)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-chris-gutierrez-vs-m” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Diana Belbita vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Records: Belbita (15-7 MMA, 2-3 UFC), Kowalkiewicz (16-7 MMA, 8-7 UFC)
Past five: Diana Belbita 2-3, Kowalkiewicz 3-2
Division: Women’s strawweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.02.23): Kowalkiewicz (-155), Belbita (+130)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-diana-belbita-vs-kar” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Bill Algeo vs. Alexander Hernandez
Records: Algeo (17-7 MMA, 4-3 UFC), Hernandez (14-6 MMA, 6-5 UFC)
Past five: Algeo 3-2 Hernandez 2-3
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.02.23): Algeo (-140), Hernandez (+120)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-bill-algeo-vs-alexan” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins
Records: Cutelaba (17-9-1 MMA, 6-8-1 UFC), Lins (17-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC)
Past five: Cutelaba 2-3, Lins 3-2
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.02.23): Cutelaba (-150), Lins (+125)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-ion-cutelaba-vs-phil” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn
Records: Dober (26-12 MMA, 12-8 UFC), Glenn (22-7-2 MMA, 4-4-1 UFC)
Past five: Drew Dober 3-2, Glenn 2-2-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.02.23): Dober (-480), Glenn (+360)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-drew-dober-vs-ricky-” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Joaquin Buckley vs. Alex Morono
Records: Buckley (16-6 MMA, 6-4 UFC), Morono (23-8 MMA, 12-5 UFC)
Past five: Buckley 3-2, Morono 4-1
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.02.23): Buckley (-175), Morono (+150)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-joaquin-buckley-vs-a-KxJU” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Joe Pyfer
Records: Alhassan (12-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC), Pyfer (11-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC)
Past five: Alhassan 2-3, Pyfer 4-1
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.02.23): Pyfer (-480), Alhassan (+360)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-abdul-razak-alhassan-VOMH” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green
Records: Dawson (20-1-1 MMA, 8-0-1 UFC), Green (30-14-1 MMA, 11-9-1 UFC)
Past five: Dawson 4-0-1, Green 3-2
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: Dawson No. 6
Odds (as of 10.02.23): Dawson (-380), Green (+300)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-grant-dawson-vs-bobb” customer=”mmajunkie”>
UFC Fight Night 229 fight card (as of Oct. 2, 11 a.m. ET)
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Joe Pyfer
Joaquin Buckley vs. Alex Morono
Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn
Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins
Bill Algeo vs. Alexander Hernandez
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
Diana Belbita vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Chris Gutierrez vs. Montel Jackson
Johnny Munoz vs. Aori Qileng
Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Kanako Murata
Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca
JJ Aldrich vs. Montana De La Rosa
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 229.