UFC Fight Night 228 results: Mateusz Gamrot gets TKO win from Rafael Fiziev injury
Mateusz Gamrot was looking good to begin with, so the fact arguably the biggest win of his career will have an asterisk next to it seems a little unfair.
Gamrot (23-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) got the victory over Rafael Fiziev (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) in a crucial lightweight fight when Fiziev threw a right kick that landed on Gamrot’s elbow. But right after the kick hit, Fiziev winced and dropped to the canvas. The broadcast speculation watching doctors work on Gamrot’s left leg – not the right foot – was he injured his knee while planting to throw the kick.
The TKO finish came at the 2:03 mark of the second round and gave Gamrot, a slight underdog coming into the fight, his second straight win. Then Gamrot said he’s ready for a top-five opponent before he’s ready for a title shot – and called out former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, who is fighting champ Islam Makhachev in a month at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.
The fight was competitive up to that point, though it seemed clear Gamrot was getting the better of things. He landed a takedown and had a minute of control time. But because of the injury, Fiziev never got a chance to get started – and now has dropped back-to-back fights after a six-fight winning streak. He was helped out of the cage before the official result was read.
An unfortunate end to #UFCVegas79, but @Gamer_MMA is walking away with the win tonight. pic.twitter.com/JqOAXpdfB7
— UFC (@ufc) September 24, 2023
Fiziev had to be helped out of the Octagon after his injury #UFCVegas79 pic.twitter.com/wJDS0RzqPj
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 24, 2023
Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 228 results include:
Mateusz Gamrot def. Rafael Fiziev via TKO (injury) – Round 2, 2:03
Bryce Mitchell def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Marina Rodriguez def. Michelle Waterson-Gomez via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 2:42
Bryan Battle def. A.J. Fletcher via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:32
Charles Jourdain vs. Ricardo Ramos via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 3:12
Miles Johns def. Dan Argueta via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Tim Means def. Andre Fialho via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 1:15
Cody Brundage def. Jacob Malkoun via disqualification (illegal strike) – Round 1, 4:15
Mohammed Usman def. Jake Collier via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Mizuki Inoue def. Hannah Goldy via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Montserrat Rendon def. Tamires Vidal via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
