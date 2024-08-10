UFC on ESPN 61 video: Hear from each winner, guest fighters backstage
LAS VEGAS – UFC on ESPN 61 took place Saturday with 10 bouts on the lineup. We've got you covered with backstage winner interviews from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
You can hear from all the UFC on ESPN 61 winners by checking out their post-fight news conferences below.
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC on ESPN 61.
Stephanie Luciano
Youssef Zalal
Jhonata Diniz vs. Karl Williams
Karol Rosa vs. Pannie Kianzad
Toshiomi Kazama vs. Charalampos Grigoriou
Yana Santos vs. Chelsea Chandler
Chris Gutierrez vs. Quang Le
Danny Barlow vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
Damon Jackson vs. Chepe Mariscal
Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac
This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC on ESPN 61 video: Hear from each winner, guest fighters backstage