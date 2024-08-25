UFC on ESPN 62 social media reactions to Caio Borralho's slugfest win over Jared Cannonier
[autotag]Caio Borralho[/autotag] (17-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) defeated [autotag]Jared Cannonier[/autotag] (18-8 MMA, 11-8 UFC) by unanimous decision in a five-round brawling slugfest Saturday in the UFC on ESPN 62 main event, and the MMA community had plenty to say about it on social media.
Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Borralho's victory over Cannonier at UFC on ESPN 62.
UFC
Nolan King
The #UFCVegas96 main event is underway...
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 25, 2024
Nolan King
Anddd 89 seconds in Borralho pokes Cannonier in the eye #UFCVegas96
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 25, 2024
Sean Sheehan
That was more eye to finger than finger to eye. #UFCVEGAS96
— Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) August 25, 2024
Aaron Bronsteter
I feel like Cannonier gets poked in the eye in every fight.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 25, 2024
Henry Cejudo
Let’s go Jared! Represent Az!#UFCVegas96
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 25, 2024
Alan Jouban
Caio looking calculated in round one. 10-9 #UFCVegas96
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 25, 2024
Scott Fontana
R1 10-9 Borralho. Low kicks did real work to Cannonier. Competitive round with Cannonier heating up with the hands late. #UFCVegas96
— Scott Fontana (@Scott_Fontana) August 25, 2024
Henry Cejudo
Borralho distance control and fakes are making Jared Cannonier very hesitant. Round one Borralho
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 25, 2024
Nick Baldwin
10-9 Borralho.
— Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) August 25, 2024
Henry Cejudo
Jared needs to press the technical fighter
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 25, 2024
Adam Martin
Better round for Cannonier. I have it 19-19 through 2. #UFCVegas96
— Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) August 25, 2024
Nolan King
19-19. That was Cannonier's round. He landed some hard punches on Borralho #UFCVegas96
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 25, 2024
Henry Cejudo
Jared pressure is making him more successful. Round two Cannonier.
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 25, 2024
Caposa
Probably 19-19? Nice little rebound round for Jared
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 25, 2024
Nolan King
Borralho stuns Cannonier! #UFCVegas96
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 25, 2024
Caposa
Woww Jared on ice skates. Borralho had his chance right there
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 25, 2024
Aaron Bronsteter
29-28 Caio heading into the championship rounds
Cannonier on wobbly legs
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 25, 2024
Henry Cejudo
Borralho smelling blood! Jared needs to recover still. Stake part of the round off. Borralho 2-1
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 25, 2024
Shakiel Mahjouri
Caio Borralho has a CHIN on him #UFCVegas96
— Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) August 25, 2024
Caposa
These two are just trading rounds at this point, although that 4th round was very close. Safe bet is probably 2-2
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 25, 2024
Matthew Wells
Tie ball game. #UFCVegas96
— Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) August 25, 2024
Johnny Walker
This cut on borralho looks savage 😱#UFCVegas96
— Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) August 25, 2024
Brett Okamoto
Got a fight in Vegas. Either Borralho 3-1 or Borralho 2-2. Either way, both guys gonna go for it in the fifth.
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 25, 2024
The cut
Guerra ☠️ pic.twitter.com/I1Pl5M1Drx
— C MOTA (@mota_tizil) August 25, 2024
Nolan King
It's either 3-1 Borralho or 2-2. I think Cannonier won that round, personally. So that makes this 36-36 EVEN entering the fifth round. Borralho has a nasty gash on his face. This is a blood and guts war #UFCVegas96
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 25, 2024
Henry Cejudo
Fourth round could be a swing round. We might be looking for 2-2
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 25, 2024
Nolan King
Borralho drops Cannonier. He's hurt BADLY #UFCVegas96
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 25, 2024
Aljamain Sterling
Cannonier needs a new mouthpiece. @ImpactDentalDe1 to the rescue!
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 25, 2024
Aaron Bronsteter
Cannonier looks like he's on autopilot. He got dropped badly.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 25, 2024
Dan Tom
Woof.
— Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) August 25, 2024
Keith Shillan
@MMADecisions 48-47 Borralho #UFCVegas96
— Keith Shillan (@KeithShillanMMA) August 25, 2024
Amir Albazi
@BorralhoCaio is a beast. Been a fan since he got in to the @ufc #UFCVegas96
— The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) August 25, 2024
Nolan King
What a freaking fight. That was a treat. Both guys showed tremendous toughness, my word. If you missed that, you missed out. Borralho 48-47 @MMADecisions #UFCVegas96
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 25, 2024
Henry Cejudo
Great fight! We have a new title challenger in the middle weight division! He’s got it all!
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 25, 2024
Terrance McKinney
What a scrap 40 is the new 20
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 25, 2024
Marcel Dorff
What a fight!!! And what a statement from Borralho to strike for almost 25 mins with Cannonier. #UFCVegas96
— Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) August 25, 2024
Gilbert Burns
Wow @BorralhoCaio mandou muito bem! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #UFCVegas96
— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 25, 2024
Aljamain Sterling
Caio is here to stay! #UFCVegas96
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 25, 2024
Fight result
#UFCVegas96 results: Caio Borralho def. Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 48-46)
Full coverage: https://t.co/gNKCnpEp0m pic.twitter.com/zyoE90NKTn
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 25, 2024
Aaron Bronsteter
2024 has been the year of The Fighting Nerds.
Incredible what this team has done so far this year.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 25, 2024
Nolan King
Fighting Nerds coaches Pablo Sucupira, Flavio Alvaro, and Wagner Mota deserve a lot of credit.
Caio Borralho: 7-0 UFC
Carlos Prates: 3-0 UFC
Jean Silva: 3-0 UFC
Mauricio Ruffy: 1-0 UFC
Thiago Moises: 1-0 UFC since move
Bruna Brasil: 1-1 UFC since move
Kaynan Kruschewsky: 0-1 UFC… https://t.co/1eb9sX6u0t
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 25, 2024
Henry Cejudo
@BorralhoCaio is a problem for any middleweight fighter in the world! I think he should ask for Adesayna next!
What you guys think of the Nerdboy?! pic.twitter.com/UzaHCiMdLC
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 25, 2024
This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC on ESPN 62 social media reactions to Caio Borralho's slugfest win over Jared Cannonier