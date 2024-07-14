UFC on ESPN 59 video: Charles Johnson scores stunning upset KO of Joshua Van

Charles Johnson showed once again that he has zero quit in him by rallying to upset Joshua Van at UFC on ESPN 59.

Johnson (16-6 MMA, 5-4 UFC) was a sizeable betting underdog to hyped flyweight prospect Van (10-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC), and for the first two rounds at Ball Arena in Denver, it looked like he was slightly out of his depth and en route to a decision loss.

But then the third round began, and Johnson stunned Van with a crisp punch followed by a huge uppercut that led to the knockdown. He pounded and got the knockout at the 0:20 mark of Round 3 to a stunning applause from the crowd (via X):

HE FINISHED HIM EARLY 😱@InnerGmma_UFC gets the third round KO to finish up our #UFCDenver prelims! pic.twitter.com/opvOu6Xott — UFC (@ufc) July 14, 2024

After the fight, an ecstatic Johnson, who has now won three straight fights after losing three prior, said he’s on the way up in the 125-pound rankings.

“I got this fight 11 days ago,” Johnson said in his post-fight interview with Paul Felder. “… UFC, let me get a ranking, baby.”

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 59 results include:

Charles Johnson def. Joshua Van via knockout (punches) – Round 3, 0:20

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Fatima Kline via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Montel Jackson def. Da’Mon Blackshear via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 0:18

Luana Santos def. Mariya Agapova via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:27

Andre Petroski def. Josh Fremd via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Evan Elder def. Darrius Flowers via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 1:46

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 59.

Evan Elder vs. Darrius Flowers, UFC on ESPN 59

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Denver-Elder vs Flowers

Jul 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Evan Elder (red gloves) celebrates defeating Darrius Flowers (blue gloves)…

Jul 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Evan Elder (red gloves) celebrates defeating Darrius Flowers (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Elder def. Darrius Flowers, UFC on ESPN 59 Scorecard

Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski, UFC on ESPN 59

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Denver-Fremd vs Petroski

Jul 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Andre Petroski (blue gloves) celebrates defeating Josh Fremd (red gloves)…

Jul 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Andre Petroski (blue gloves) celebrates defeating Josh Fremd (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Petroski def. Josh Fremd, UFC on ESPN 59 Scorecard

Luana Santos vs. Mariya Agapova, UFC on ESPN 59

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Denver-Santos vs Agapova

Jul 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Luana Santos (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Mariya Agapova (blue…

Jul 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Luana Santos (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Mariya Agapova (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Luana Santos def. Mariya Agapova, UFC on ESPN 59 Scorecard

Montel Jackson vs. Da'Mon Blackshear, UFC on ESPN 59

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Denver-Jackson vs Blackshear

Jul 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Montal Jackson (red gloves) celebrates after knocking out Da'Mon Blackshear…

Jul 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Montal Jackson (red gloves) celebrates after knocking out Da'Mon Blackshear (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Montel Jackson vs. Da'Mon Blackshear, UFC on ESPN 59 Scorecard

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Fatima Kline, UFC on ESPN 59

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Denver-Jasudavicius vs Kline

Jul 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jasmine Jasudavicius (red gloves) celebrates after her fight against Fatima…

Jul 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jasmine Jasudavicius (red gloves) celebrates after her fight against Fatima Kline (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Fatima Kline, UFC on ESPN 59 Scorecard

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie