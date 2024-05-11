UFC on ESPN 56 live results: Play-by-play of every fight from St. Louis
UFC on ESPN 56 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT). UFC on ESPN 56 (ESPN/ESPN+) takes place at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Derrick Lewis (27-12 MMA, 18-10 UFC), a two-time heavyweight title challenger, takes on Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) in the main event. In the co-feature, Joaquin Buckley (18-6 MMA, 8-4 UFC) meets Nursulton Ruziboev (34-8-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC), who hasn’t lost a fight in more than four years, at welterweight.
Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 4 p.m. ET for the early prelims on ESPN+ and 7 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN.
JJ Aldrich vs. Veronica Hardy
Records: Aldrich (13-6 MMA, 9-5 UFC), Hardy (8-4-1 MMA, 3-4 UFC)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Jake Hadley vs. Charles Johnson
Records: Hadley (10-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Johnson (14-6 MMA, 3-4 UFC)
Division: Flyweight
Billy Goff vs. Trey Waters
Records: Goff (9-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Waters (8-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Tecia Pennington vs. Tabatha Ricci
Records: Pennington (13-6 MMA, 9-6 UFC), Ricci (9-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC)
Division: Women’s strawweight
Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics
Records: McKinney (15-6 MMA, 5-3 UFC), Ribovics (12-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Chase Hooper
Records: Borshchev (7-3-1 MMA, 2-2-1 UFC), Hooper (13-3-1 MMA, 3-2 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne
Records: Cortes-Acosta (11-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC), Despaigne (19-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson
Records: Caceres (21-14 MMA, 16-12 UFC), Woodson (11-1-1 MMA, 5-1-1 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rebecki
Records: Ferreira (18-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC), Rebecki (19-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg
Records: Menifield (15-3-1 MMA, 8-3-1 UFC), Ulberg (9-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC)
Division: Light heavyweight
Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
Records: Buckley (18-6 MMA, xxx UFC), Ruziboev (34-8-2 MMA, xxx UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
Records: Lewis (27-12 MMA, 18-10 UFC), Nascimento (11-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
