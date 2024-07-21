UFC on ESPN 60 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Program total passes $27 million

LAS VEGAS – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 60 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $139,000.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC on ESPN 60 took place at the UFC Apex. The main card ESPN and streamed on ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

The full UFC on ESPN 60 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

Amanda Lemos: $11,000

Virna Jandiroba: $6,000

Steve Garcia: $6,000

Seungwoo Choi: $6,000

Kurt Holobaugh: $6,000

Kaynan Kruschewsky: $4,000

Cody Durden: $6,000

Bruno Silva: $6,000

Dooho Choi: $6,000

Bill Algeo: $6,000

Jeong Yeong Lee: $4,000

Hyder Amil: $4,000

Brian Kelleher: $16,000

Cody Gibson: $6,000

Miranda Maverick: $6,000

Dione Barbosa: $4,000

Loik Radzhabov: $4,500

Trey Ogden: $6,000

Luana Carolina: $6,000

Lucie Pudilova: $11,000

Mohammed Usman: $4,500

Thomas Petersen: $4,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,600; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $32,000 while title challengers get $42,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-60 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

Year-to-date total: $4,268,000

2023 total: $8,188,000

2022 total: $8,351,500

2021 total: $6,167,500

Program-to-date total: $27,005,000

