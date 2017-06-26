UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee Gate and Attendance from Oklahoma City

The Ultimate Fighting Championship released the UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee gate and attendance numbers following Saturday's event in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. 7,605 spectators attended the event at the Chesapeake Energy Arena generating gate receipts totaling $549,302.

Those in attendance witnessed Kevin Lee‘s performance be overshadowed by an early stoppage by referee Mario Mazzagatti in the fight card's main event. Lee was working to finish a rear-naked choke late in the opening rou nd against Michael Chiesa. Chiesa stopped fighting the choke with 30 seconds left in the round. Chiesa didn't go unconscious and didn't tap causing an otherwise solid performance by Lee to end in controversy. Despite the questionable stoppage, Lee earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his efforts.

Tim Boetsch dispatched of former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks in the second frame of the co-main event with a head kick followed by a series of uppercuts. It was one of four stoppages on the fight card.

Former two-division champion B.J. Penn fought for the second time since coming out of retirement in January. He was defeated by Dennis Siver by unanimous decision and the fight could have been his last Octagon appearance. The loss was Penn's fifth consecutive defeat.

