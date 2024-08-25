UFC on ESPN 62 social media reactions to Caio Borralho's slugfest win over Jared Cannonier

.

[autotag]Caio Borralho[/autotag] (17-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) defeated [autotag]Jared Cannonier[/autotag] (18-8 MMA, 11-8 UFC) by unanimous decision in a five-round brawling slugfest Saturday in the UFC on ESPN 62 main event, and the MMA community had plenty to say about it on social media.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Borralho's victory over Cannonier at UFC on ESPN 62.

UFC

x.com

Nolan King

The #UFCVegas96 main event is underway... — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 25, 2024

Nolan King

Anddd 89 seconds in Borralho pokes Cannonier in the eye #UFCVegas96 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 25, 2024

Sean Sheehan

That was more eye to finger than finger to eye. #UFCVEGAS96 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) August 25, 2024

Aaron Bronsteter

I feel like Cannonier gets poked in the eye in every fight. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 25, 2024

Henry Cejudo

Alan Jouban

Caio looking calculated in round one. 10-9 #UFCVegas96 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 25, 2024

Scott Fontana

R1 10-9 Borralho. Low kicks did real work to Cannonier. Competitive round with Cannonier heating up with the hands late. #UFCVegas96 — Scott Fontana (@Scott_Fontana) August 25, 2024

Henry Cejudo

Borralho distance control and fakes are making Jared Cannonier very hesitant. Round one Borralho — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 25, 2024

Nick Baldwin

10-9 Borralho. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) August 25, 2024

Henry Cejudo

Jared needs to press the technical fighter — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 25, 2024

Adam Martin

Better round for Cannonier. I have it 19-19 through 2. #UFCVegas96 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) August 25, 2024

Nolan King

19-19. That was Cannonier's round. He landed some hard punches on Borralho #UFCVegas96 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 25, 2024

Henry Cejudo

Jared pressure is making him more successful. Round two Cannonier. — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 25, 2024

Caposa

Probably 19-19? Nice little rebound round for Jared — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 25, 2024

Nolan King

Caposa

Woww Jared on ice skates. Borralho had his chance right there — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 25, 2024

Aaron Bronsteter

29-28 Caio heading into the championship rounds



Cannonier on wobbly legs — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 25, 2024

Henry Cejudo

Borralho smelling blood! Jared needs to recover still. Stake part of the round off. Borralho 2-1 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 25, 2024

Shakiel Mahjouri

Caio Borralho has a CHIN on him #UFCVegas96 — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) August 25, 2024

Caposa

These two are just trading rounds at this point, although that 4th round was very close. Safe bet is probably 2-2 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 25, 2024

Matthew Wells

Johnny Walker

This cut on borralho looks savage 😱#UFCVegas96 — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) August 25, 2024

Brett Okamoto

Got a fight in Vegas. Either Borralho 3-1 or Borralho 2-2. Either way, both guys gonna go for it in the fifth. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 25, 2024

The cut

Nolan King

It's either 3-1 Borralho or 2-2. I think Cannonier won that round, personally. So that makes this 36-36 EVEN entering the fifth round. Borralho has a nasty gash on his face. This is a blood and guts war #UFCVegas96 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 25, 2024

Henry Cejudo

Fourth round could be a swing round. We might be looking for 2-2 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 25, 2024

Nolan King

Borralho drops Cannonier. He's hurt BADLY #UFCVegas96 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 25, 2024

Aljamain Sterling

Cannonier needs a new mouthpiece. @ImpactDentalDe1 to the rescue! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 25, 2024

Aaron Bronsteter

Cannonier looks like he's on autopilot. He got dropped badly. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 25, 2024

Dan Tom

Woof. — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) August 25, 2024

Keith Shillan

Amir Albazi

@BorralhoCaio is a beast. Been a fan since he got in to the @ufc #UFCVegas96 — The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) August 25, 2024

Nolan King

What a freaking fight. That was a treat. Both guys showed tremendous toughness, my word. If you missed that, you missed out. Borralho 48-47 @MMADecisions #UFCVegas96 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 25, 2024

Henry Cejudo

Great fight! We have a new title challenger in the middle weight division! He’s got it all! — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 25, 2024

Terrance McKinney

What a scrap 40 is the new 20 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 25, 2024

Marcel Dorff

What a fight!!! And what a statement from Borralho to strike for almost 25 mins with Cannonier. #UFCVegas96 — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) August 25, 2024

Gilbert Burns

Aljamain Sterling

Caio is here to stay! #UFCVegas96 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 25, 2024

Fight result

Aaron Bronsteter

2024 has been the year of The Fighting Nerds.



Incredible what this team has done so far this year. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 25, 2024

Nolan King

Fighting Nerds coaches Pablo Sucupira, Flavio Alvaro, and Wagner Mota deserve a lot of credit.



Caio Borralho: 7-0 UFC

Carlos Prates: 3-0 UFC

Jean Silva: 3-0 UFC

Mauricio Ruffy: 1-0 UFC

Thiago Moises: 1-0 UFC since move

Bruna Brasil: 1-1 UFC since move

Kaynan Kruschewsky: 0-1 UFC… https://t.co/1eb9sX6u0t — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 25, 2024

Henry Cejudo

@BorralhoCaio is a problem for any middleweight fighter in the world! I think he should ask for Adesayna next!

What you guys think of the Nerdboy?! pic.twitter.com/UzaHCiMdLC — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 25, 2024

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC on ESPN 62 social media reactions to Caio Borralho's slugfest win over Jared Cannonier