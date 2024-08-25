UFC on ESPN 62 post-event facts: Anderson Silva's record finally falls after more than 12 years

Jul 6, 2013; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Anderson Silva (yellow shorts) is introduced for his Middleweight Chamionship Bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Chris Weidman defeated Anderson in a TKO in the second round.

The UFC closed out its August schedule on Saturday with UFC on ESPN 62, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and featured an 11-bout lineup

In the main event, [autotag]Caio Borralho[/autotag] (17-1 MMA, 7-0 UFC) got his breakthrough victory in the middleweight division when he scored a unanimous decision over former title challenger [autotag]Jared Cannonier[/autotag] (17-8 MMA, 10-8 UFC).

For more on the numbers behind the headliner, as well as the rest of the card, check below for MMA Junkie's post-event facts from UFC on ESPN 62.

Event stats

The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payout for the event totaled $166,500.

Debuting fighters went 3-3 at the event.

Borralho, Cannonier, [autotag]Michael Morales[/autotag] and [autotag]Gerald Meerschaert[/autotag] earned $50,000 UFC on ESPN 62 fight-night bonuses.

The UFC sold VIP tickets to fans for UFC on ESPN 62, but the promotion did not make public the total number of tickets sold or the gate.

Betting favorites went 9-2 on the card.

Betting favorites improved to 21-8 in UFC headliners this year.

Total fight time for the 11-bout card was 2:08:12.

Caio Borralho def. Jared Cannonier

Borralho's seven-fight UFC winning streak at middleweight is the second-longest streak in the division behind Dricus Du Plessis (eight).Borralho has earned five of his seven UFC victories by decision.

Cannonier fell to 7-4 since he dropped to the UFC middleweight division in November 2018.Cannonier has suffered four of his seven UFC losses by decision.

Tabatha Ricci def. Angela Hill

[autotag]Tabatha Ricci[/autotag] (11-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) has earned five of her six UFC victories by decision.

[autotag]Angela Hill[/autotag] (17-14 MMA, 12-14 UFC) fell to 11-11 since she returned to the UFC for a second stint in February 2017.

Hill's 14 losses in UFC competition are most of any female in company history.

Hill has suffered 12 of her 14 career losses by decision.

Ryan Loder def. Robert Valentin

[autotag]Ryan Loder[/autotag] (7-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) has earned five of his seven career victories by stoppage. He's finished all of those wins by knockout.

[autotag]Robert Valentin[/autotag] (10-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC) has suffered three of his four career losses by stoppage.

Marion Santos def. Kaan Ofli

[autotag]Mairon Santos[/autotag] (14-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) has earned all eight of his career stoppage victories by knockout.

[autotag]Kaan Ofli[/autotag] (12-2-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) suffered the first stoppage loss of his career with a knockout defeat.

Michael Morales def. Neil Magny

[autotag]Michael Morales[/autotag] (17-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) has earned 13 of his 17 career victories by stoppage.

[autotag]Neil Magny[/autotag] (29-12 MMA, 22-11 UFC) has alternated losses and wins over his past eight fights.

Gerald Meerschaert def. Edmen Shahbazyan

Meerschaert (37-17 MMA, 12-9 UFC) has earned 35 of his 37 carer victories by stoppage. That includes all 12 of his UFC wins.

Meerschaert’s 12 stoppage victories in UFC middleweight competition are most in divisional history. He was previously tied with Anderson Silva at 11.

Meerschaert’s 11 submission victories in UFC middleweight competition are most in divisional history.

Meerschaert’s 11 submission victories in UFC competition are tied with Demian Maia for the third-most in company history behind Charles Oliveira (16) and Jim Miller (12).

[autotag]Edmen Shahbazyan[/autotag] (13-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC) has suffered four of his five career losses by stoppage.Shahbazyan suffered the first submission loss of his career.

Francis Marshall def. Dennis Buzukja

[autotag]Dennis Buzukja[/autotag] (12-5 MMA, 1-3 UFC) has suffered four of his five career losses by decision.

Zach Reese def. Jose Medina

[autotag]Zach Reese[/autotag] (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) earned the first decision victory of his career.

[autotag]Jose Medina[/autotag] (11-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC) has suffered three of his four career losses by decision.

Jacqueline Cavalcanti def. Josiana Nunes

[autotag]Jacqueline Cavalcanti[/autotag] (7-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) has earned both of her UFC victories by decision.

[autotag]Josiane Nunes[/autotag] (10-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) has suffered all three of her career losses by decision.

Cong Wang def. Victoria Leonardo

[autotag]Cong Wang[/autotag] (6-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) has earned four of her six career victories by stoppage.

[autotag]Victoria Leonardo[/autotag] (9-6 MMA, 1-4 UFC) has suffered all six of her career losses by stoppage.

