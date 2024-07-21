UFC on ESPN 60 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Program total passes $27 million
LAS VEGAS – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 60 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $139,000.
The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.
UFC on ESPN 60 took place at the UFC Apex. The main card ESPN and streamed on ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
The full UFC on ESPN 60 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:
Amanda Lemos: $11,000
Virna Jandiroba: $6,000
Steve Garcia: $6,000
Seungwoo Choi: $6,000
Kurt Holobaugh: $6,000
Kaynan Kruschewsky: $4,000
Cody Durden: $6,000
Bruno Silva: $6,000
Dooho Choi: $6,000
Bill Algeo: $6,000
Jeong Yeong Lee: $4,000
Hyder Amil: $4,000
Brian Kelleher: $16,000
Cody Gibson: $6,000
Miranda Maverick: $6,000
Dione Barbosa: $4,000
Loik Radzhabov: $4,500
Trey Ogden: $6,000
Luana Carolina: $6,000
Lucie Pudilova: $11,000
Mohammed Usman: $4,500
Thomas Petersen: $4,000
Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,600; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $32,000 while title challengers get $42,000.
In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-60 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.
Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:
“UFC on ESPN 60: Lemos vs. Jandiroba” – $139,000
“UFC on ESPN 59: Namajunas vs. Cortez” – $180,500
“UFC 303: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2”, – $311,500
“UFC on ABC 6: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov” – $186,000
“UFC on ESPN 58: Perez vs. Taira” – $116,000
“UFC on ESPN 57: Cannonier vs. Imavov” – $186,500
“UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier” – $281,500
“UFC Fight Night 241: Barboza vs. Murphy” – $158,500
“UFC on ESPN 56: Lewis vs. Nascimento” – $186,000
“UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg” – $280,000
“UFC on ESPN 55: Nicolau vs. Perez” – $175,000
“UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill” – $460,000
“UFC Fight Night 240: Allen vs. Curtis 2” – $162,500
“UFC on ESPN 54: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot” – $173,000
“UFC on ESPN 53: Ribas vs. Namajunas” – $148,000
“UFC Fight Night 239: Tuivasa vs. Tybura” – $189,500
“UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2” – $359,000
“UFC Fight Night 237: Moreno vs. Royval 2” – $135,500
“UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria” – $243,000
“UFC Fight Night 236: Hermansson vs. Pyfer” – $236,500
“UFC Fight Night 235: Dolidze vs. Imavov” – $170,500
“UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis” – $285,500
“UFC Fight Night 234: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2” – $159,500
Year-to-date total: $4,268,000
2023 total: $8,188,000
2022 total: $8,351,500
2021 total: $6,167,500
Program-to-date total: $27,005,000
