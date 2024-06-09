UFC on ESPN 57 video: Brunno Ferreira smashes Dustin Stoltzfus with vicious spinning back elbow

With a nickname like “The Hulk,” Brunno Ferreira might not be the one to get into a wild brawl against inside the cage.

At UFC on ESPN 57 that’s exactly what Dustin Stoltzfus attempted to do, but ended up on the wrong end of a Ferreira (12-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) “Hulk smash” in the opening round of their bout at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Stoltzfus (15-6 MMA, 2-5 UFC) found himself on the wrong end of a spinning back elbow, resulting in a TKO stoppage at 4:51 of Round 1.

The fight quickly escalated from a few trading shots to a full-on wild brawl. Both middleweights landed heavy shots in the exchanges, but it would be Ferreira who connected with a pair of spinning back elbows to get the stoppage, the eighth such finish in UFC history.

Check out video of the finish below (via X):

Ferreira makes it two wins in a row, after stopping Phil Hawes in the first round of their January bout. All three of his victories have come in fourth minute of Round 1.

On the other end, Stoltzfus continues his trend of trading wins and losses over his past four fights as he struggles to gain momentum and string together a pair of wins.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 57 results include:

Brunno Ferreira def. Dustin Stoltzfus via TKO (spinning back elbow) – Round 1, 4:51

Zach Reese def. Julian Marquez via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 0:20

Puna Soriano def. Miguel Baeza via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-27)

Ludovit Klein def. Thiago Moises via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Carlos Prates def. Charlie Radtke via knockout (body shot) – Round 1, 4:47

Brad Katona def. Jesse Butler via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Montana De La Rosa def. Andrea Lee via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Daniel Marcos def. John Castaneda via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Denise Gomes def. Eduarda Moura via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 30-27)

Taylor Lapilus def. Cody Stamann via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Puja Tomar def. Rayanne Amanda via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 57.

