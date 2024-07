UFC on ESPN 60 video: Hyder Amil finishes Jeong Yeong Lee storm of punches in 65 seconds

One-minute MMA fights don’t get much better than Hyder Amil vs. Jeong Yeong Lee.

At UFC on ESPN 60 on Saturday, Amil (10-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) and Lee (11-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) engaged in an absolute slugfest for 65 seconds. Amil finished Lee standing after he officially landed 42 significant strikes.

HYDER AMIL WITH A BLISTERING BARRAGE 💥 #UFCVegas94 pic.twitter.com/My8VF1RA3J — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 21, 2024

The barrage notched Amil his second victory in as many tries as he becomes the first man to defeat Lee.

The up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 60 results include:

Hyder Amil def. Jeong Yeong Lee via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:05

Cody Gibson def. Brian Kelleher via submission (arm triangle choke) – Round 1, 3:58

Miranda Maverick def. Dione Barbosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Trey Ogden def. Loik Radzhabov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Luana Carolina def. Lucie Pudilova via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Thomas Petersen def. Mohammed Usman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

