UFC Fight Night 229: Make your predictions for Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 229 event in Las Vegas.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC Fight Night 229 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC Fight Night 229 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the fights below.

JJ Aldrich vs. Montana De La Rosa

Records: Aldrich (12-6 MMA, 8-5 UFC), De La Rosa (12-8-1 MMA, 5-4-1 UFC)
Past five: Aldrich 2-3, De La Rosa 1-1-3
Division: Women’s flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.02.23): Aldrich (-110), De La Rosa (-110)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jj-aldrich-vs-montan” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca

Records: Maness (14-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Mendonca (10-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Past five: Maness 3-2, Mendonca 4-1
Division: Flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.02.23): Mendonca (-250), Maness (+205)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-nate-maness-vs-mateu” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Kanako Murata

Records: Demopoulos (9-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Murata (12-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC)
Past five: Demopoulos 3-2, Murata 4-1
Division: Women’s strawweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.02.23): Murata (-370), Demopoulos (+290)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-vanessa-demopoulos-v-e2Mx” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Johnny Munoz vs. Aori Qileng

Records: Munoz (12-3 MMA, 2-3 UFC), Qileng (24-10 MMA, 2-3 UFC)
Past five: Munoz 2-3, Qileng 2-3
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.02.23): Munoz (-110), Qileng (-110)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-johnny-munoz-vs-aori” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Chris Gutierrez vs. Montel Jackson

Records: Gutierrez (19-4-2 MMA, 7-2-1 UFC), Jackson (14-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC)
Past five: Gutierrez 4-1, Jackson 4-1
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.02.23): Jackson (-200), Gutierrez (+170)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-chris-gutierrez-vs-m” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Diana Belbita vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Records: Belbita (15-7 MMA, 2-3 UFC), Kowalkiewicz (16-7 MMA, 8-7 UFC)
Past five: Diana Belbita 2-3, Kowalkiewicz 3-2
Division: Women’s strawweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.02.23): Kowalkiewicz (-155), Belbita (+130)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-diana-belbita-vs-kar” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Bill Algeo vs. Alexander Hernandez

Records: Algeo (17-7 MMA, 4-3 UFC), Hernandez (14-6 MMA, 6-5 UFC)
Past five: Algeo 3-2 Hernandez 2-3
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.02.23): Algeo (-140), Hernandez (+120)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-bill-algeo-vs-alexan” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins

Records: Cutelaba (17-9-1 MMA, 6-8-1 UFC), Lins (17-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC)
Past five: Cutelaba 2-3, Lins 3-2
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.02.23): Cutelaba (-150), Lins (+125)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-ion-cutelaba-vs-phil” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

Records: Dober (26-12 MMA, 12-8 UFC), Glenn (22-7-2 MMA, 4-4-1 UFC)
Past five: Drew Dober 3-2, Glenn 2-2-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.02.23): Dober (-480), Glenn (+360)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-drew-dober-vs-ricky-” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Joaquin Buckley vs. Alex Morono

Records: Buckley (16-6 MMA, 6-4 UFC), Morono (23-8 MMA, 12-5 UFC)
Past five: Buckley 3-2, Morono 4-1
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.02.23): Buckley (-175), Morono (+150)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-joaquin-buckley-vs-a-KxJU” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Joe Pyfer

Records: Alhassan (12-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC), Pyfer (11-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC)
Past five: Alhassan 2-3, Pyfer 4-1
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.02.23): Pyfer (-480), Alhassan (+360)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-abdul-razak-alhassan-VOMH” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

Records: Dawson (20-1-1 MMA, 8-0-1 UFC), Green (30-14-1 MMA, 11-9-1 UFC)
Past five: Dawson 4-0-1, Green 3-2
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: Dawson No. 6
Odds (as of 10.02.23): Dawson (-380), Green (+300)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-grant-dawson-vs-bobb” customer=”mmajunkie”>

UFC Fight Night 229 fight card (as of Oct. 2, 11 a.m. ET)

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

  • Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Joe Pyfer

  • Joaquin Buckley vs. Alex Morono

  • Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

  • Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins

  • Bill Algeo vs. Alexander Hernandez

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Diana Belbita vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

  • Chris Gutierrez vs. Montel Jackson

  • Johnny Munoz vs. Aori Qileng

  • Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Kanako Murata

  • Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca

  • JJ Aldrich vs. Montana De La Rosa

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 229.

