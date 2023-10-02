UFC Fight Night 229: Make your predictions for Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 229 event in Las Vegas.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC Fight Night 229 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC Fight Night 229 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the fights below.

JJ Aldrich vs. Montana De La Rosa

Records: Aldrich (12-6 MMA, 8-5 UFC), De La Rosa (12-8-1 MMA, 5-4-1 UFC)

Past five: Aldrich 2-3, De La Rosa 1-1-3

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.02.23): Aldrich (-110), De La Rosa (-110)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jj-aldrich-vs-montan” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca

Records: Maness (14-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Mendonca (10-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Past five: Maness 3-2, Mendonca 4-1

Division: Flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.02.23): Mendonca (-250), Maness (+205)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-nate-maness-vs-mateu” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Kanako Murata

Records: Demopoulos (9-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Murata (12-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Past five: Demopoulos 3-2, Murata 4-1

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.02.23): Murata (-370), Demopoulos (+290)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-vanessa-demopoulos-v-e2Mx” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Johnny Munoz vs. Aori Qileng

Records: Munoz (12-3 MMA, 2-3 UFC), Qileng (24-10 MMA, 2-3 UFC)

Past five: Munoz 2-3, Qileng 2-3

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.02.23): Munoz (-110), Qileng (-110)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-johnny-munoz-vs-aori” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Chris Gutierrez vs. Montel Jackson

Records: Gutierrez (19-4-2 MMA, 7-2-1 UFC), Jackson (14-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC)

Past five: Gutierrez 4-1, Jackson 4-1

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.02.23): Jackson (-200), Gutierrez (+170)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-chris-gutierrez-vs-m” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Diana Belbita vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Records: Belbita (15-7 MMA, 2-3 UFC), Kowalkiewicz (16-7 MMA, 8-7 UFC)

Past five: Diana Belbita 2-3, Kowalkiewicz 3-2

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.02.23): Kowalkiewicz (-155), Belbita (+130)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-diana-belbita-vs-kar” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Bill Algeo vs. Alexander Hernandez

Records: Algeo (17-7 MMA, 4-3 UFC), Hernandez (14-6 MMA, 6-5 UFC)

Past five: Algeo 3-2 Hernandez 2-3

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.02.23): Algeo (-140), Hernandez (+120)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-bill-algeo-vs-alexan” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins

Records: Cutelaba (17-9-1 MMA, 6-8-1 UFC), Lins (17-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC)

Past five: Cutelaba 2-3, Lins 3-2

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.02.23): Cutelaba (-150), Lins (+125)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-ion-cutelaba-vs-phil” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

Records: Dober (26-12 MMA, 12-8 UFC), Glenn (22-7-2 MMA, 4-4-1 UFC)

Past five: Drew Dober 3-2, Glenn 2-2-1

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.02.23): Dober (-480), Glenn (+360)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-drew-dober-vs-ricky-” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Joaquin Buckley vs. Alex Morono

Records: Buckley (16-6 MMA, 6-4 UFC), Morono (23-8 MMA, 12-5 UFC)

Past five: Buckley 3-2, Morono 4-1

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.02.23): Buckley (-175), Morono (+150)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-joaquin-buckley-vs-a-KxJU” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Joe Pyfer

Records: Alhassan (12-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC), Pyfer (11-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Past five: Alhassan 2-3, Pyfer 4-1

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.02.23): Pyfer (-480), Alhassan (+360)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-abdul-razak-alhassan-VOMH” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

Records: Dawson (20-1-1 MMA, 8-0-1 UFC), Green (30-14-1 MMA, 11-9-1 UFC)

Past five: Dawson 4-0-1, Green 3-2

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: Dawson No. 6

Odds (as of 10.02.23): Dawson (-380), Green (+300)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-grant-dawson-vs-bobb” customer=”mmajunkie”>

UFC Fight Night 229 fight card (as of Oct. 2, 11 a.m. ET)

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Joe Pyfer

Joaquin Buckley vs. Alex Morono

Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins

Bill Algeo vs. Alexander Hernandez

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Diana Belbita vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Chris Gutierrez vs. Montel Jackson

Johnny Munoz vs. Aori Qileng

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Kanako Murata

Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca

JJ Aldrich vs. Montana De La Rosa

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 229.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie